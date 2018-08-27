Is Vans VFC's Biggest Strength And Weakness?

On August 10, 2018, the WSJ reported that VF Corp. (NYSE: VFC) was considering selling its classic jeans coalition, and on August 13, that reporting was confirmed by VF management. VF will be split into two companies: one that will contain their powerhouse brands (Vans, The North Face, Timberland, etc.), and one that will hold their struggling jeans business.

Overall, their jeanswear coalition consists of Wrangler, Lee, Riders by Lee, Rustler, and Rock and Republic. For a long time, the jeans coalition has been dragging down the balance sheet, while the Outdoor and Action Sports Coalition (Vans, The North Face, Timberland, Kipling, Napapijri, Smartwool, JanSport, Eastpak, Reef, and Eagle Creek), has been growing consistently for the last 3 years.

The growth rate % of the Outdoor and Action Sports Coalition vs. the growth rate % of the Jeanswear Coalition

(Source: SEC.gov & Author Calculations)

This eventually led management to the best solution they could think of, which was to simply remove the jeans coalition from the balance sheet. However, all 3 coalitions (Outdoor and Action Sports Coalition, Jeans Coalition, and Imagewear Coalition), have very different stories. The Imagewear coalition consists of the brands Red Kap, Bulwark, Horace Small, Dickies, Workrite, Kodiak, Terra, and Walls. This coalition mainly focuses on workwear, but recently, they've made a lot of changes that may be dragging the brands away from their original focus.

The Outdoor and Action Sports Coalition

The big winners from the Outdoor & Action Sports Coalition are Vans, The North Face, and Timberland. Besides the power trio, this coalition also has the brands Kipling, Napapijri, Smartwool, JanSport, Eastpak, Reef, and Eagle Creek. Global revenues for the coalition increased 8% in 2017, (including a 1% favorable impact from foreign currency). But by far, the big winner from the coalition is Vans, with a 19% increase in global revenue growth in 2017 alone.

As a whole, I’ve noticed that the best sellers for Vans shoes are actually the simplest designs they’ve created. That’s because millennials have started buying more basic or neutral shoes, that will match with any outfit they wear. Some of Vans' more popular shoes include these simple black shoes and a checkerboard slip-on.

(Source: Vans.com)

From a competitor of Vans, Converse's (a subsidiary of Nike (NYSE:NKE)) best-selling shoe, consists of a white shoe with different colored lines, but it started a massive trend across the shoe market, and it’s still one of Converse best-selling models.

(Source: Nike.com)

In another example, one of Adidas best-selling shoes is a simple white model, with the classic Adidas three stripes.

(Source: Adidas.com)

In reality, it shows that over the last couple of years, millennials are favoring more simplistic designs with finer details, which is why Vans will continue to do well because they nail that design point of view on the head across their brand.

(Source: Vans.com)

The Outdoor and Action Sports Coalition Revenues and Profit

(Source: SEC.gov & Author Calculations)

Besides Vans, global revenues for The North Face brand increased 4% in 2017, and Timberland increased 2% in 2017. The North Face has been coming back with a vengeance, and some of their latest styles are not only innovative but practical at the same time.

(Source: thenorthface.com)

At the same time, they've managed to maintain the integrity of their classic looks.

(Source: thenorthface.com)

Overall, the Outdoor and Action Sports Coalition has managed to have both good marketing and good clothing at the same time.

The Possible Selling of the Jeanswear Brands Wrangler & Lee

In the 1980s, VF Corp. became one of the top jeans makers in the world, with a 25% market share of the then $6 billion industry. But now in 2018, they are considering selling their iconic jeans brands, Wrangler and Lee. (Overall, their jeanswear coalition consists of Wrangler, Lee, Riders by Lee, Rustler, and Rock and Republic.) Jeans as a fashion trend aren’t going anywhere but, Wrangler and Lee are tailored specifically towards a western lifestyle, and that market is shrinking.

