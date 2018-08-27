Merger Arbitrage Mondays - August 27, 2018

Merger activity remained unchanged last week with three new deals announced and five pending deals closing. You can find all the active deals listed below in our Merger Arbitrage Tool that automatically updates itself during market hours.

There were three new deals announced in the Deals in the Works section.

Deal Statistics:

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2018 101 Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2018 12 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 40 Stock Deals 16 Stock & Cash Deals 18 Special Conditions 5 Total Number of Pending Deals 79 Total Deal Size $1.12 trillion

New Deals:

Deal Updates:

Closed Deals:

Top 10 deals with largest spreads:

Symbol AnnouncedDate Acquiring Company ClosingPrice Last Price Closing Date Profit AnnualizedProfit AKRX 04/24/2017 Fresenius Kabi (N/A) $34.00 $14.53 09/30/2018 134.00% 1438.51% SCG 01/03/2018 Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) $47.93 $38.95 12/31/2018 23.05% 66.77% GNW 10/23/2016 China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A) $5.43 $4.57 12/01/2018 18.82% 71.55% STC 03/16/2018 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) $51.10 $45.24 06/30/2019 12.96% 15.41% SHPG 05/08/2018 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TKPYY) $194.74 $174.14 06/30/2019 11.83% 14.06% S 04/29/2018 T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) $6.71 $6.08 06/30/2019 10.34% 12.29% RSYS 07/02/2018 Reliance Industries Limited (N/A) $1.72 $1.57 12/31/2018 9.55% 27.68% KANG 03/26/2018 IK Healthcare Investment Limited (N/A) $20.60 $18.9 09/30/2018 8.99% 96.56% GGP 03/26/2018 Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) $23.50 $21.93 08/31/2018 7.16% 653.27% BMS 08/06/2018 Amcor Limited (AMC.AX) $53.74 $50.24 03/31/2019 6.97% 11.78%

Disclaimer: I hold positions in Radisys (RSYS), SteadyMed (STDY), GGP Inc. (GGP) and magicJack VocalTec (CALL). Please do your own due diligence before buying or selling any securities mentioned in this article. We do not warrant the completeness or accuracy of the content or data provided in this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RSYS, STDY, GGP, CALL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.