Alibaba: Earnings Report Supports My Thesis

Based on one set of projected revenues, the stock is undervalued and can be expected to generate ~30% sales growth minimum this year.

The earnings report showed strong y/y growth in the cloud and core segment, along with an increase across the engagement metrics.

Pre-market on Thursday, Alibaba (BABA) released their Q2 earnings beating on both revenue and earnings. At the open, BABA stock was up ~4% from the Wednesday's close to $184 per share. This sharply reversed by about 10 o'clock, when the stock was down 5% from Thursday's open. Given this sharp discrepancy, should Alibaba remain a buy?

Price Movement

The graph below shows the sharp price action that was the result of the earnings report. The stock spiked strongly at the open, but by the close it was at the lowest point of the week. During Friday's trading, the stock chugged even lower.

BABA Price data by YCharts

At these levels, Alibaba is worth approximately $450 billion.

Earnings Report

Alibaba's earnings report came in ahead of analysts' expectations. Revenue for the quarter came in at roughly 80.9 billion RMB ($12 billion). Overall, revenue increased 61% y/y. The breakdown is below.

Cloud Segment

Continuing a trend of strong growth was the Cloud Computing segment. This quarter, Cloud increased 93% y/y to $702 million. However, there was low growth from last quarter's cloud revenue ($699 million). This was the worst growth in the cloud computing segment in more than 4 quarters.

Quarter Revenue (RMB MM) Growth Y/Y Growth Q1'19 4,698 7.1% 93% Q4'18 4,385 21.8% 103% Q3'18 3,599 21.0% 104% Q2'18 2,975 22.4% 99% Q1'18 2,431 12.4% 96%

Historically, it appears as if Q1 is a slow quarter for Alibaba's cloud services. There was low percentage growth from Q4'17 to Q1'18 and the same occurred this time around. Because of this, I am not worried and the consistent trend of nearly doubling revenue y/y every quarter keeps me bullish.

Currently, Alibaba is aiming to push their services internationally, excluding the US because of the current macro climate. Alibaba has been in close talks with BT (NYSE:BT) (formerly British Telecom), as it aims to expand into Europe. The company already has arrangements with Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD) in Germany, and this would similarly help to expand all services into the European market.

Core Segment

The core segment is still the major source of sales at 86% of total revenues for the quarter. Alibaba's core revenue grew 61% y/y. However, the growth was not enough to cancel out the decrease we saw last quarter. The growth was reportedly driven from the expansion of the Taobao app.

Quarter Revenue (RMB MM) Growth Y/Y Growth Q1'19 69,188 34.9% 61% Q4'18 51,287 -30.0% 62% Q3'18 73,244 57.6% 57% Q2'18 46,462 8.0% 63% Q1'18 43,027 36.3% 58%

The Taobao app had received some new major customers including Kroger (NYSE:KR) and Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF), who both started selling products on the platform. Internationally, the company has opened up data centers and has also released new products in the European markets such as AI and big data-based technologies.

Engagement

Alibaba now has 576 million annual active customers, adding 24 million new customers in the latest quarter. This equates to 4.35% growth from last quarter. The company also managed to add another 17 million mobile MAUs, bringing the total to 634 million. This equates to a 2.76% increase from last quarter.

Thesis/Valuation

As I stated earlier, Q1 appears to be a slow quarter for cloud services. This allows us to calculate a run rate that is more than likely an underestimate. If we were to assume stagnant growth, which is obviously wrong, then cloud revenue for the fiscal year can be expected at 18,792 RMB MM. So assuming 0% growth, this year's revenues should be about 5 billion RMB (~40%) higher than last years.

Now if we project forward using FY 2018 average growth of 19%, we can forecast Q4'19 cloud revenue to be 7,917 RMB MM. This puts total fiscal year revenue (run rate) at 24,858 RMB MM, or ~84%, higher than FY 2018.

Again, if we assume 0% growth for the rest of the year (provides a minimum expectation), we can expect core revenues to total 276.8 billion RMB. This would be roughly 30% growth from the previous fiscal year. It is difficult to project the Core segment because it is so inconsistent from quarter to quarter, thus the 0% growth provides a basis. Shown below, in fiscal 2018 Q1 produced the least revenue. However, in fiscal 2017 Q1 produced the 2nd most.

Conclusion

Discussed above, Alibaba is still a tremendous growth story. Projecting 2 of their 4 segments (~85% of total revenue) at 0% for the remainder of the year still aggregates to ~30% growth over FY18.

Margins for the company have been experiencing a downward trend as of late. This is due to the major reinvestments the company has been initiating. However, there has also been major corporate compensation packages. This is mostly associated with Ant Financial.

Investors who can suffer through the short-term pain, will be rewarded long term. The last time BABA stock was trading in the $170s was more than a year ago. The company is experiencing a price dip because of macroeconomic factors, and this is providing a unique opportunity for investors. Once trade tensions begin to blow over, we will see prices across all Chinese stocks begin to recover and head towards their proper valuations.

