Alibaba: It Takes Money To Make Money

In the United States, there are the high-flying FANG stocks, consisting of Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX) and Google (GOOGL) (GOOG). The Chinese equivalent are the BAT stocks, consisting of Baidu (BIDU), Alibaba (BABA), and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY). Of these high profile tech companies, the last to report was Alibaba, which released Q2 earnings on August 23. (Note: BABA reported its fiscal year Q1 2019 earnings, but to avoid confusion, I will refer to the most recent earnings as "Q2" for calendar year Q2 2018).

Like Facebook, Netflix, Tencent, and Baidu, Alibaba's stock has come under pressure since reporting earnings. Perhaps because BABA is the last "acronym" tech company to report, it has received more negative press than what I believe is deserved.

For example, Bloomberg published an article that essentially criticizes BABA for being a complex business. BABA isn't trading down because, as the article implies, there are many excuses for declining profitability. The reason BABA's stock came under pressure is because they are stepping up investments in strategic areas, which is a drag on margins in the near term. Long-term investors could do well by taking advantage of the pull back.

We've Seen This Movie Before

We've seen this movie play out before. Around this time a year ago, Amazon reported Q2 results and said they are ramping up investments to capture the massive opportunities ahead of them. Amazon's stock came under pressure and negative articles piled in. I scratched my head and felt compelled to defend the stock by publishing an article on July 31, 2017, with the provocative title Amazon Bears Will Get Crushed. My core argument in the article is that, in Amazon's case, not only is increased investments "not bad", it is actually great. Since I published that article, Amazon's stock more than doubled as their investments paid off in accelerated revenue growth and expanding margins. (See my article Amazon Q2 Earnings Destroy Bear Thesis)

I see a very similar set up with Alibaba's stock. I don't think the market is being "myopic", it is just the market being the market. Whenever a company tells the market that their margin will compress for any reason, short-term oriented traders are almost compelled to sell or short the stock. In the short term, a stock can't go higher if earning estimates for the next year or two are going down. If we stick to the Amazon example, the stock was weak for a whole quarter between reporting Q2 2017 and Q3 2017 results. However, long-term oriented investors could take advantage of this kind of market behavior by looking at the fundamental story.

Pinpointing the "Problem": Local Services

I've stated already that Alibaba's stock is under pressure because management is stepping up investments in strategic areas. If you are new to Alibaba, reading the press release and Q2 earnings call could lead to more confusion than answers given the multiple moving pieces, and multiple areas of investments. Below, I distilled the Q2 earnings transcript to only the most important, new information from BABA's Q2 earnings, as I understand it. All of the quotes are attributed to BABA's CFO, Maggie Wu:

Local services is an essential part of Alibaba's China three-pronged consumer strategy around goods, services and entertainment. It is a must win and must-have for us. As China consumers demands more quality and diversity of services, this category represents a massive trillion-dollar opportunity. Ele.me and Koubei will work together to provide a comprehensive local service offering that is core to our strategy... Our plan is to aggressively invest in these businesses to gain market share and execute deep integration into the ecosystem of Alibaba's service offerings, such as incorporating local service users into our new 88VIP membership. Near-term investments to gain food delivery market share in China and the consolidation of Koubei after completing the reorganization may result in slower overall group profit growth near term. But these businesses will have substantial operating leverage once unit economic turn positive... So, strategic investment will not be ended in two or three quarters' time. It will continue... ...This investment into the local service area together with consolidating of Koubei will have an impact on our financial. It will result in slower overall group profit growth in near term... ... and then Ele.me local service represents somewhere around 20% of that investment if we're talking about the quarter. And so, although it will drag down our profitability, but these business will have a substantial operating leverage once unit economics turn positive and then we have the confidence to turn that business – first to grow that and then turn it into profitable business.

I believe the call can be interpreted and summarized as follows:

Ele.me and Koubei are Alibaba's local service businesses, which is an essential part of its strategy. Alibaba will aggressively invest in these businesses in the foreseeable future. These business are currently unprofitable, which will drag down the entire company's profitability in the near term. Management believes that these businesses will turn profitable once they achieve scale, which should be achievable given the "trillion dollar" addressable market.

