Alibaba: The Only Chinese Stock You Need To Own

Alibaba (BABA) is a megacap Chinese internet company with a sprawling empire covering ecommerce, cloud computing, entertainment, and more. The company is levered to megatrends in Chinese consumer spending, Chinese internet usage, and globalization. The company trades at an elevated valuation multiple but is growing profitably at an eye popping rate. I believe Alibaba is the most attractive Chinese stock out there because it has the strongest moat, most valuable brand, and touches more parts of the Chinese and global economy than its peers.

Alibaba Business Overview

Alibaba (BABA) is a Chinese internet company that was founded in 1999 by Jack Ma. The company operates in ecommerce, cloud computing, and entertainment. The company also owns a 33% stake in Ant Financial, a payments company recently valued at $150 billion.

Ecommerce in China accounts for 71% of Alibaba’s total revenue. Alibaba operates Taobao Marketplace and Tmall, two of China’s largest ecommerce platforms. The company has also launched a “New Retail” initiative which provides ecommerce capabilities to brick and mortar stores.

In addition to business-to-consumer ecommerce (“B2C”), Alibaba also has a platform for business-to-business ecommerce (“B2B”). The company’s B2B platform allows businesses from all around the world to buy products wholesale. This is really popular for western businesses to use for sourcing from Chinese factories, but the scope is much broader than just a platform to buy cheap stuff from China. Alibaba has operations and logistics services in over 200 countries.

Alibaba also offers cloud computing services including database, storage, network virtualization, large scale computing, security, application services, and more. Alibaba Cloud is China’s largest provider of public cloud services with over 1 million paying subscribers and is the world’s third largest provider of infrastructure as a service (“IaaS”).

Finally, Alibaba has a digital media business with delivers streaming video, music, online games, news feeds, and more to internet users in China.

The below table from Alibaba shows all the pieces to the company’s ecosystem.

Putting it all together, Alibaba has not only built an outstanding ecosystem of services but has also developed a very strong brand. According to a recent study, Alibaba had the 9th most valuable brand in the world (including Western brands like Coke and McDonald's). One example of the strength of Alibaba’s brand is Singles Day, a shopping holiday that the company invented. In 2017, Alibaba’s Singles Day was the world’s biggest shopping day and generated over $25 billion in sales for the company. If that’s not incredible brand power then I don’t know what is.

Betting on China Consumerism, Globalization, and Internet

Investing in Alibaba is a bet on the rise of the Chinese consumer, continued globalization, and internet services taking share from the offline economy, all in one stock. I have often written about the importance of finding mega-trends to bet behind, but it is extremely rare to find an investment exposed to three long term megatrends in the way Alibaba is.

When looking at investments in China, I am always stunned by how large the numbers are. China’s population is now at 1.4 billion compared to the US at 325 million. Of China’s 1.4 billion people, only half are using the internet and they are doing so primarily via smart phones. There is still massive runway for growth in internet services in China as more people come online.

In countries with large populations (like China and the US), consumer spending is the driving force behind economic growth. In 2017, consumer spending accounted for 68% of the United States’ GDP. In China, foreign investment and exports have historically been the drivers of GDP growth however that has changed in recent years. In 2017 consumer spending accounted for 39% of Chinese GDP, up from 35.6% in 2010. Chinese consumer spending is now the largest contributing factor to GDP growth.

Rising consumer spending and internet usage has resulted in very strong growth in Chinese ecommerce. The Chinese people have really taken up ecommerce. China’s ecommerce spend as a % of retail sales is amongst the highest in the world at 20% and it is rising quickly. This is largely driven by Alibaba itself and how convenient it has made ordering items and paying via mobile apps.

Finally, globalization has been one of the most influential trends on global economics and geopolitics over the last 70 years. US President Donald Trump has certainly shaken up the global order on trade and many analysts have cast their doubts on the future of globalization.However, globalization is unlikely to reverse. Raising tariffs and border protections would most certainly slow the growth of global trade, but global trade networks are extremely entrenched in our everyday lives.

Even if global trade suffers, Alibaba will be fine as it is primarily making money from domestic Chinese ecommerce which will continue to grow at a rapid clip.

Alibaba’s Financial Performance and Valuation

Since 2012, Alibaba has grown its revenue 8x and has done so profitably. Alibaba is still growing revenue at a 50%+ rate and boasts a free cash flow margin over 30%. These numbers are simply outstanding especially when considering the scale of the company.

Alibaba currently trades for 7.1x forward enterprise value to sales and 32.3x forward enterprise value to EBIT. This compares to the peer median of 4.2x forward EV/Sales and 28.5x forward EV/EBIT. Alibaba trades at a premium to peers but it is growing at the fastest rate and has significantly higher margins than other ecommerce companies like JD.com (JD) and Amazon (AMZN). In other words, the premium is deserved.

At some point in the near future the company will run into the law of large numbers and growth will decelerate (although it hasn’t shown any signs of deceleration over recent years). Even if the company grows top-line at just a 30% compound annual rate over the next 5 years and maintains its margin profile, the stock will trade for less than 15x EV/EBIT 5 years from now. This is a pretty reasonable valuation for what I would consider a “downside” scenario.

Why is Alibaba the Chinese Horse to Bet On?

I like Alibaba the best of the Chinese mega-cap tech companies also known as “BAT” (Baidu, Alibaba, Tencent). In my opinion, Alibaba has the most defensible business model. Alibaba controls a massive distribution network that benefits from immense economies of scale (a la Amazon). This massive distribution network would be harder for Tencent, Baidu, or another company to replicate than vice-versa. However, Alibaba doesn’t just own ecommerce, it also has web services such as cloud computing, payments, and entertainment and therefore competes directly with Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) and Baidu (BIDU) in many verticals outside of ecommerce and is winning. To provide some examples, AliPay is more popular then WeChat Pay (Tencent’s payment solution) and Alibaba is the largest provider of cloud solutions. Finally, Alibaba is said to have a more valuable brand name than either Tencent or Baidu.

I like Alibaba better than its fellow ecommerce peers JD and WUBA because it is growing significantly faster, is more profitable, has greater scale, and has a stronger presence outside of ecommerce.

Overall, I find Alibaba to be an attractive long term investment for those interested in benefiting from the massive growth in China.

