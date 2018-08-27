Full House Resorts: Story Is Better, Execution Isn't

An expansion in Colorado Springs is on the way in 2020, and there's still optionality from efforts in Indiana and Washington state plus a possible new hotel in Mississippi.

The story at Full House Resorts (FLL) continues to be one of the most interesting in the gaming sector. Veteran casino executive Dan Lee took over the company in late 2014 after an activist effort removed the past management team. That team, simply put, had done a horrific job. Notably, it had acquired the Rising Star casino in Indiana for $50 million just ahead of legalization in neighboring Ohio which led revenues and profits to plunge. The last straw was when the company tried to pay $62 million for a casino in Tunica, Mississippi - at the same time Caesars (CZR) was shutting down one of its properties in the market.

Lee - who had worked for years at Wynn Resorts (WYNN) and was the CEO of Pinnacle Entertainment (PNK) until 2009 - was a surprising get for a stock that had a market cap of about $25 million at the time. The straight-shooting executive (sometimes to his own detriment) made clear that his plan was to grow Full House - and that his compensation package incentivized him to sell the company at some point. (Lee remains the company's largest shareholder.)

Lee and CFO Lewis Fanger certainly have stayed busy. In the less than four years that they have been in charge, Full House has looked to revitalize the four legacy properties, including $10 million in 'growth capex' across the portfolio. Full House acquired a casino in Colorado Springs and has announced plans for an expansion. The company tried to develop casinos in Indianapolis and Terre Haute, Indiana, and now is looking at potential projects in eastern New Mexico and Washington state. And FLL stock has benefited under their leadership, even with a rights offering in 2016 and a direct offering earlier this year:

It is a great story. It's a story that I myself owned from 2015 through early last year. And it's a story that still can play out quite well for FLL shareholders, particularly with valuations across the gaming space at all-time highs and consolidation continuing, most recently with pending merger of Pinnacle and Penn National (PENN). But underneath that story is one concerning problem, as I wrote early this year. While investors are focusing on Full House's potential, its existing businesses are underperforming badly. That problem continued in the first half of 2018, even with a seemingly strong Q2 report this month - and it's a problem that needs to get fixed.

The Core Problem Here

Our EBITDA this past year was $14 million. With the full year of the hotel in Mississippi, our run rate is at least $14 million even if you back out the real estate tax thing [a property tax rebate] out of Rising Star. And then you add Bronco Billy's on; we end up at about $20 million of kind of run-rate EBITDA so we're levered about five times.

That's Lee on the Q4 2015 conference call close to two and a half years ago. And the core problem with getting too excited about Full House is that right now, trailing twelve-month EBITDA is about $15.6 million - and FLL is levered 6.4x on a gross basis.

Lee insisted on the Q1 2018 call that "our run rate of EBITDA is pretty close to $20 million now, if you back out weather stuff and some of the other stuff". I'm not sure what exactly the "other stuff" is supposed to be, but one real concern in the last couple of quarters has been management's fixation on weather. The company admittedly has had some issues, particularly of late: a dreadful ski season in Tahoe this year, flooding in Indiana, a cancellation of a large festival in Colorado Springs.

But particularly in a disappointing Q1 - when Adjusted EBITDA fell 35% year over year - weather simply wasn't a big enough excuse, particularly when considering comparisons. The Grand Lodge in Lake Tahoe, for instance, had a rough season the year before (and the year before that) - but it was also under construction in Q1 2017, with parts of the floor unavailable. Yet even against a soft compare, revenue in the Northern Nevada segment plunged year over year (-19%) and Adjusted EBITDA turned negative - despite cited improvement at a smaller property in Fallon.

Meanwhile, the focus on weather ignores a pretty important fact. The company owns a casino in the mountains west of Colorado Springs, operates another in the mountains of Lake Tahoe, and a third in easily-flooded lowlands next to the Ohio River. Even the flagship Silver Slipper is off the highway on the Gulf Coast, which is hurricane- and storm-prone. Lee said on that Q1 call that "someday, we're going to have a quarter where we have good weather everywhere." That's probably true. But Full House, given its portfolio, is likely not going to have a year where the weather is good everywhere. At the very least, the company can't expect good weather to be the norm - or "back out" weather impacts from a company whose portfolio clearly has significant exposure to short-term and unfavorable weather effects. Bad weather - sometime, somewhere - is the norm, for Full House and for the rest of us (except in San Diego, I guess).

