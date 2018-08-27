Intel And Micron: Similar Stories, Similar Charts

Intel and Micron have very similar stories over the last few months. Both companies raised their earnings guidance approximately a month before the scheduled earnings reports. Both stocks were trending higher after the guidance boosts and have now been trending lower since reporting earnings.

Micron raised its guidance on May 21 and trended up close to $65 a share. The company reported earnings on June 20 and rose slightly the next day. Since the close on June 20, the stock is down 14%.

The good news is that the stock seems to have found some support at its 52-week moving average. It is also worth noting that the weekly stochastic readings are the lowest they have been since early 2016 and the 10-week RSI hit its lowest level since May of ’16.

Intel raised its guidance on June 21, at the same time that it announced the resignation of CEO Brian Krzanich. The stock drifted lower until June 28 and then trended higher through July 26 when it reported earnings. The stock has since lost 8% from its closing price on that earnings date.

Like we saw with Micron, the stock has pulled back to its 52-week moving average and seems to be using the trendline as support for now. The weekly stochastic readings have reached oversold territory, but unlike Micron, Intel was oversold just over a year ago. The 10-week RSI isn’t as low as it was last July, right before the stock went on a nice rally that saw the shares climb almost 70%.

I wrote cautious articles/comments on both Micron and Intel ahead of their earnings’ reports and that was primarily due to the excessive optimism toward the stocks ahead of the reports. Since the reports were issued, we have seen a small shift in the sentiment indicators.

The biggest change came in the short interest ratio of Micron. On June 15, just ahead of the earnings report, the short interest ratio was at 1.06. The ratio is now up to 1.73, but it isn’t because the number of shares sold short has increased. The rise in the short interest ratio comes from the fact that the average daily trading volume has dropped from 47.7 million shares to 29.9 million shares. I would like it better if the short interest had increased.

Intel’s short interest ratio has dropped slightly from 4.23 to 3.23 and that is due to both sides of the calculation—the number of shares sold short has declined and the average daily trading volume has increased.

Both Companies are Strong Fundamentally

When I issued the cautious articles and comments, I tried to make it clear that both Micron and Intel are strong, fundamentally sound companies and that is still the case. Looking at Investor’s Business Daily’s EPS and SMR ratings, Micron scores a 95 on the EPS rating and an A in the SMR rating. Intel scores a 93 and an A.

Micron has seen better earnings growth than Intel with an average annual growth rate over the last three years of 80% compared to Intel’s rate of 17%. Micron has also been able to grow sales faster than Intel. The average growth in sales over the last three years has been 22% to 6% in favor of Micron.

Looking at the profitability measurements for each company, Micron holds the edge there as well. The return on equity for Micron is at 36.8% versus Intel’s at 24.8%. The profit margin for Intel is a little higher than Micron’s, 34.4% to 28.6%. Micron gets the edge again when we look at operating margins, 47.1% to 30.9%.

Just to reiterate, both of these companies are well above average when we look at the IBD ratings, earnings growth, sales growth, and profitability measures. It just so happens that Micron’s are better than Intel’s almost across the board.

Two other areas where Micron has an edge are in the current valuations and in the growth forecasts. Micron is currently trading at a P/E ratio of 5.25 while Intel’s P/E ratio is at 17.42. When you consider that the current P/E ratio for the S&P 500 is up above 24, Intel’s looks pretty good and Micron’s looks incredible.

Analysts expect Micron to grow earnings by 137% this year and at an annualized rate of 36.9% over the next five years. Intel is expected to grow earnings by 20.2% this year and at an annualized rate of 10.2% over the next five years.

The Key Will Be Holding Support

I think the key for both Micron and Intel stocks is to stay above the 52-week moving average. Intel hasn’t closed below its trendline since last summer and Micron hasn’t closed below its 52-week since summer of ’16. To me, remaining above the long-term trendline is somewhat of a demarcation point for upward momentum.

Some people would argue that both of the stocks have lost their momentum, but I am an investor that believes in a normal distribution pattern and think stocks have to go through periodic pullbacks. I drew standard deviation channels for both stocks for the last two years and both are below the regression line and close to the lower rail of the channels.

The charting software I use for standard deviation channels isn’t as user friendly as stock charts, so I did the best I could with them. Intel’s chart is first and Micron’s is second. You can see that both are close to the lower rail of their respective channels.

With the combination of the lower rails of the channels and the 52-week moving averages being in such close proximity, I think it is critical for both to stay above their 52-week moving averages.

I am bullish on both stocks with a slight edge to Micron because of the edge it has in the fundamental readings we looked at. I would look to buy one or both stocks with target gains of 25% to 35% over the next six months or so. I would also use the 52-week moving average as a stop, but I would give the stock a little bit of room—maybe 8-10% below the moving average.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.