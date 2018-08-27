Lithium Junior Miner News For The Month Of August 2018

Lithium market news - China’s lithium price decline is not the full picture to an industry surging.

Welcome to the August 2018 edition of the "junior" lithium miner news. I have categorized those lithium miners that won't likely be in production before 2020 as the juniors. Investors are reminded that most of the lithium juniors will most likely be needed in the mid 2020's to supply the booming electric vehicle [EV] and energy storage markets. This means investing in these companies requires a higher risk tolerance, and a longer time frame.

August saw China lithium spot prices fall, global lithium contract prices remain strong, and plenty of news from the lithium juniors.

Lithium market and prices summary

During August, 99.5% lithium carbonate China spot prices were down 9.77%. Global Lithium Carbonate Equivalent [LCE] contract prices are around US$16,000/tonne, and are up about 20% on 2017 prices. SQM reported their average LCE contract price in Q2 2018 were "slightly higher" than their Q1 figure of US$16,400/MT.

China Lithium Spot prices - ~USD 20,000/tonne

Source: Lithium Americas August 2018 company presentation

Benchmark Minerals lithium price forecast chart

My interpretation of the chart below - It shows Benchmark Minerals see lithium prices remaining high until about 2022 (lack of Chinese conversion capacity), then some small decline, before rising again (strong lithium demand as EVs take off).

Source: Benchmark Minerals

Lithium market news

For a summary of the latest lithium market news and the "major" lithium company's news, investors can read my "Lithium Miners News For The Month Of August 2018" article. Highlights include:

Benchmark Minerals - "China’s lithium price decline is not the full picture to an industry surging."

Orocobre - "The overall supply/demand balance continues to be tight as conversion plants reported significant technical difficulties commissioning new capacity and converting new supply."

Chris Berry stated regarding lithium - "With the long term demand story still fully intact, I’ve never seen a larger disconnect between investor perception and reality in my career."

Metal Bulletin - "Auto industry’s use of lithium-ion batteries to grow seven-fold by 2025."

GTM research - "Annual lithium-ion battery storage installations forecast to grow more than eightfold from 2017 to 2022." A 5 year CAGR of 55%.

The Benchmark Minerals megafactory tracker is now at 41 in the pipeline.

Morgan Stanley - ""By 2050, there may be one billion electric vehicles on the road worldwide."

Junior lithium miners company news

Bacanora Lithium [LSE-AIM:BCN] [GR:2F9] (OTC:BCLMF) - Formerly Bacanora Minerals

On August 7 Bacanora Lithium announced: "Quarterly Sonora Lithium Project update. The recent US$150 million senior debt facility secured with RK Mine Finance and the US$65 million and US$25 million conditional equity commitments from the State General Reserve Fund of Oman ("SGRF"), and Bacanora's off-take partner, Hanwa Co., LTD ("Hanwa") for project development, provide independent endorsements of Sonora's strategic importance. To date US$240 million or 52% of the US$460 million required for Stage 1 production of 17,500 tpa of Li2CO3 at Sonora has been conditionally committed to the project development in the form of the above debt and equity funding. However, in mid-July the Company elected not to proceed with its proposed new equity placing due to current volatility in global commodities markets. The Company continues to work closely with existing shareholders and potential new investors to secure the remaining equity funds required to construct the Stage 1 operation at Sonora."

Investors can view the company's latest presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2018 - Project financing announcements.

2020 - Plan to commence production ramping to 17,500 tpa, and in stage two 35,000 tpa.

Critical Elements [TSXV:CRE] [GR:F12] (OTCQX:CRECF)

On August 16 Critical Elements announced: "Critical Elements announces appointment of Ex Rockwood CFO as VP Finance." Dr. Marcus Brune "will oversee the structuring of the Rose Project debt financing, strategic investment and off-take agreements."

"Investors can read my article "Critical Elements - A Lithium Miner With An Exceptional Buying Opportunity".

Upcoming catalysts include:

H2 2018 - Rose stage 2 Feasibility Study due.

2018 - Project financing announcements, potential resource upgrade.

2021 - Possible producer.

Sayona Mining [ASX:SYA] (OTC:DMNXF)

On July 31 4-traders reported, "Sayona Mining Ltd Quarterly Activities report. Highlights included:

"Definitive Feasibility Study nearing completion.

Major Authier environmental studies completed.

