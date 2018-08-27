DexCom Acquires TypeZero Technologies For Diabetes Management Tech

DXCM acquired TypeZero to bolster its launch of an automated insulin delivery [AID] in 2019 incorporating TypeZero's diabetes management algorithm.

TypeZero has developed a diabetes patient system and algorithm that helps improve insulin delivery and optimization.

Dexcom has acquired TypeZero Technologies for an undisclosed sum.

Quick Take

Dexcom (DXCM) announced it has acquired TypeZero Technologies for an undisclosed amount.

TypeZero Technologies provides diabetes management software for patients and clinicians.

DXCM plans to launch an automated insulin delivery system based on TypeZero’s inControl algorithm in 2019.

Target Company

Charlottesville, Virginia-based TypeZero was founded in 2013 to improve and simplify the lives of people with diabetes through its health management platform.

Management is headed by Founder and CEO Chad Rogers, who was previously Managing Director at Maywick Capital.

TypeZero’s primary offering is its inControl Diabetes Management Platform which provides diabetes patients with a mobile app and insulin regulation system.

In addition, the system integrates with healthcare professional information systems to provide a data stream to help physicians optimize the care they provide to patients.

Company partners include:

The University of Virginia Health System

Tandem Diabetes Care

Cellnovo

Investors have invested a disclosed $2.6 million in the company and include CIT Gap Funds. (Source: CrunchBase)

Market & Competition

According to a 2009 market research report by Life Science Intelligence, the US market for diabetes management products was projected to reach $28 billion by 2013.

The main drivers for this expected growth are increasing healthcare costs and the need to limit the progression of full-blown type 2 diabetes and its complications among an aging and increasingly obese population.

More than 24 million US citizens suffer from diabetes and that number is continuously growing.

Major competitive vendors that provide diabetes management products include:

Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Bayer (BEYRY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY)

Sanofi (SNY)

Medtronic (MDT)

Novo Nordisk (NVO)

(Source: Allied Market Research)

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Dexcom didn’t disclose the acquisition price or terms and didn’t file an 8-K or disclose a change in financial guidance, so the deal was likely for a non-material amount.

A review of the firm’s most recent 10-Q filing indicates that as of March 31, 2018, it had $534 million in cash and short-term securities and $475.1 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the three months ended March 31, 2018, was a negative ($24.0 million)

Dexcom has acquired TypeZero for its inControl diabetes management system for continuous glucose monitoring capabilities.

As Steve Pacelli, Dexcom, EVP of Strategy & Corporate Development, stated in the deal announcement,

As the first iCGM [integrated continuous glucose monitoring] designated by the FDA, Dexcom again has the opportunity to lead the market for integrated systems for diabetes management. TypeZero is a great fit for Dexcom as we look to deliver a growing set of tools to both our insulin delivery partners and our customers,” said Steve Pacelli, Dexcom’s Executive Vice President of Strategy & Corporate Development. “Combined with best-in-class CGM technology, we believe TypeZero’s technology and strong team will accelerate our efforts to further differentiate Dexcom’s portfolio.

In the past 12 months, DXCM’s stock price has doubled vs. the S&P 500 Index’ gain of 13%, as the chart below indicates:

DexCom’s stock took off the wake of the FDA approving its integrated continuous glucose monitoring system in March 2018.

The approval was the first of its kind for an integrated system used with other medical devices and interfaces for managing insulin levels in diabetic patients.

According to a report in MPR, the device was previously listed as a high risk, Class III medical device, but was downlisted to a Class II moderate risk device with requirements for ‘assuring accuracy, reliability, and clinical relevance.’ Perhaps a side benefit of the deal for TypeZero will be in meeting this requirement.

Dexcom plans to launch an automated insulin delivery [AID] system using TypeZero’s inControl algorithm sometime in 2019.

