Insider Weekends - Long Serving Director Of Corcept Therapeutics Buys Stock

Insider buying declined sharply last week with insiders purchasing $43.43 million of stock compared to $200.17 million in the week prior. Selling on the other hand increased with insiders selling $1.95 billion of stock last week compared to $1.7 billion in the week prior.

Sell/Buy Ratio: The insider Sell/Buy ratio is calculated by dividing the total insider sales in a given week by total insider purchases that week. The adjusted ratio for last week increased significantly to 44.99. In other words, insiders sold almost 45 times as much stock as they purchased. The Sell/Buy ratio this week compares unfavorably with the prior week, when the ratio stood at 8.5.

Note: As mentioned in the first post in this series, certain industries have their preferred metrics such as same store sales for retailers, funds from operations (FFO) for REITs and revenue per available room (RevPAR) for hotels that provide a better basis for comparison than simple valuation metrics. However metrics like Price/Earnings, Price/Sales and Enterprise Value/EBITDA included below should provide a good starting point for analyzing the majority of stocks.

Notable Insider Buys:

1. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PTLA): $28.17

Director Jeffrey W. Bird acquired 390,000 shares of this biotech company, paying $25.84 per share for a total amount of $10.08 million. These shares were purchased indirectly through a trust.

P/E: N/A Forward P/E: -6.94 Industry P/E: 108.72 P/S: 76.65 Price/Book: 8.53 EV/EBITDA: -4.15 Market Cap: $1.86B Avg. Daily Volume: 1,336,574 52 Week Range: $24.63 - $64.56

2. Andeavor Logistics LP (ANDX): $50.49

Director Jeff A. Stevens acquired 44,512 shares of this energy pipeline company, paying $49.40 per share for a total amount of $2.19 million. Mr. Stevens increased his stake by 9.50% to 512,961 shares with this purchase.

This purchase follows a $7.25 million purchase by Mr. Stevens last week. We wrote the following after the transaction last week,

The refining company Andeavor (ANDV) is the largest unit holder of Andeavor Logistics (ANDX) and recently upped its stake in ANDX from 59% to 64% following a $1.55 billion “drop-down” transaction. This transaction moved certain ANDV assets to ANDX in exchange for equity and $300 million in cash. ANDV is currently in the process of merging with Marathon Petroleum (MPC) with the deal expected to close by the end of the year.

P/E: 22.3407 Forward P/E: 14.9822 Industry P/E: 63.03 P/S: 3.81488 Price/Book: 3.94607 EV/EBITDA: 14.463 Market Cap: $12.51B Avg. Daily Volume: 617,304 52 Week Range: $40.66 - $55.21

3. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT): $13.58

Director Leonard G. Baker acquired 141,473 shares of this pharmaceutical company, paying $12.61 per share for a total amount of $1.78 million. These shares were purchased indirectly through a trust.

Mr. Baker is a Managing Director at Sutter Hill Ventures, Silicon Valley's oldest venture capital firm and has served on Corcept's board since 1999. According to Barron's, Mr. Baker abruptly switched from selling Corcept stock to buying it. The switch from selling to buying does not seem as abrupt to me as Barron's makes it out to be on account of the fact that the last two sales by Mr. Baker occurred in May of this year and November 2017 following options exercises as you can see here. That said, given the length of Mr. Baker's tenure on Corcept's board, the company is worth exploring further.

P/E: 11.6667 Forward P/E: 10.5271 Industry P/E: 29.46 P/S: 7.2957 Price/Book: 6.47283 EV/EBITDA: 17.364 Market Cap: $1.58B Avg. Daily Volume: 1,333,209 52 Week Range: $11.55 - $25.96

4. Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (ODT): $20.4

Chief Executive Officer Kevin C. Tang acquired 57,190 shares of this biotech company, paying $19.49 per share for a total amount of $1.11 million. These shares were purchased indirectly by Tang Capital Partners, LP.

