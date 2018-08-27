Lions Gate: Q1 Results And The Long-Term Strategy

Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A) (LGF.B) reported Q1 results recently. As has been the theme to some extent, the actual numbers, while obviously important and relevant, tend to fade into the background of the bigger-picture concern: the Starz asset and its ultimate potential. Nevertheless, it is worth noting that from an earnings perspective, it was a quiet, perhaps even boring, quarter.

Adjusted earnings were $0.18 per diluted share. That compares not-so-favorably to the year-ago adjusted income of $0.49 per diluted share. Sales were down 7% to roughly $930 million. Going by the expectations game, these stats were good news, as earnings were beat by two pennies and the top line came in ahead by over $40 million.

It's always good to come in ahead, but it's also instructive to see how the company is growing...or not. But it's just the first quarter of the new fiscal year. Looking at free cash flow, we get some even better news, as the company generated almost $114 million after capital spending and production-loan activity, compared to an outflow of an almost similar amount at this time last year. Goes to show how a media company of this scale can be affected by timing of investments/production.

I think the real meaning of the quarter, as well as the long-term strategy, can be found in the transcript of the conference call. Those who follow Lions Gate will know where this is heading. This is a quote from CEO Jon Feltheimer, pretty early on in his remarks after a few prefatory words:

With gains in over-the-top and traditional subscribers, Starz had growth of 300,000 domestic subs in the quarter."

Starz is the star of the Lions Gate story now. Even though you can get any executive narrator at the media company to point out at the drop of a dime how Lions Gate the studio will sell to any and all platforms, the so-called arms-dealer analogy, the CEO knows what Wall Street wants to hear. Growth of 300,000 domestic subs isn't bad, but it'll probably be a while before Starz catches up to the competition. Right now, Starz has 23.8 million subscribers.

To that end, the CEO mentioned what would you expect him to mention: the compelling content to be found on the subscription service.

I'm going to focus on Starz this afternoon because we're investing in a programming and international rollout strategy that's working. In the quarter, new series Vida and Sweetbitter delivered on our commitment to be the platform of choice for diverse and underserved audiences."

Here's another paragraph that continues on the content theme, but also mentions an interesting note about the state of the multichannel video program distributors:

The return of Power after the quarter has accelerated the already strong growth trajectory of Starz OTT subscribers. Power has become a global brand with broad commercial appeal across most demos, and it's driving a Starz Sunday night programming block that has become dominant in the premium television space. We're also encouraged to see positive signs in the broader environment. The recent data that we've all seen seems to suggest that cord-cutting is decelerating industry-wide, and the growth of virtual MVPD subscribers is beginning to offset the loss of traditional MVPD subs."

Regardless of the state of cable/satellite defections for the OTT world, Starz has its work cut out for it (and the rate of defection can of course worsen whenever it feels like it). I do believe it is a potent weapon for future shareholder value, but the company has yet to find its Game of Thrones or Breaking Bad, as they say. Still, Feltheimer mentioned the relative economical nature of Starz versus some of its competitors as an advantage, and the company's strategy of making it available on as many distributor services as possible. Many pundits have highlighted the idea of international being the next big catalyst for Starz, and thus the stock. The challenge of making up for those customers leaving cable bundles remains, regardless of the positive comment of the CEO.

But Lions Gate is in a bit of a split-personality situation. That arms-dealer mentality exists in opposition to what might actually get a lot more subscribers for Starz: exclusivity. While I fully comprehend, and in fact support, the idea of porting something to basic cable or broadcast instead of Starz (or even after a product has had its run on Starz) if that would be a better economical fit, I nevertheless can't help but wonder if, at least in these early stages of Starz development (i.e., post the Lions Gate merger), some more experiments in exclusivity might bring in more OTT revenue. If Lions Gate produces a hit movie and then sends it to Starz and nowhere else, one would have to assume there is value in that. Thing is, how would that even work given all of the studio's output deals? Would Starz itself have to ramp up a theatrical studio of its own (beyond what it might already own in small scale) and play the multiplex game to establish its own exclusive titles? That would seem like taking the long way home, so to speak. And it also illustrates the interesting conundrum the company is in (from my perspective, anyway) - not only from the all-platform strategy, but also from something else that plagues the company: it's difficult to keep up with all the partnerships, co-distribution deals and distribution-only schemes with which the company is involved. Perhaps, in some cases, Lions Gate would like to port something over to Starz when it in fact may not have the ability to do so.