In Q2, performance did look better, with no complaints about the weather. And Adjusted EBITDA came in at... $4.4 million, a $17.6 million rate annualized in what historically has been a seasonally stronger quarter and in a period that may have benefited at least somewhat from pent-up demand in Q1. (A strong March may have satiated most of that demand, admittedly.)

This isn't just a fundamental/valuation problem, either. Lee admitted on the Q2 call that the company had been slow to address staffing issues during slower periods, which have hit margins. That's the kind of mistake that happens when management blames a bad quarter on the weather, and presumes everything will be fine once the clouds part.

Set all that aside, or assume that weather perhaps is worse than this author realizes from an outside perspective. "Pretty close to $20 million" still isn't good enough 11 quarters after the company already was at $20 million. Not in a booming economy and a casino industry that is performing exceedingly well on a national basis. It's why the company's interest rates are ~200 bps higher than Lee thought they'd be two years ago. And given the need for financing of the Bronco Billy's expansion and - possibly - efforts in New Mexico, and a 15% cash-on-cash hurdle rate in a rising interest rate environment, that's not an insignificant problem in terms of the future outlook.

Again, the story isn't broken here. But it remains difficult to have confidence in the long-term outlook while current execution is subpar. Even granting some leeway toward weather, and the fact that Lee inherited a substandard portfolio, the performance is not good enough. Truthfully, even after a better Q2, I don't think it's close. Add to that what is starting to look like consistently overoptimistic commentary, and the concerns mount. And from here, that increasingly makes FLL a bet on its new developments - which in turn makes this a risky play.

The Existing Portfolio

This has been a "bet on the jockey, not the horse" play from the day Lee took over (that's exactly why I bought the stock) because Lee and Fanger inherited a nag. The Silver Slipper in Mississippi is the key property at the moment, and the only property that could be sold to a major or sold/leased-back from a REIT like Gaming & Leisure Properties (GLPI) or Vici Properties (OTC:VICI).

Across the portfolio, after three-plus years, I don't think an investor can count on much, if any, organic growth - which is a bit of a problem even with the stock dipping below $3. FLL right now trades at 10x EV/EBITDA, a similar multiple to regional majors like Eldorado Resorts (ERI) and Boyd Gaming (BYD) despite much less scale, substantially lower EBITDA margins, and a far worse balance sheet. Significant improvement is priced in by that multiple - and at this point, that improvement has to come mostly from the inorganic opportunities.

Mississippi "is what it is" at this point. It's a mature market, competition is reasonably fixed, and growth the past few years has been relatively limited. Sports betting is launching there soon, but even Lee himself said on the Q2 call that the impact would be limited (an argument I've made on a broader scale). Full House is floating the idea of building a second hotel out on a pier, with Fanger saying on the Q1 call that "we can get a pretty good return" on that investment.

But I'd point out that the current hotel, completed in 2015, didn't provide much ROI. 2013 Adjusted EBITDA was $9.56 million (Lee himself on his first conference call called a 2014 print of $7.5 million an "aberration" due to construction expense and marketing program changes). Four-plus years later, the TTM figure is $10.8 million after the $20 million hotel was added, and per Lee's first call was supposed to add as much as $4 million in EBITDA at an 85% occupancy rate. Occupancy in Q2 was 95.2%, yet the property probably is on track for $11 million-plus in cash flow this year assuming a standard seasonal decline in Q4. Those numbers quite literally don't up - yet management has never (to the best of my recollection, and I've read every call multiple times at this point) addressed the discrepancy or the missed targets.

Q2 numbers in Mississippi were better, admittedly, and it's possible that staffing efforts and a new beach bar can drive some near-term growth. Still, past goals seem unlikely to be met any time soon, and I'm not putting much value in an expansion that isn't financed and will require years of red tape even before construction begins.

In Indiana, the long-awaited ferry boat is coming in. Lee said on the Q2 call that the ferry could double profits at the casino. It allows customers in the neighboring Kentucky county to cross the river right at Rising Star, instead of driving all the way around (and passing another casino in the process).

We'll see. Lee talked up the affluent parts of the county on the call - but it's still easier, if not necessarily shorter by mileage, for those patrons to visit Penn's Hollywood in Lawrenceburg - or the JACK in downtown Cincinnati. Meanwhile, TTM EBITDA there is ~$2 million - and there's still the overhang from live dealers coming to the Indianapolis area in 2021, a timeline which could be accelerated. Full House might get a couple million a year for a couple of years - but this is not a property with any real growth potential beyond a short-term bump from the ferry and associated remodeling efforts.