P/E: N/A Forward P/E: -6.34 Industry P/E: 29.46 P/S: N/A Price/Book: 3.18 EV/EBITDA: -5.33 Market Cap: $548.59M Avg. Daily Volume: 37,047 52 Week Range: $15.15 - $32

5. Reed's, Inc. (REED): $3.15

Shares of this beverage company were acquired by 2 insiders:

Director John Bello acquired 414,477 shares, paying $2.49 per share for a total amount of $1.03 million. Mr. Bello increased his stake by 58.13% to 1,127,521 shares with this purchase.

Director James C. Bass acquired 3,000 shares, paying $2.60 per share for a total amount of $7,786. Mr. Bass increased his stake by 4.39% to 71,412 shares with this purchase.

P/E: N/A Forward P/E: -19.69 Industry P/E: 29.38 P/S: 2.1 Price/Book: N/A EV/EBITDA: -12.93 Market Cap: $80.48M Avg. Daily Volume: 53,119 52 Week Range: $1.3 - $3.15

Notable Insider Sales:

1. Walmart Inc. (WMT): $94.95

Shares of Walmart were sold by 2 insiders:

Director Robson S. Walton sold 3,682,125 shares for $96.07, generating $353.74 million from the sale. These shares were sold indirectly by a trust.

Executive Vice President Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,883 shares for $96.25, generating $277,497 from the sale.

P/E: 54.32 Forward P/E: 19.49 Industry P/E: 86.13 P/S: 0.55 Price/Book: 3.93 EV/EBITDA: 10.08 Market Cap: $280.18B Avg. Daily Volume: 7,931,914 52 Week Range: $77.5 - $109.98

2. Facebook, Inc. (FB): $174.645

Shares of Facebook were sold by 2 insiders:

COB and CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 734,849 shares for $174.40, generating $128.16 million from the sale. These shares were sold indirectly through various entities.

VP and General Counsel Colin Stretch sold 750 shares for $172.20, generating $129,150 from the sale.

P/E: 27.02 Forward P/E: 20.94 Industry P/E: 65.75 P/S: 10.39 Price/Book: 6.36 EV/EBITDA: 16.78 Market Cap: $504.24B Avg. Daily Volume: 24,181,660 52 Week Range: $149.02 - $218.62

3. Garmin Ltd. (GRMN): $64.74

Executive Chairman Min H. Kao sold 1,277,234 shares of this GPS manufacturer for $65.06, generating $83.09 million from the sale. These shares were sold indirectly by Mr. Kao's children.

P/E: 20.4227 Forward P/E: 19.0973 Industry P/E: 29.25 P/S: 3.79666 Price/Book: 3.25163 EV/EBITDA: 13.982 Market Cap: $12.22B Avg. Daily Volume: 1,007,474 52 Week Range: $50.98 - $65.96

4. Black Knight, Inc. (BKI): $53.45

Executive Chairman William P. Foley sold 977,000 shares of this software and data analytics company for $51.68, generating $50.49 million from the sale.

P/E: 28.16 Forward P/E: 26.07 Industry P/E: 33.27 P/S: 7.41 Price/Book: 4.68 EV/EBITDA: 24.32 Market Cap: $7.99B Avg. Daily Volume: 614,519 52 Week Range: $0.085 - $56.45

5. The Blackstone Group L.P. (BX): $36.7

Vice Chairman Tomilson J. Hill sold 674,257 shares of this asset management company for $36.48, generating $24.59 million from the sale.

P/E: 13.79 Forward P/E: 11.36 Industry P/E: 71.16 P/S: 5.57 Price/Book: 3.51 EV/EBITDA: N/A Market Cap: $43.9B Avg. Daily Volume: 3,532,712 52 Week Range: $29.57 - $37.52

Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence before buying or selling any securities mentioned in this article. We do not warrant the completeness or accuracy of the content or data provided in this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.