EA And A Sales Flop In The Making

If the game flops, I don't see Electronic Arts still being able to meet their guidance for the full year.

Bad publicity and not listening to the community has led to unusually low pre-order levels.

The last quarter of the year is crucial for a gaming company.

Gaming stocks have shown impressive results in the last two years, but for Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) I see short-term pain ahead. While I do believe the stock to outperform in the long run, EA is in danger to miss its guidance for this year, which could lead to an attractive entry point.

Electronic Arts has been a good performer so far this year, with the stock price gaining 21.5% YTD, but the stock has seen a big drop after announcing disappointing Q1 results and I think there’s more pain to come in the next 6 months. The reason for this is the upcoming “Battlefield V” slated for EA’s fiscal Q3 (calendar Q4).

While I wrote this article, Michael Turner published EA - Market Underestimates Upcoming Volatility.

Kudos to Michael for a great article and beating me to the punch.

While Michael's article is focused on how to play the current situation with options, I'll try to explain why Battlefield V is so important and where the rumors of the becoming a flop come from.

Q3 is extremely important to EA

Looking at their guidance for the whole year, sales are significantly stronger in the second half of the financial year, with the company forecasting a third of their revenue to come from Q3. This is not only true to EA, but traditionally, the Christmas business is the most important season to gaming companies. With the trend of DLCs and Games-as-a-Service, publishers were able to smoothen their sales through the year, but the focus is still on the last quarter.

Source: Q4 FY18 Earnings Results

Now looking at this sales split, what does EA have lined up for this year’s Christmas season?

Source: Q4 FY18 Earnings Results

It’s only one game, the latest installment of the Battlefield franchise. Based on the huge community around the game and the very successful predecessor, Battlefield 1 (yep, not the most transparent naming scheme for a non-gamer, I agree), this sounds like a home-run, especially since Battlefield V returns to the WWII setting of the game that kick started the whole series, Battlefield 1942.

Pre-Orders for Battlefield are disappointing

A journalist from the Wall Street Journal posted a report that pre-order numbers for Battlefield V are surprisingly weak and running below expectations. The analysts behind that are from the Cowen Group and they suggest that while Battlefield historically always trailed the pre-order numbers of Call of Duty, Battlefield V is said to be running 85% behind the pre-orders of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. In comparison, Battlefield 3 & 4 tracked their Call of Duty counterparts at the respective times by 20%-40%, whereas Battlefield 1 even tracked ahead of Call of Duty.

Now, these numbers need to be taken with a grain of salt. Cowen’s numbers are most likely from Amazon and retailers such as GameStop, which might not fully capture digital pre-orders that go straight through Electronic Arts, but then, Call of Duty publisher Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) is offering similar portals, so these sales would most likely be missed for Call of Duty as well.

Additionally, Piper Jaffray conducted a survey with (just) 300 gamers about which of the upcoming season’s top titles they’d be most interested in playing and the results were as follows:

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Red Dead Redemption 2 Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey Fallout 76 Battlefield V

Regardless of how representative the survey group was, it matches Cowen’s estimations.

The competition is tough this year

All of the above titles are based on a major IP and have AAA production budgets. The publishers are a who's who of the gaming industry: Activision Blizzard, Take-Two (NASDAQ:TTWO), Ubisoft (OTCPK:UBSFY), Bethesda and EA. While Call of Duty, Fallout 76 (a first in the series) and Battlefield V focus on multiplayer gaming, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey are (mostly) single player games.

The toughest competitor this year in my opinion is Take-Two’s Red Dead Redemption 2 from Rockstar Games (yes, the guys that did Take-Two’s cash cow, GTA 5).

The first Red Dead Redemption was released in 2010 and had a turbulent development story behind it. The game, basically GTA in a wild west setting, was under development for 6 years and nearing the end of the development, rumors have it that Rockstar didn’t expect the game to actually make a profit and it was more about showing that their subsidiary studio, Rockstar San Diego, is also able to produce an AAA title. With a required 5 million copies sold to be profitable, it was more about finally getting the game out and switching to new projects.

But RDR turned into a massive hit. In February 2011, Take-Two already sold 8 million copies, the game got an add-on (Undead Nightmare) and today, VGChartz puts the total sales figures in the area of 15 million copies.

Gamers were anxiously waiting for a successor and now it’s here and players are excited and the game manages to catch a lot of media attention.

How could Battlefield V not gain traction

From the very announcement, Battlefield V was not too popular in the community. The official reveal trailer got 57% negative ratings on YouTube. 57% negative for a massively popular franchise is a disaster!

Source: Youtube - Battlefield V Official Reveal Trailer

Coming back to Red Dead Redemption 2, they are not even close. RDR2 reactions are overwhelmingly positive!

Source: Youtube - Red Dead Redemption 2 Trailer

But what went wrong? It’s clear that Battlefield V is polarizing the community; it got more than twice the number of ratings than RDR2, despite having less views.

Main reason for the community's outcry is the historical inaccuracy displayed in the trailer. While Battlefield was never super-accurate, obviously developer Dice overdid it with women with war face painting and robotic arms for soldiers.

Other groups of gamers applauded the inclusion of women in a WW2 game (as women were fighting in this war), but were not happy with the looks that Dice imagined for women fighting in the war:

Source

A quick guide on how to alienate your community:

Dice and EA defended their decision and claimed some creative freedom as their right as game maker. One of Dice & EA’s most popular employees, Patrick Soderlund, told gamers: If you don’t like it, don’t buy it.

Well, it looks like the community might be doing just that, and angered gamers were more than happy to point out the irony:

Source

Electronic Arts' image problem

On top of that, despite its financial success, Electronic Arts is not the most popular company, and often said to be the greediest publisher:

Source

One of the reasons is last year’s release of Star Wars Battlefront 2, whose entire game design was focused on in-game monetization, which obviously was not popular with gamers, who also claimed the game felt unfinished.

Source

The outcry was so strong that Disney (NYSE:DIS) intervened trying to contain further damage to the Star Wars brand. There are even rumors that Disney reached out to other publishers such as Ubisoft and Activision Blizzard for talk about developing Star Wars games, but as there are no reliable sources and EA did announce further Star Wars games, a strong indication the partnership with Disney is still on.

Is all hope lost?

While the news about pre-orders and EA's bad image are no promising signs, I don’t think Battlefield V is doomed.

Many gamers might simply wait until the game is released, especially after the Star Wars Battlefront 2 debacle. If the game gets favorable reviews and EA can show they did not overdo it with monetization (as they promised), this might draw gamers to the game shortly after its release.

The beta test for Battlefield V is starting in September and this offers EA a chance to shift the focus from the historical inaccuracies to the actual gameplay.

On top of that, EA is apparently already planning on how to keep the game in the news and hopefully drive sales over the long run.

Still, at the moment, the signs point towards a disappointing release. While EA might be able to avoid a massive failure, this might still have negative influence on their financial results in the short term.

Due to EA’s accounting policy of deferring a game’s revenue (due to its service factor), game sales get split over 6 to 9 months. Even if Battlefield V turns out to be a success in the long run, these sales might come too late to be fully realized in FY 19.

While I am convinced that Electronic Arts will be able to profit from the long-term trend of a growing gaming industry, I remain cautious in the short run and don’t think the company will be unable to achieve their guidance. I rate the company a hold.