In 2017, sales for the Wrangler brand were down 1%, and sales for Lee were down 6% from 2017 to 2016, and in their latest 10-K filing, they mentioned that it was specifically caused because of a decline in mass and specialty western stores in the U.S. But, when all hope is lost we look for retailers to do what retailers do best, marketing.

If you look at the image from their website, you’ll see that VF Corp. has tried to use Vans (one of their best-performing brands), to boost up Wrangler, which means they’ve tried co-branding, but it just hasn’t worked. Which in part, is partially driven by the fact that Wrangler has become so intertwined with the western culture it’s almost impossible for it to be rebranded at this stage.

Almost like the way Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) has become associated with the baby-boomers and is now almost impossible to rebrand for millennials. But hope is not lost for VF Corp., especially due to new reporting by the Wall Street Journal, stating that “VF Corp... owner of Lee and Wrangler jeans, is exploring strategic options for its denim business that could include a sale or spin-off of the classic American brands,” (Mattioli & Kapner). Over the last 3 years, revenue, profit, operating margin, and growth rate have all gone down.

Revenue for the Jeanswear Coalition (in millions)

(Source: SEC.gov & Author Calculations)

Gross Profit for the Jeanswear Coalition (in millions)

(Source: SEC.gov & Author Calculations)

Operating Margin for the Jeanswear Coalition

(Source: SEC.gov & Author Calculations)

Growth Rate % for the Jeanswear Coalition

(Source: SEC.gov & Author Calculations)

The Imagewear Coalition

The final coalition is the Imagewear coalition, which consists of the brands Red Kap, Bulwark, Horace Small, Dickies, Workrite, Kodiak, Terra, and Walls. Global revenues for the Imagewear coalition have increased 50% in 2017 compared to 2016, but operating margin has decreased 530 basis points in 2017 compared to 2016. This is primarily due to the acquisition of Dickies for the Imagewear coalition. Dickies is primarily a workwear apparel company, but recently, they've started catering to a broader market. They've tried expanding into the everyday wear market, but the clothes are pretty hit or miss.

If you don't include the acquisition of Williamson-Dickie and the LSG transition services, revenue only increased by 2% and operating margin decreased 250 basis points. Therefore, whether or not they acquired Williamson-Dickie their operating margin still would've decreased, and the only reason why they grew was that of the Bulwark brand. The Bulwark brand is very similar to Dickies in the aspect that they both do workwear clothing, however, unlike Dickies, they haven't tried expanding into other markets.

Overall, the Dickies workwear apparel is very versatile and useful, but the Dickies everyday wear collection seems to be a desperate attempt by VF management to somehow "modernize" the Dickies brand. Sometimes brands need to be left alone, they don't try to make Vans into Dickies, so why make Dickies into Vans? This also doesn't seem to be the right brand extension for the Dickies brand.

However, if they wanted to do a brand extension, they could create a partnership between Dickies and Timberlands to create more work shoes, that would be a plausible partnership. One of the biggest advantages that VF has is the fact that they have many multi-faceted brands that could work interchangeably with each other, and just because Vans is your best-performing brand, it doesn't mean you have to turn all your other brands into Vans. Overall, the Imagewear coalition has a lot of potentials, all they need to do is make sure they stay true to their brands.

VF Corp. has been on fire lately, as a result of strong revenues and growth rates. The Outdoor and Action Sports Coalition has blown away everyone's expectations after exceeding revenue growth from Vans, and consistent growth from The North Face and Timberlands. After owning their classic jeans coalition for decades, they've finally made the decision to spin-off the business, therefore leaving VF Corp. with a formidable group of brands.

However, if VF Corp. lets Vans dilute the value of their other brands, then Vans itself will lose its competitive edge. VF management needs to learn that each brand brings something different to the table, and even if it isn't as "profitable" as Vans, it still brings value and diversity to your company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.