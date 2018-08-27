After The Mexican Elections, Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Still Has Upside Potential

In the long term, operations outside of Mexico could improve the general overview of the company.

In the short term, the uncertainty about the new airport in Mexico City could grant an attractive entry point.

After months of threats from the next president of Mexico to halt the construction of the new airport of Mexico City, his views have softened. During the past few weeks, Mexican airports have recovered some of their value:

Nevertheless, the stocks have not recovered entirely. And from a valuation perspective, I believe there is still value in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V (NYSE: PAC).

The Company: business and tourism passenger traffic

PAC operates 12 airports in the Pacific region of Mexico. The main airports give services to Guadalajara, Tijuana, Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta. Also, in April 2015 PAC acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concesiones Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In 2017, PAC provided services to more than 40 million passengers and had a net income of more than 4.7 billion Mexican Pesos (Pesos).

PAC gives a unique exposure to a diversified source of traffic. The airports from Guadalajara and Tijuana represented 49.0% of the total terminal passengers during the second quarter of 2018. Both airports provide exposure to business-related passenger traffic. The airports from Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta represented 22.0% of the total terminal passengers during the same period. Together with the airport from Guadalajara, they provide exposure to tourism-related passenger traffic.

Model: Discounting the free cash flow to equity

Like the rest of the Mexican airports, the cash flow behavior of PAC has been stable over the past few years. This is explained by its fixed expenses, high and stable margins. I built a discounted cash flow model using the free cash flow to the equity and determined a 12-month target price.

The cash flow forecast consists of two stages: the first one is an annual forecast for the next 10 years, the second one is a perpetuity.

The detailed figures of revenue (aeronautical revenue + non-aeronautical revenue) and free cash flow to the equity, in millions of Pesos, are the following:

Year Aeronautical + Non-aeronautical revenue Free cash flow to the equity 2018 $ 13,771 $ 5,041 2019 $ 14,687 $ 6,254 2020 $ 17,482 $ 6,276 2021 $ 19,637 $ 7,094 2022 $ 21,913 $ 7,929 2023 $ 23,416 $ 8,511 2024 $ 24,999 $ 9,128 2025 $ 26,668 $ 9,778 2026 $ 28,425 $ 10,455 2027 $ 30,276 $ 11,174 2028 $ 32,226 $ 11,927

(Source: Company IR, own calculations)

Income: Passenger traffic and income per passenger

To estimate both passenger traffic and income per passenger, I used moving average (NYSE:MA) models to estimate the short-term growths. Even if they were a function of other variables (i.e., GDP, consumption, inflation, etc.), calculating more forecasts increases the uncertainty of the prediction. To estimate the long-term growths (after 10 years), I applied long-term population growths, inflation, and depreciation of the functional currency, Pesos.

Passenger traffic: Domestic and international

Overall, I expect an annual growth in total passenger traffic of 5.1% over the next 10 years. The increase in passenger traffic explained by recent trends. Specifically, I applied an MA(4) model to forecast domestic and international passenger traffic. I considered a non-significant growth of the passenger traffic from Jamaica given the population growth forecasts. For the long-term growth, I am considering the population growth forecasts of Mexico and the USA (more than 80% of the international passenger traffic comes from or goes to the USA).

Domestic traffic (thousands)

(Source: Company IR, own calculations)

International traffic (thousands)

(Source: Company IR, own calculations)

Income per passenger: Aeronautical and non-aeronautical revenue

The income per passenger is divided into aeronautical revenue and non-aeronautical revenue.

As with Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR) and Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ: OMAB), PAC is a concession granted by the Mexican government. In exchange for the maintenance and operation of the airport, the government grants the company the right to collect a fee for each passenger that goes through the facility. This is the aeronautical revenue.

Airports also have revenues from stores and service providers located on the premises (e.g., coffee shops, duty-free shops, taxis, car rentals, etc.). This is the non-aeronautical revenue.

I expect annual growth of 3.7% for the aeronautical revenues over the next 10 years in line with the inflation expectations. As for the non-aeronautical revenue, I expect annual growth of 5.5% over the next 10 years in line with inflation expectations and the depreciation of the Peso against the USD.

To forecast the aeronautical revenue per passenger, I applied an MA(4) model. The aeronautical tariff is calculated considering the expected profitability of the airport and inflation. To estimate the long-term revenues, I applied an annual growth of 3.0% in line with expected inflation.

Aeronautical revenue per passenger (Pesos)

(Source: Company IR, own calculations)

To forecast the non-aeronautical short-term revenues, I used an MA(4) model. To estimate the long-term growth, I multiplied the long-term inflation times the expected depreciation of the MXN (5.6% per year) weighted by the exposure to the USA (80%). The depreciation was calculated using the International Fisher Effect.

Non-aeronautical revenue per passenger (Pesos)

(Source: Company IR, own calculations)

Cash flow and model specifications

Finally, to estimate the changes in the working capital, I used the simple moving average of the margins, and the days outstanding of sales and payables. This is explained by the historical stability of the figures. The investment cash flows are in accordance with the historical figures of the master plans of development and projected spending.

The rest of the specifications are:

Cost of equity* 11.24% Long-term growth of FCFE 4.34% Expected FX rate 12-m* $19.50

(*Source: Bloomberg)

Corporate strategy: non-organic growth

During 2015, PAC acquired a controlling interest in the Montego Bay Airport. During the past 3 years, the aeronautical revenues and non-aeronautical revenues increased by 50.4% and 48.6% respectively in the mentioned airport. However, PAC still has the capacity to monetize even further the operations in Jamaica. The EBITDA adjusted margins (EBITDA divided by the sum of the aeronautical and non-aeronautical revenues) are still 20 basis points beneath the regular margins from Mexico.

As part of its expansion strategy, PAC participated in the bidding process for the Norman Manley International airport concession in Kingston, Jamaica. If the concession is granted to PAC, more value could be unveiled.

12-month target price: there is an upside potential

After discounting the cash flows and giving PAC a 100% probability of renewing its concessions, I deduced:

Price per Share Pesos $205.65 Price per Share USD $105.46

Conclusion: I recommend buying PAC

Given the trading prices of $182.17 Pesos and $101 USD as of August 27, 2018, and an attractive dividend yield, I recommend buying PAC. With almost 20 years of experience, PAC has the experience and capacity to improve its operations in Jamaica where the margins are well below the ones in Mexico. Finally, the business strategy of buying assets outside of Mexico could unveil more value to the firm.

My thesis could materially change if:

Mexico´s elected president decides to halt the construction of the new airport at Mexico City.

Mexican airlines go bankrupt.

The cost of equity changes substantially.

PAC wins the bid for the Norman Manley International airport concession.

