I'm Worried About The Flattening Yield Curve

On Friday, the spread between the U.S. 2-year and the 10-year bonds narrowed to less than 20 basis points. The yield curve has been flattening for some time now and the spread is at its lowest level in years. This is worrisome to certain investors (myself included) because dating back four decades, yield curve inversion has served as a fairly reliable predictor of economic recessions.

Now granted, there is no way to predict recessions exactly. An inverted yield curve has been a false alarm in the past, and if I had to guess, I'd say that it will be again in the future as well. Regardless, I recognize that there are certain holdings within my portfolio that will likely do worse during a recession than others. From a dividend growth perspective, these companies are more likely to cut their dividends than the majority of my holdings. The growth and safety of my passive income stream are prioritized over all other metrics when it comes to managing my portfolio; so with this in mind, it's always been my plan to take preemptive actions, however, speculative they may be, when/if the yield curve inverts.

The stocks that I'm most concerned about are the big banks. I admit that I'm allowing history to frighten me a bit here. I'm well aware that the past doesn't necessarily indicate future results, but the big banks suffered mightily during the Great Recession and I'd like to potentially avoid that pain, in terms of capital losses and cut dividends if I can. Sure, the next recession is likely to be much less severe than the one we experienced in 08/09. Also, I think the banks (or the ones that I own, at least) have much stronger capital positions right now than they did headed into the Great Recession and this should help them maintain their dividends, at the very least. However, I'm currently sitting on solid profits with the banks that I own and since there is no one here holding a gun to my head, forcing me to hold them, I don't feel compelled to put myself at what I deem to be outsized risk.

I bought the big banks when Trump was elected and it seemed clear that the Republicans were going to focus on rolling back regulations. I think the post-election bank rally has disappointed some. I'm a bit surprised myself that they haven't rallied harder. In general, reduced regulation and tax reform have resulted in abnormally high profit growth from the banking sector. Increased profits have translated into very strong shareholder return figures during the last couple of years. Assuming the Fed sticks with its current normalization plan, rising rates appear to be yet another strong tailwind behind the banks. However, that's only if the long end of the curve rises alongside the low end. Since that's not happening, I'm happy to take a hint from the bond market guys and gals. I'm up double digits on my bank holdings and while I might have had higher hopes for these investments, I'm not going to complain about potentially locking in solid profits.

When the 2018 CCAR results were announced back in June, I made some changes to my big bank holdings. Back in January of 2017, I bought essentially evenly distributed positions of the major U.S. investment banks, Citigroup (C), Goldman Sachs (GS), Morgan Stanley (MS), and JPMorgan (JPM). I thought that these would be the major beneficiaries of the Trump administration's policies at the time. In June of 2017, I added to Citi and JPMorgan and initiated exposure to Bank of America (BAC). In November of 2017, I sold out of GS at $240.63, locking in a small profit. In May of 2018, I added to Morgan Stanley on weakness but soon after sold that entire position for a small gain after the CCAR results and corresponding shareholder return announcements were made. MS's dividend increase/buyback announcement was underwhelming relative to some of the other big banks that I owned. I decided to transfer the funds I raised from that sale to JPM and C, essentially following the money, as their capital return figures were much more impressive.

Right now, I'm sitting on full positions of JPM and C and a ½ weighted position in BAC. If I were to sell these three names, I would be locking in gains of 24%, 11%, and 26%, respectively. I know some tend to disagree with this premise, but you'll have a hard time convincing me otherwise (especially so late in an economic cycle): "No one ever got hurt by taking a profit."

Right now, analysts have strong growth outlooks for the banks throughout the rest of 2018 and into 2019/2020. I wouldn't be surprised at all if these companies continued to grow their bottom lines and rewarded investors with another set of double-digit dividend increases and hefty buybacks after the 2019 CCAR results are tallied. There is always an opportunity cost associated with taking risk off of the table, but even if I were to liquidate my entire big bank related basket, I'd still be incredibly long the market. Because of the long-term risks associated with holding bank stocks (and their unreliable history with regard to dividend growth), I would have never let that weighting get but so big. My bank basket makes up ~3% of my overall portfolio. So, either way, sell or no-sell, I wouldn't get hurt too badly should a recession hit and the banks get crushed. However, I am fairly certain that, in such an event, I would lose all of the gains that I've made. In my opinion, their income streams are probably not strong enough to justify additional equity exposure should the yield curve continue to flatten.

The banks aren't the only stocks that are likely to suffer if/when the next recession hits. Actually, I wholeheartedly expect for every single stock in my portfolio to drop when such an event occurs. However, there are very few holdings in my portfolio that I don't feel comfortable about when it comes to their ability to not only maintain their dividends but continue to grow them during tough times.

The only other position that I own that I'm considering selling in response to the flattening/potentially inverting yield curve is my recently purchased stake in Royal Caribbean (RCL). I bought RCL a few months back at $105.42. Since then, the stock has rallied nicely, up to nearly $120. I think shares are worth ~$130 (which would equate to a bit less than 15x 2018 EPS expectations). However, I also acknowledge that the cruise industry will take an outsized hit during a global recession, and if an inverted yield curve is pointing towards a bear market, RCL isn't necessarily something that I'd want to hold through the tough times (not because I don't believe in the quality of the company but simply because RCL was forced to cut its dividend during the last recession, and I don't want to take the risk of maintaining exposure should history repeat itself in that regard).

The point of this article is: I think it might be time to take stock of our holdings and begin to mentally prepare for the worst. Thankfully, if history is any sort of guide, we have plenty of time. First of all, there are no guarantees that the yield curve inverts in the first place. And secondly, the historical lag time between a yield curve inversion and the onset of recession has typically been in the 12- to 18-month territory. What's more, during those 12-18 months, the stock market has often done quite well. Maybe I'm building a wall of worry over nothing. And maybe this isn't an issue that investors needn't be concerned with until 2020, or later. Heck, maybe we're in a truly great secular bull market that will continue to run for another 10 years.

I don't think making macro market calls like that does anyone any bit of good. I'd never consider selling out completely of the market. That would destroy the passive income stream that I've built my retirement hopes around. However, I do think it is responsible to potentially protect gains and limit downside by making moves here or there within the least reliable areas of one's portfolio. I haven't made any moves in response to the flattening curve yet, though I may in the coming weeks if the current trend continues. When it comes to protecting gains and reducing risks, I'd rather be too early than too late.

When I bought the banks and when I bought Royal Caribbean, I knew I was making trades. These aren't companies that I would ever consider blindly buying and holding. Sure, I hoped that I would hold them for longer than a year or two, but if the yield spread forces my hand, so be it. I'm okay with that (there are certainly worse things than locking in gains).

So I conclude this post with this, a couple of questions: does the flattening yield curve concern you? And, if so, are you doing anything/planning on doing anything about it?

As always, I look forward to everyone's opinions on the matter. Until next time, best wishes all!

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAC, C, JPM, RCL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.