Authier pilot metallurgy program achieves target concentrate grades.

Drilling programs planned for Western Australian lithium projects, Mallina and Tabba Tabba.

$12 million capital raising completed."

On August 19 4-traders reported: "Sayona Mining Ltd high-grade lithium assays returned from Tansim sampling. High-grade lithium returned in selective sampling, including 2.47 % Li2O at Viau Dallaire and 4.5 % Li2O at Viau, coincident with exposed pegmatite zones with large spodumene crystals. Assays indicate very low level of iron. Tansim is situated 82 kilometres south-west of the Authier lithium project in Quebec."

Investors can read the company presentation here, and my Trend Investing CEO interview "Sayona Mining CEO Corey Nolan Talks With Matt Bohlsen Of Trend Investing."

Upcoming catalysts include:

2018 - Drill results.

H2 2018 - DFS to be released for Authier.

2020/21 - Possible producer.

Argosy Minerals [ASX:AGY][GR:AM1]

Argosy has an interest in the Rincon Lithium Project in Argentina, targeting a fast-track development strategy.

On August 6 Argosy Minerals announced: "Argosy confirms production of 99.6% lithium carbonate product." Highlights include:

"Confirmation of ‘battery grade’ 99.6% LCE product achieved from Argosy’s Rincon Lithium Project.

Arrangements made to provide product samples to a number of international potential customers for their quality confirmation and specification.

Progressing with product off-take discussions with major international groups."

Investors can view the company's latest investor presentation here.

Global Geoscience [ASX:GSC] [GR:4G1]

On August 3 Global Geoscience announced: "Start-up phase of mining to target higher lithium grades to increase cashflow in early years." Highlights include:

"Latest results from the mining study confirm an estimated 92million tonne mineable quantity based on the lithium-boron (searlesite) South Basin Indicated Resource.

Commencing mining at southern end of deposit provides significant advantages: Higher lithium grades. Likely to provide higher cashflow in early years. Earlier opportunity to back fill thereby reducing mine footprint

Sufficient to support an estimated 30-year mine life with excellent potential to extend.

Current Mineral Resource is open to the north, south and west and the resource is expected to grow with additional drilling.

Drilling program has commenced with two rigs on-site."

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q3 2018 - PFS for Rhyolite Ridge (20-30ktpa lithium carbonate)

AIS Resources [TSXV:AIS] (OTCQB:AISSF)

On July 25 AIS Resources announced: "A.I.S. Resources acquisition of Salinitas Lithium brine project at Salinas Grande Salar, Argentina. The “Company” or “AIS”, is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into an option agreement to acquire five lithium brine mining tenements in the Salinas Grandes Salar, Salta province Argentina (“Salitinas” or “the Project”). The 4,308 hectare land package resides in the Puna region of northwest Argentina near the border of Chile, an area renowned for its lithium- and potassium-rich brine resources. AIS has granted to MGX Minerals Inc. (MGX) an Option to acquire an 80% interest in the Project. To secure the Option, MGX has agreed to pay US$250,000 on or before July 31,2018. MGX can acquire an undivided 80% in the Project at any time during the Agreement by making payments totaling US$3.2 million. MGX has also agreed to incur total expenditures of at least US$1.2 million prior to May 31, 2020."

On August 13 AIS Resources announced: "A.I.S. Resources completes Geophysics at Salinitas, Salta, Argentina. A.I.S. Resources Limited is pleased to announce completion of the previously announced Time Domain Electromagnetic [TDEM] survey at the Salinitas lithium brine project (the “Project”) located in the Salinas Grande Salar in northwest Argentina. The TDEM geophysical survey was conducted across 52 stations at 500 meter spacings totaling approximately 26 kilometers. Data compilation is underway and interpretation is expected to begin shortly. Based on interpretation of the TDEM data, the Company is now preparing to carry out trenching as well as an auger drilling program to test for shallow, near surface brines that contain anomalous concentrations of lithium and other elements correlated with geophysics in preparation for definition of drill targets. The work is being supervised by Phillip Thomas Director of Exploration."

On August 17 AIS Resources announced: "A.I.S. Resources Limited announces option grant. A.I.S. Resources Limited is pleased to announce that effective August 9, 2018 it has granted 126,667 stock options to a consultant of the Company pursuant to the Company’s Stock Option Plan. The options vest immediately, have an exercise price of $0.15 per share and an expiry date of August 9, 2023. Effective August 17, 2018 AIS has granted an additional 1,000,000 stock options to directors, officers and consultants of the Company pursuant to the Company’s Stock Option Plan. The options vest immediately, have an exercise price of $0.13 per share and an expiry date of August 17, 2023."