And in Nevada, the disappointment continues. I've long argued that Tahoe and a small casino in Fallon were an underrated part of the story here. Yet, the properties continue to head in the wrong direction, with Adjusted EBITDA $2.75 million on a TTM basis against nearly $4.5 million in 2014. Weather has been an issue the past few years, admittedly. But as Fanger pointed out on the Q2 call, a year ago the property was "completely torn up", with only about a third of the floor open. With that compare, and $5 million going into the renovation, revenue rose 2%+ year over year - with at least some of that growth coming from Stockman's in Fallon, Nevada (east of Reno).

The hope - from Lee and from bulls like myself - was that new management would re-energize the existing portfolio. And while the company has put some capex into the properties, organic growth simply hasn't arrived. Heading into year ten of an economic expansion, weather alone is not enough of an excuse and particularly not on a trailing four quarters basis. The existing portfolio is not growing - and in fact, it hasn't grown at all under this management. In 2014, a year so bad that the entire management team was tossed out, and a year that on a consolidated basis, too, Lee called an "aberration", consolidated Adjusted EBITDA was $10.7 million. Full House then picked up Bronco Billy's, which was generating over $5 million in annual EBITDA according to the company. TTM Adjusted EBITDA, again, is $15.6 million.

Lee can talk up weather all he wants, and say the company actually is close to $20 million. That doesn't quite appear to be the case, and even his cited figure - 14 quarters after a disastrous year - is not good enough. And at this point, with no apparent reckoning from either Lee or Fanger on that front, I'm not sure why investors are supposed to believe that organic growth is on the way, beyond the potential benefits of the efforts in Indiana.

The Inorganic Opportunities

So from here, FLL needs success in its major inorganic opportunities. Admittedly, that's still possible - and at least some success is likely.

The expansion of Bronco Billy's is a good project, and one that drove a lot of the optimism in FLL late last year. I'm not quite as optimistic as Lee, as I argued last year. The comparison of Cripple Creek (west of Colorado Springs) to Black Hawk/Central City (west of Denver) isn't as apples to apples as management seems to argue. The drive to Cripple Creek is much tougher, particularly in the winter, and much of Colorado Springs' more affluent population leaves in the north - where the drive to Cripple Creek is longest, and Black Hawk might be an easier (if slightly more distant) choice.

That said, Cripple Creek is in need of a high-end hotel, and Full House is looking to provide that option. Lee said on the Q2 call that the company expects to be up and running in 2020; I'd strongly advise pushing that timeline back a year (Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI), which is building a resort in Black Hawk, is coming in a year behind its original schedule; building in the mountains is difficult).

Still, Lee has forecast $15 million in incremental EBITDA on a $100 million investment - and that could be in the ballpark. Full House picked up a closed casino in Q2, which should add another nice near-term bump when it's reopened, with 175 slot machines (about a 20% increase in capacity relative to Bronco Billy's nearly 800 machines plus tables). Concerningly, as a commenter on my last article pointed out, Lee seemed to float a rather unrealistic figure for win per day on the Q2 call: $170 for a casino that closed in a market where the average is below $100. That aside, as a low-risk investment the addition makes some sense, and it will add rooms in the near term and will be added to the expansion plan in the market. Even taken with a grain of salt in terms of expectations, both the broader plan to expand in Cripple Creek and the Imperial purchase both look like good decisions - and the kind of decisions investors who bet on Lee were looking for.

Full House also is in the running for a new development in eastern New Mexico. The state's sixth and last license is up for bid, and Full House has proposed a $200 million development in Clovis. Lee on the Q2 call cited 11 competing proposals; that figure since appears to have shrunk to just five.

Full House does seem to have a real chance to win. It is - Lee himself noted - the biggest company in the race. And its proposal appears to be the biggest in terms of spend - including a water park and a racetrack with a moving grandstand. The process according to multiple sources will move quickly, with a winner likely chosen by year-end.

What's particularly intriguing about Clovis is that it has echoes of Lee and Fanger's last project. The two led a group that won a license to operate in Lake Charles, Louisiana - which like Clovis, targets gamblers in Texas. (Lake Charles had Houston as a feeder market; Clovis will market to Amarillo and Lubbock.) Lee tripled his investors' money in selling to Ameristar (now part of Pinnacle), and the hope is that he can work similar magic in Clovis.

There's also still the hope of some movement in Indiana, where Lee has tried to get authorization to move existing slot capacity (much of which Rising Star doesn't use) to another market. I'm skeptical on that front, particularly with Caesars taking over the Indianapolis-area racinos. Lee seemed to argue that was good news for the proposal, given the former owner (Centaur Gaming) was in tight with Indiana state legislators. Competing against deep-pocketed Caesars, however, simply seems a move from the frying pan to the fire.