Given management's incredible track record, I cannot come up with, or seen anywhere else, a credible argument for why these investments should be viewed with skepticism. However, Ele.me and Koubei are likely very foreign concepts to most investors in the west, which makes it difficult to appreciate the opportunity. In the next section, I will describe these businesses and the opportunity to hopefully convey why it is a good idea to pursue these opportunities.

Understanding The "Local Services" Opportunity

To understand what Alibaba is doing in local services and the opportunities there, let's start with the two businesses discussed extensively during the Q2 earnings call: Ele.me and Koubei.

Ele.me, which means "hungry?" in Chinese, is an on-demand food delivery company operating in the fast growing Chinese market. In April 2018, Alibaba acquired control of the company at a $9.5 billion enterprise value. Ele.me was then consolidated into Alibaba's financials starting from May. In August 2018, Reuters reported that Alibaba and SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) invested $3 billion into the combined Ele.me and Koubei.

Koubei, a dormant brand within Alibaba, was revived in 2015 with a RMB 3 billion investment from Alibaba and Ant Financial (an Alibaba affiliate) in order to combat Tencent's dominance in food delivery (WSJ). Koubei connects food merchants to consumers but doesn't do delivery, so the combination with Ele.me makes a lot of sense.

The combined Ele.me and Koubei, per management on the Q2 call, will then be deeply integrated into Alibaba's ecosystem. Integration with 88VIP was the example used by management during the call, though not a lot of color was given.

If you are unfamiliar with 88VIP, it is a new loyalty program introduced in August 2018 that spans across Alibaba's entire online and offline retail ecosystem. From a strategic perspective, 88VIP looks a lot like Amazon Prime Membership since both programs seek to increase user engagement within their large retail ecosystem. For more color, check out this short video explaining Alibaba's "New Retail" concept, which is what 88VIP is trying to advance.

The video mentions Hema, Alibaba's futuristic supermarket that integrates online and offline shopping, offers free 30-minute deliveries, facial-recognition payments and other innovations. Hema is an important element of Alibaba's local services business and an low hanging fruit for integration with Ele.me (i.e., leverage Ele.me's delivery infrastructure).

It is clear that Alibaba is doing a lot to build its local services business, which management said was a "trillion-dollar opportunity" during the Q2 call. The company, however, didn't explain this opportunity. The key question is if this number is credible, because if it is, investors should be salivating at these investments rather than fretting about the near-term margin impact.

In the CYQ4 2017 call, management noted the following about its total addressable market within China:

Total China retail is a RMB33 trillion economy, while nearly 20% of it is online. Our New Retail strategy will enable us to tap into the 80% of the retail consumption that remain offline in China.

Ele.me, Koubei, and Hema are obvious attempts to address China's offline retail market, which is approximately $4 trillion according to the quote above. Of course, Alibaba isn't going after the entire offline market, only the O2O (online to offline) opportunity where it feels that it could add value. (Note: O2O and "local services" are closely related concepts, which could effectively be used interchangeably).

The best free resource I could share with you on the size of this O2O opportunity in China is Meituan's recently filed prospectus as it seeks a Hong Kong IPO. Meituan is a direct competitor to Ele.me and Koubei and focuses almost entirely on the O2O opportunity in China.

According to Meituan's prospectus, China's food retail is expected to grow to RMB 14 trillion by 2023, with a 30% online penetration. Using today's exchange rate, that is approximately $620 billion of addressable O2O opportunity (i.e., "local services") for Ele.me, Koubei, and Hema.

Although recent acquisitions and investments are focused on local services in the food vertical, Alibaba's New Retail ambitions are far greater and investors should expect them to expand to other verticals.

According to Meituan's prospectus, China's "consumer services e-commerce market" is expected to grow to RMB 8 trillion Gross Transaction Volume by 2023. Using today's exchange rate, this broader TAM will reach $1.2 trillion USD in less than 5 years.

Conclusion

Alibaba's stock came under pressure after they announced plans to step up investments to capture massive opportunities in front of it. While Alibaba will continue to invest in its core e-commerce business, cloud, and digital entertain, the step up in investments is largely driven by the company's efforts to build its "local services" business. Alibaba's management describes local services (or "O2O") as a "trillion-dollar" opportunity. This sounds like an eye-popping number, but competitor Meituan's prospectus confirms this number. Given the massive opportunity that Alibaba is going after and the management's stellar track record, I remain bullish on the company's prospects and the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.