Here's an answer to an analyst question, given by Kevin Beggs, the chairman of the Lionsgate Television Group, which illustrates the point. After discussing the tendency of the company toward selling to everyone, Beggs reinforces the concept in response to the inquiry of what makes one buyer more attractive than another:

It really depends on the show because every show is different some have stronger international potential. If you have a really strong international show, you want to hold onto as many rights as you can. Something that may be more domestically focused, you might lean more toward a streamer. But generally, we wind up with three or four bidders on most of the projects that we take to the market and then we do a very exhaustive kind of contemplative process to drill down to where we think it will really succeed and where the show will last. And it's not always about the short money, it's really about where can a show go multiple, multiple seasons and bring long term value to the company and the wider company obviously includes our platform partners."

So, at the beginning, the CEO says the focus is on Starz...here, we see it may not be. In reality, the company can focus on both the platform-agnostic approach and the direct-to-consumer/OTT approach, but again, I do wonder at times how management holds all of this together in its collective head, especially as it goes about making any one of its numerous investments/partnerships. Recently, the company invested in management company/producer 3 Arts Entertainment. That was an interesting move to me. I found it somewhat odd: what does the company exactly get from the investment? Is it looking to expose itself to the talent-management industry? Is it worried a lot of talent is going places other than Lionsgate/Starz? In response to an analyst question about 3 Arts, the CEO responded:

Okay, and I think Kevin spoke with it, we are already reaping the results of what I said which is, you know, we believe the fourth leg of our stool is talent, and we believe that there is so much competition for talent, but I believe, you know in addition to reaching out the talent with dollars, we want to reach out to talent with all of the opportunities that we can give to them. We found that frankly the best operated company we looked at everybody. The best operated company in terms of not just management, but the ability to really be called a studio and a real production partner for us was 3 Arts. We feel the largest one, it is scale number one and the one that actually based upon the way they operate the company, could actually fold in potentially some other choice companies as well."

It was also mentioned by the CEO in another section of the transcript that this reaching out to talent also involves allowing creators to do basically what they want, especially on the movie side:

Again, part of our secret sauce is that talent can do absolutely anything with us. Movies still matters across the platform and we're noticing by the way the consumers are watching as many movies on premium as they are watching a series. They are actually turning off their subscription when they don't have enough movies, but you know talent with us can make movies, they can make television shows, they can make them for any network including Starz. They can be involved with co-production on a global basis. They can really do absolutely anything at our company. And I think a lot of talent are going to take that particular path as opposed to being tied up at one particular venue if you will."

So, as was also mentioned, this 3 Arts deal is strategic in nature. Fair enough. But it tells us a lot about what management is thinking: it knows it can't give nine-figure overall deals to star producers. Instead, it wants to promote freedom over financial gain. I'm not sure how much weight that will hold with the bigger talent, but it might induce them not to sign exclusive deals with other studios. In that way, Lions Gate could reap the benefit of celebrity talent that wants to do something different. Lions Gate can provide that platform, and garner interest in its service. The downside, here, is that it might not be aggressive enough. If you give talent freedom, they might not always produce a Stranger Things. They might, instead, prefer to explore less commercially-minded IP.

That's what makes the stock speculative. Lions Gate is forging a different path as it waits, presumably, to be taken off the market. It can't be idle while waiting. It's not going to produce three expensive franchise-films and go crazy at Starz with episodic...instead, it's taking the long-term, long-tail approach of smaller-scale investments and a plethora of deals here and there. I might do things differently if I were in charge, but I see the strategy, and I am willing to wait. As for the stock:

LGF.A data by YCharts

It can be seen that the shares are still waiting to break out. This equity is going to require a lot of patience. I like watching the business model evolve and reading the news flow on Lions Gate. You may not, so perform your own due diligence before investing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LGF.A.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.