On August 23 AIS Resources announced: "A.I.S. Resources appoints Phillip Thomas COO, as new President and CEO. Phillip Thomas has functioned as the Company’s COO and director of exploration since October 31, 2016. He has been a key driver of the acquisition and exploration of AIS’s Argentinian lithium properties. Mr. Thomas stated: "I am excited to take on the role of CEO as we continue to grow AIS’s portfolio of lithium assets in Argentina."

Investors can read the company presentation here, my article on Trend Investing "AIS Resources is racing towards lithium production in Northern Argentina", or my Phillip Thomas interview here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

~August 2018 - Guayatayoc drill permit due if all proceeds well.

2021 - Plan to commence lithium production, initially 8,000 tpa, later 16,000tpa plus.

Kidman Resources [ASX:KDR] [GR:6KR] (OTCPK:KDDRF)

2017 news has included the 50/50 JV with SQM for the Mt Holland Lithium Project, and a proposal for a refinery located in WA.

On August 14 Kidman Resources announced: "Kidman Resources Limited provides the attached press release made by Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A, Kidman’s 50:50 joint venture partner at the Mt Holland lithium project, which makes reference to SQM’s focus on its Australian project."

You can view the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2018 - PFS release expected.

H2 2021 - Commence lithium production.

Neo Lithium [TSXV:NLC] (OTC:NTTHF)

No news for the month.

Investors can read my article "Neo Lithium Corp. Has Great Potential", when the stock was at CAD 1.09.

Investors can read the latest company presentation here, and an excellent video here. My CEO interview is available on Trend Investing here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q4, 2018 - Definitive Feasibility Study. Project financing discussions.

2019 - Construction planned to commence.

2021 - Lithium production planned to begin.

European Metals Holdings [ASX:EMH] [AIM:EMH] [GR:E861] (OTC:ERPNF)

On July 31 European Metals Holdings announced: "Quarterly activities report and quarterly cashflow report." Highlights include:

"Appointment of Chief Operating Officer.

Pilot Scale Cinovec Ore beneficiation commenced.

Cinovec production modeled to increase to 22,500 TPA of lithium carbonate."

Upcoming catalysts include:

2018 - Off-take discussions.

Late 2018 - DFS to be released.

Mid 2019 - Bankable Feasibility Study to be released.

Late 2021 - Production planned to commence.

Birimian Ltd [ASX:BGS] (OTC:EEYMF)

Birimian’s projects include the Goulamina Lithium Project, the advanced Massigui Gold Project, and the Dankassa Gold Project, all situated in southern Mali.

On July 31 Birimian Ltd announced: "Quarterly activities report for period ending 30 June 2018." Highlights include:

Goulamina Lithium Project

"Maiden Ore Reserve for Goulamina declared at 31.2Mt grading 1.56% Li2O1. 59.5Mt of Inferred Resource remain available for potential upgrade to Indicated Mineral Resource status and possible subsequent conversion to Ore Reserve, facilitating extension of Project life and/or future capacity expansion.

Highly positive updated PFS confirms that Goulamina can be profitably developed as a large scale, low cost, hard rock lithium mine.

Commencement of Feasibility Study approved using a 16-year 2 operating mine life at a production rate of 2Mtpa, with production of 362,000tpa of 6% Li2O spodumene concentrate 3 .

. Strong financial outcomes forecast: Pre-tax NPV10 of A$920M (US$690M) with pre-tax IRR [REAL] of 49.5%. LOM Project EBITDA [REAL] of A$2,691M (US$2,018M)-average annual EBITDA of $171M (US$128M). LOM net cash flow from operations (pre-tax, real) of A$2,359M (US$1,769M), which translates to average annual net cash flow from operations of A$150M (US$112M)."

On August 10 Birimian Ltd announced: "First gold royalty payment received. Birimian and the Company is pleased to announce that the Company has received its first Net Smelter Royalty [NSR] payment of US$280,428 (A$377,122) from Société des Mines de Morila SA [Morila] for gold produced at the N’tiola Area of Interest [N’tiola] during the June Quarter 2018."

