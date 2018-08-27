PFSweb Looks Attractive On The Dip

One of the side effects of investing in small- and micro-cap stocks is that it's not always easy to understand what is driving short-term price movements. When it comes to PFSweb (PFSW), I'll admit to being a bit flummoxed at the moment.

From my perspective, PFSW has had a solid first half, including Q2 results earlier this month. At least for a moment, I wasn't alone in that opinion; PFSW gained a bit over 4% the day after the Q2 release. Since that day, however, the stock has fallen about 15%, and is ~25% below early June peaks even discounting a couple of stray trades:

Source: finviz.com

I'm not sure why that it is. 2018 looked like a critical year for the stock, as I wrote back in March, as it would help determine whether an uneven 2016 was a sign of a change in trend or just a result of execution errors to which management quickly admitted. Q1 looked positive on that front, and the market seemed to agree. From my vantage point, Q2 was good enough, even if the quarter wasn't perfect. And there hasn't been much external pressure than I can see to support the recent share price decline.

E-commerce trends in the U.S. hardly seem negative in terms of end market growth. Amazon (AMZN), seemingly the most common answer right now to "why is this stock down?" isn't a direct competitor, though PFSW's clients are trying to grow around that behemoth.

From here - unless I'm missing something - the sell-off looks unjustified. My best, if imperfect guess, is that Ancora Advisors, who took an activist stake last year, has liquidated its stake (it sold nearly 500K shares in late June, the green spike on the volume line in the chart above, part of sales throughout the month that dropped its stake to 3.2%).

There are some modest concerns in the Q2 report, admittedly. But full-year guidance was reaffirmed - and looks achievable - and there's not nearly enough to support a multiple compression below 8x on an EV/EBITDA basis. Regardless of the reason for the decline, I'm calmly sticking with my current position - and as the stock nears $8, I may look to add some more.

Is Growth Stalling Out?

The concern with PFSW is that growth rates have decelerated notably of late. That's likely the key reason why the stock trades at about half late 2015 peaks. The story here - outsourced e-commerce fulfillment and consulting - seems like one that should be driving impressive growth. But the biggest risk, as I've written in the past, is that PFSweb winds up with weak customers. Companies big enough and/or successful enough bring their operations in-house; the rest try an outsourced solution like PFSweb, only to see modest growth (at best) and eventually wind up taking a different tack or ending e-commerce operations altogether.

The results seem to confirm those fears. After a very strong 2015, performance has been choppy. PFSweb onboarded a number of customers in the second half of 2016, only to exceed capacity and take a big hit in margins. That problem does appear to be fixed - but even in that context, revenue growth is below a blended target around 10% and EBITDA margins are below the company's goal of 12-13%:

Source: PFSweb August presentation

While the four-year CAGR looks impressive, much of the progress was made in 2015 (and that with the help of two acquisitions). At the midpoint of guidance, 3-year CAGR for revenue is about 9% (with a couple of points of help from acquisitions, two made during 2015 and one in 2016), with EBITDA margins compressing 84 bps. That's not bad performance as far as it goes, but given some hangover from 2H 2016's issues and a still-small market cap and revenue base, it hasn't been quite enough to restore investor faith in the story here.

From that standpoint, Q2 is a bit of a mixed bag. The bull case here is that 2016's execution errors have been fixed, and were largely a one-off problem. On a headline basis, the second quarter numbers support that argument. SFE (service fee equivalent) revenue, which is GAAP revenue adjusted for pass-through revenue and product sales, did decline 1.3%. But some of the weakness came from revenue recognition in the LiveArea consulting and brand marketing business, where mix shifted toward recurring maintenance contracts.

The PFS (fulfillment) segment actually had a strong quarter. Overall margins were impressive: SFE gross margin expanded 310 bps to 37.3%, and Adjusted EBITDA margins hit 10% against 7.9% the year before. As a result, the absolute Adjusted EBITDA figure increased 22%, setting a Q2 record for the company. Full-year guidance was reaffirmed, projecting 4-13% growth this year and seeming to show a company back on track after a 2016 blip.

