Take-Two Interactive: Breaking Out To Record Levels

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) is breaking out higher as its product offerings continue to gain strong traction. Both its investments in digital, as well as its blockbuster games are leading to strong top- and bottom-line growth. Its share price continues higher, even as its valuation multiple remains attractive. I am taking a long position in this name as its fundamentals drive share price gains.

Revenue & EPS

Over the most recent quarter, TTWO delivered better-than-expected operating results, with total net bookings coming in at $288 million, exceeding its outlook range of $215 million to $265 million. This outperformance was due primarily to the strength of Grand Theft Auto Online and Grand Theft Auto V, as well as recurrent consumer spending on NBA 2K18. Digitally-delivered net bookings were $253 million, accounting for 88% of the total, up from 81% last year, signaling that the company’s digital investments are gaining significant traction.

Below is a chart of the company’s revenue and earnings per share since the late 1990s. Over the last few years, TTWO’s success with a number of its gaming franchises has led to a near doubling of its top-line growth. Moreover, management’s ability to efficiently run its operations is leading it to convert its top-line growth into bottom-line improvements. The company is now generating income on a per share basis near its record high levels.

GTA V

Grand Theft Auto Online is exceeding management’s expectations in Q1 as it has in every period since its release. Sales of Grand Theft Auto V also outperformed expectations with the total sell-in of the title now approaching 100 million units, according to its most recent earnings call. Nearly five years after its initial release, Grand Theft Auto V remains one of the hottest selling games.

The game is also able to generate further revenue by creating iterations of the main title release. For example, in April, Rockstar Games released the Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition, which includes the game's complete story experience, the world of Grand Theft Auto Online, all existing gameplay upgrades and content, as well as the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack.

NBA 2K18

NBA 2K18 is also attracting new fans, with the title having sold-in more than 10 million units, up 17% over last year's release. NBA 2K18 is TTWO’s highest-selling sports title ever and a testament to the innovation of its team of Visual Concepts.

NBA 2K Online 2 entered Open Beta in China in recent weeks. The sequel to NBA 2K Online is based on the console edition of NBA 2K and features 2K's gameplay, with eSports-optimized features. eSports is becoming an ever more important feature in the gaming industry, an area in which TTWO has embraced and invested in significantly. NBA 2K Online 2 is planned for full commercial release this fall, with China representing a significant growth opportunity, both for NBA 2K and for its business in general.

Additional Consumer Spending

Management needs to continue finding new and innovative ways to drive further engagement with its titles. During Q1, recurrent consumer spending accounted for 63% of total net bookings, up from 59% last year. In addition to virtual currency for Grand Theft Auto Online and NBA 2K, recurrent consumer spending was enhanced by a number of its other offerings.

Upcoming launches of more hot titles should also drive customers to TTWO. In fiscal 2019, the company expects to deliver record operating results due to the launch of Rockstar Games' Red Dead Redemption 2, as well as the upcoming releases of NBA 2K19, and WWE 2K19. Red Dead Redemption 2 is expected to mark another creative milestone for Rockstar Games, illustrating its ability to deliver entertainment experiences that captivate audiences throughout the world, driving further top-line growth.

Valuation Multiple

Below is a chart of the company’s valuation multiple relative to its peers. Its peers are defined as Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI), and Electronic Arts Inc. (EA). The valuation metric of choice is the PEG ratio, which takes into account the company’s PE ratio relative to its forward growth projections. The PEG ratio gives further context to its valuation by examining what people are willing to pay for the stock relative to its growth outlook. The lower the number, the more attractively valued. TTWO’s PEG ratio is attractive on both a relative and absolute level. With 1 being fairly valued, TTWO is selling well below this level. Moreover, it is more in line with ATVI’s valuation than the more lofty valuation of EA. TTWO looks to have more room to run on the upside as its valuation is attractively priced, and with the number of growth opportunities in its future, investors could push it higher yet.

Price Action

TTWO’s share price has consolidated for much of the last year, but now looks to be breaking out to record levels. While the company’s share price consolidated, its operations continued to expand, leading to pent up demand for its stock. Its breakout last week above the $130 level was significant, as this level had acted as strong resistance in recent months. I am buying stock on this most recent breakout, with a stop-loss at $130.

Source: Trading View

Conclusion

TTWO is breaking out to record levels on strong consumer spending. Should the broader economy pull back however, and possibly enter a recession in coming years, disposable income could dry up, leading both its operational growth and share price lower. Its current outlook is strong with a number of its digital investments paying off, alongside a very successful offering of games on its platform. Investors are bidding its share price higher, while its valuation multiple remains reasonable, leading me to take a long position in the name.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TTWO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.