Full House also talked up moving into the Tri-Cities area of Washington and opening up a card club. There, too, I'm not 100% sold, having spent a few nights in those clubs in my younger years. However that entry would work, it would be a smaller deal, and probably modestly accretive in a best-case scenario (as even Lee said in describing the opportunity).

The longshots do have some value at the moment, though, and the expansion opportunities really are the best part of the Full House story. And they're the only reason at this point, and at 10x EBITDA, to really give much consideration to the bull case.

Valuation

Again, despite the negativity toward the current business, this story still can work - and work big. The current enterprise value is about $156 million, with TTM EBITDA $15.6 million. Lee has described some potential savings in terms of slot leasing/purchasing decisions, and margin help from better staffing management. ROI on the Indiana efforts, most notably the ferry, won't be realized in full probably until 2019. Pro forma, run-rate EBITDA could get to $18-$19 million assuming the ferry is a success and some of the other efforts pay off.

Bronco Billy's needs to be financed, adding another $90 million or so to pro forma EV (the initial spend was raised through the direct offering). Adding $15 million to the $18-$19M gets to $33-$34 million (Lee seemed to posit a higher number on the Q1 call, but I'm not ready at this point to bake in that estimate). 8.5x EBITDA less pro forma net debt of $167 million gets the stock to a market cap of $118 million, or $4.36 per share. Add to that optionality from New Mexico (that project realistically could be worth $1 per share or more at mid-teen ROI), Indiana, and Washington state, plus perhaps some cash flow benefits from deleveraging down the line. There's also a possible argument for higher EBITDA multiples - or more profit from Colorado Springs then Lee's 15% target.

Discounted back three years at 10%, even a potentially conservative model values the stock right now at $3.27, about 11% upside. A break or two elsewhere (New Mexico seems most likely) suggests a path to a double from current levels, or more, over the next 3-4 years.

So the numbers can work. But the qualitative questions keep me on the sidelines. Why is EBITDA in the existing portfolio trending in the wrong direction when the overwhelming majority of regional casinos are seeing margins expand and EBITDA rise? Weather is not the only answer to that question. Why is Full House the largest bidder in New Mexico? Is it because the majors are tied up with their own issues (most prominently M&A or post-M&A integration)? Or is it because the value there isn't quite what Lee and Fanger presume it to be, and/or regionals see the project as not quite worth their time or capital?

How does what could be $290 million worth of capital (just between Colorado Springs and Clovis) get financed by a company worth barely half that? Lee has a strong history of finding money when he needs it (most notably in Lake Charles), and he's floated the idea of going to one of the casino REITs with the Silver Slipper. But that aside, what happens if credit markets freeze, as happened when the company first went to renegotiate a 13.5% first-lien issue? How much margin for error is there if the economy stumbles at all at some point in the next three years?

Even relative to long-term upside, who exactly buys Full House, even with Clovis, Colorado Springs, and Mississippi? The majors, after the recent consolidation, likely are too big to even want the Nevada or the Indiana properties, and the majors all have a presence in Mississippi. The more likely outcome seems like a merger with somebody like Golden Entertainment (GDEN) or Century Casinos (CNTY), a move that would get those companies toward the mid-size level where they could be then be a realistic target for CZR/ERI/BYD/PENN. (Churchill Downs (CHDN) is probably the most sensible, and maybe only, suitor for cash as it expands its casino business.)

This is a high-risk story - and it always has been. The worst-case scenario here - admittedly with a very low probability - is a wipeout of the equity. There's a reason Full House had to refinance at 9%+ at a time when majors are getting 5-6% rates. It's a high-reward story, too, obviously - and a story that still can play out. But that kind of story requires confidence in management - and to be honest, I've lost that confidence.

The results of the first half are not good enough - and they're not close. To hear Fanger on the Q2 call say that Nevada had "another strong quarter" is disheartening given the compare against a period when Tahoe was essentially ripped apart, the negative long-term trend there, and the fact that the segment had negative EBITDA the quarter before. For Lee to insist that "our run rate of EBITDA is pretty close to $20 million", when it's not, or to claim a highly unlikely - and "never verified", in his wording - win rate at a recently purchased property, is disappointing. Full House has a lot of promise, but it's made a lot of promises. I'd like to see one of those promises kept before I get too excited about what comes next.