But it's possible that the declines out of the quarter are coming from a market that took a bit of time to better understand the results. There are some worries here. On the PFS side, it does look like the results are not necessarily sustainable. It appears from commentary on the Q2 conference call that the unit benefited from much higher-than-normal project work, with CFO Tom Madden saying that gross margins in the future would be in the targeted 30-35% and "hopefully at the higher end." 300 bps of 'extra' gross margin just on the PFS side equates to about $1 million - roughly equivalent to the year-over-year rise in Adjusted EBITDA.

Meanwhile, the LiveArea segment had a pretty miserable quarter, at least from a GAAP perspective. Service fee revenue fell 10% year over year for a unit expected to grow the top line 10-15% annually. Margins did hold up, but segment-level EBITDA still fell modestly (1.5%). On the call, management pointed out that mix in the quarter leaned heavily toward 'retainer' business - recognized over 12 months instead of the general 4-6 months on project business.

Net/net, that could be considered good news, moving the segment toward more recurring revenue (as LiveArea has a good chance of renewal for those annual contracts) and setting up a strong 1H 2019. And new bookings did rise about 2% year over year, according to figures on the call.

Still, revenue recognition alone doesn't explain the 10% drop. Management did cite some project delays - but as a questioner in the Q&A pointed out, they'd said the same after Q1. And full-year guidance, while reaffirmed on a consolidated basis, was lowered in LiveArea and raised in PFS. Management now is expecting roughly 1-5% growth in both segments, after original guidance suggested closer to flat to modestly down for PFS and +/- 10% for LiveArea.

That's not great news, either, given that LiveArea is supposed to grow faster and has better gross margins. On the EBITDA line, margins are relatively similar YTD, but there should be more leverage in the consulting business than on the fulfillment side as PFSweb grows.

Add to that the fact that segment gross margin declined Y/Y due to "higher than expected cost incurred on certain client projects," as Madden put it, and I can see why Q2 might raise the hackles of some investors. PFS had a strong quarter - but with the help of unsustainable levels of incremental projects. LiveArea growth expectations have been pulled down. No shareholder wants to hear about any sort of cost overrun after 2016. While the headline numbers look good, and guidance is intact, the news isn't nearly as good when taking a closer look.

Valuation

So the decline from June highs, and the ~4% post-Q2 jump, might make some sense. Q2 is more concerning than it looks. Ancora's possible exit (sales are disclosed through late June) may have added some pressure. Its pruning of the stake in June might also suggest that the sale the firm was pushing for is not going to happen, leading some traders to move on.

All that said, it's worth taking a step back, and considering what the valuation looks like now. At Friday's close of $8.37, PFSW now trades at a bit over 8x the low end of 2018 Adjusted EBITDA guidance. At that low end Q3 guidance - a modest Q/Q increase in revenue, a modest sequential decline in profit - leaves implied Q4 expectations around flat on the bottom line and down a few points in terms of SFE. PFSW does have a tough compare, but commentary on the Q2 call seemed good enough to suggest it can at least hit that bogey.

8x is cheap. It implies a 16-17x P/E multiple - but free cash flow numbers should be even better, given that depreciation is much higher than capex. At $24 million, normalized FCF is in the $10-11 million range ($2-3 million in taxes, $2.5-$3 million in interest, $7-$10 million in capex, per the Q4 call), a 15-16x multiple. An acquisition earnout payment and (I'm guessing) working capital adjustments led to initial guidance of $5-9 million in actual FCF this year, but there's room for improvement in 2019 given a spike in capex (the three-year average is closer to $6 million) and no need for further earnouts.

It's one thing to worry that growth might be decelerating. It's another to price in something close to zero growth despite six quarters in which the company, on the whole, has moved in a positive direction. A sale remains a possibility at some point (even if Ancora's move suggests limited likelihood in the near term), and as I've pointed out before Sapient, Razorfish, and Rosetta all were taken out at 12-13x EBITDA. There's nice upside here if PFSweb can fulfill its promise and accelerate growth - and limited growth if the future looks more like Q2.

The company is heading into an important second half, and missing full-year guidance (and thus posting little to no bottom-line growth) does change the story here. But that hasn't happened yet - and I still don't think it's likely to happen. With the stock now pricing in a reasonably high probability of a guidance miss in the short term, and limited growth in the long term, I think the sell-off of late - justified or not - has gone too far.

