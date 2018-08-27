Merger Arbitrage Mondays - August 27, 2018

Merger activity remained unchanged last week with three new deals announced and five pending deals closing. You can find all the active deals listed below in our Merger Arbitrage Tool that automatically updates itself during market hours.
There were three new deals announced in the Deals in the Works section.
Deal Statistics:
|Total Number of Deals Closed in 2018
|101
|Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2018
|12
|Total Number of Pending Deals
|Cash Deals
|40
|Stock Deals
|16
|Stock & Cash Deals
|18
|Special Conditions
|5
|Total Number of Pending Deals
|79
|Total Deal Size
|$1.12 trillion
New Deals:
- The acquisition of SodaStream International (SODA) by PepsiCo (PEP) for $3.2 billion or $144 per share in cash. PepsiCo paid a 32% premium to the 30-day volume weighted average price of SodaStream and this was after the stock had already doubled over the prior two years. The acquisition reminds me of Coca-Cola acquiring a stake in Keurig Green Mountain (GMCR) and GMCR's eventual acquisition by JAB Holding for a fat premium of almost 78%. Both SODA and GMCR were heavily shorted stocks at various times over the last few years and are reminders that even if the short thesis is valid, acquisitions like these are a big risk for short sellers.
- The acquisition of The Navigators Group (NAVG) by The Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG) for $2.1 billion or $70 per share in cash.
- The acquisition of Spectra Energy Partners (SEP) by Enbridge (ENB) for $3.3 billion in an all stock deal. Under the terms of the agreement, Enbridge will acquire all of the outstanding public common units of SEP on the basis of 1.111 common shares of Enbridge for each common unit of SEP. We added SEP as a potential deal to the Deals in the Works section on May 18, 2018 and the price after the news of the potential deal came out was $31.03.
Deal Updates:
- On August 20, 2018, Annaly Capital Management (NLY) announced that it has extended its previously announced exchange offer to purchase all of the outstanding shares of common stock of MTGE Investment (MTGE). The Offer will now expire on September 7, 2018, unless further extended in accordance with the terms of the merger agreement.
- On August 20, 2018, DCT Industrial Trust (DCT) announced that at a Special Meeting of Stockholders, DCT Industrial’s stockholders approved the previously announced merger agreement with Prologis (PLD). The transaction remains subject to certain closing conditions and is expected to close on or around August 22, 2018.
- On August 21, 2018, Annaly Capital Management (NLY) announced that it has received the requisite regulatory approvals to complete its previously announced exchange offer to purchase all of the outstanding shares of common stock of MTGE Investment (MTGE).
- On August 21, 2018, Fidelity National Financial (FNF) announced that FNF received a "no-action letter" from the Canadian Competition Bureau, indicating that the Bureau does not intend to oppose completion of the previously announced acquisition of Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC).
- On August 22, 2018, LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO) confirmed that it received a proposal from Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) to acquire LaSalle in a transaction with consideration of 0.92 common shares of Pebblebrook per common share of LaSalle.
- On August 23, 2018, Conagra Brands (CAG) and Pinnacle Foods (PF) announced the expiration of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976.
- On August 23, 2018, BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF) announced that all necessary regulatory approvals required to complete the previously announced acquisition of CoBiz Financial (COBZ) have been received. The closing of the transaction is expected to occur in the fourth quarter of 2018, subject to the approval of CoBiz shareholders who will vote at a special meeting of shareholders on September 27, 2018.
- On August 24, 2018, Broadcom (AVGO) said that the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended, has expired with respect to the proposed acquisition of CA Technologies (CA).
- On August 24, 2018, Cotiviti Holdings (COTV), announced today that Cotiviti’s shareholders voted to approve the proposed merger of Cotiviti with a subsidiary of Verscend at a special meeting of Cotiviti’s shareholders.
- August 24, 2018: According to Reuters, Shareholder advisory firm ISS recommended against a buyout deal of LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO) by private equity company Blackstone, in another boon for LaSalle's unwelcome suitor Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB).
- August 24, 2018: Stockholders of Express Scripts Holding Company (ESRX) approved the proposed acquisition of Express Scripts by Cigna (CI).
- On August 24, 2018, AV Homes (AVHI) announced that it has set the date of its special meeting of stockholders to consider and vote on the proposal to approve the previously announced merger with a subsidiary of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC), as well as other related proposals, for Wednesday, September 26, 2018.
Closed Deals:
- The acquisition of Mattersight Corporation (MATR) by an affiliate of NICE Ltd. on August 20, 2018. It took 116 days for this deal to be completed.
- The acquisition of Farmers Capital Bank Corporation (FFKT) by WesBanco (WSBC) on August 20, 2018. It took 123 days for this deal to be completed.
- The acquisition of VeriFone Systems (PAY) by Francisco Partners on August 20, 2018. It took 133 days for this deal to be completed.
- The acquisition of A. Schulman (SHLM) by LyondellBasell (LYB) on August 21, 2018. It took 187 days for this deal to be completed.
- The acquisition of DCT Industrial Trust (DCT) by Prologis (PLD) on August 22, 2018. It took 115 days for this deal to be completed.
Top 10 deals with largest spreads:
|Symbol
|AnnouncedDate
|Acquiring Company
|ClosingPrice
|Last Price
|Closing Date
|Profit
|AnnualizedProfit
|AKRX
|04/24/2017
|Fresenius Kabi (N/A)
|$34.00
|$14.53
|09/30/2018
|134.00%
|1438.51%
|SCG
|01/03/2018
|Dominion Energy, Inc. (D)
|$47.93
|$38.95
|12/31/2018
|23.05%
|66.77%
|GNW
|10/23/2016
|China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A)
|$5.43
|$4.57
|12/01/2018
|18.82%
|71.55%
|STC
|03/16/2018
|Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF)
|$51.10
|$45.24
|06/30/2019
|12.96%
|15.41%
|SHPG
|05/08/2018
|Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TKPYY)
|$194.74
|$174.14
|06/30/2019
|11.83%
|14.06%
|S
|04/29/2018
|T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS)
|$6.71
|$6.08
|06/30/2019
|10.34%
|12.29%
|RSYS
|07/02/2018
|Reliance Industries Limited (N/A)
|$1.72
|$1.57
|12/31/2018
|9.55%
|27.68%
|KANG
|03/26/2018
|IK Healthcare Investment Limited (N/A)
|$20.60
|$18.9
|09/30/2018
|8.99%
|96.56%
|GGP
|03/26/2018
|Brookfield Property Partners (BPY)
|$23.50
|$21.93
|08/31/2018
|7.16%
|653.27%
|BMS
|08/06/2018
|Amcor Limited (AMC.AX)
|$53.74
|$50.24
|03/31/2019
|6.97%
|11.78%
Disclaimer: I hold positions in Radisys (RSYS), SteadyMed (STDY), GGP Inc. (GGP) and magicJack VocalTec (CALL). Please do your own due diligence before buying or selling any securities mentioned in this article. We do not warrant the completeness or accuracy of the content or data provided in this article.
Disclosure: I am/we are long RSYS, STDY, GGP, CALL.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.