You can view the latest company presentation here.

Lithium Power International [ASX:LPI] (OTC:LTHHF)

On July 30 Lithium Power International announced: "Activity report for the quarter ended June 2018." Highlights include:

"LPI’s Chilean JV company, MSB, selected GEA Messo of Germany, a globally recognised supplier to the lithium industry, to provide the basic engineering documentation for the planned Lithium Carbonate Plant. This will be based on proven GEA technology, and it will complete the additional detailed process test work for the Maricunga Lithium Project’s Definitive Feasibility Study being undertaken by Worley Parsons.

LPI entered into an agreement to increase its ownership in the Maricunga Joint Venture to 51%, with documentation to be completed in August 2018. Significant MSB shareholder, Mr Martin Borda, and MSB’s CEO, Mr Cristobal Garcia-Huidobro, agreed to join LPI’s board as non-executive directors.

The Maricunga Lithium Project’s EIA submission is close to completion and will be submitted during the current quarter.

The Chilean Mining Ministry confirmed that MSB could now formally request a Special Lithium Operation Contract (“CEOL”) be granted over its new code mining concessions on the Maricunga salar for future exploitation.

70% of the Centenario lithium project in northern Argentina was retained by LPI as the majority joint venture partner, with the remaining 30% sold to Centenario Lithium Limited. Recent geophysical surveys indicated the presence of an extensive brine body throughout the tenements, which will be drill tested once the necessary government permits are received."

Investors can read my article, "Lithium Power International Has A Very High Grade And Expanding Lithium Project In Chile", as well as my CEO interview on Trend Investing here.

Upcoming catalysts:

Q4 2018 - DFS to be released.

Advantage Lithium (OTCQB:AVLIF) [TSXV:AAL]

On August 14 Advantage Lithium announced: "Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment for Cauchari Joint-Venture and appoints Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC as exclusive Financial Advisor."

Key points:

"US$ 827 Million after-tax NPV at 8% discount rate and IRR of 24.3 % for 20,000 TPY production of lithium carbonate. (Pre-Tax NPV - $1,321 Million)

Pre-production CAPEX estimate of US$ 401 million for a 20,000 TPY operation.

OPEX of US $3,667 /tonne of lithium carbonate average after production ramp-up.

Processing facilities design based on proven solar evaporation technology and conventional lithium brine processing, leveraging JV partner Orocobre’s project development experience.

Mine life of 25 years including a 3-year ramp up for 20,000 TPY production scenario based on conversion factors applied to 3Mt resource published in May 2018.

Cauchari resource conversion to Measured and Indicated well underway with DFS to commence in Aug 2018 with completion in early Q2 2019, both fully funded by the AAL/Orocobre Joint Venture.

The resource is open to the south and at depth, with potential to add significant tonnage with additional exploration, including in the deep sand unit.

Engaged Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC to evaluate strategic partnerships and financing alternatives to fund its portion of the development capital."

Upcoming catalysts:

Q2, 2019 - DFS due to be released.

Millennial Lithium Corp [TSXV:ML] (OTCQB:MLNLF) (OTCQX:MLNLF)

Millennial has tenements at the Pastos Grande Lithium project and the Cauchari East lithium project.

On August 21 Millennial Lithium Corp. announced: "Millennial provides update of ongoing Feasibility Study and Pilot Testwork at its Pastos Grandes Lithium Project, Argentina. Millennial Lithium Corp. is pleased to announce that there has been significant progress on its flagship Pastos Grandes Project in Salta, Argentina. Millennial has initiated numerous studies in support of its ongoing basic engineering and Feasibility Study recently initiated by WorleyParsons Chile."

You can view the company's latest investor presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts:

Q1 2019 - Feasibility Study results due for Pastos Grande.

LSC Lithium [TSXV:LSC] (OTC:LSSCF)/Dajin Resources [TSXV:DJI] (OTCPK:DJIFF)

LSC Lithium is focused on six development stage lithium projects: Pozuelos, Pastos Grandes, Salinas Grandes (Salta), Salinas Grandes (Jujuy), Rio Grande and Jama. LSC Lithium Corporation (51%) has partnered with Dajin Resources (49%) for some tenements primarily located in the Salinas Grandes/Guayatayoc salt lakes basins, Argentina.

On July 30 LSC Lithium announced: "LSC Lithium announces joint venture partnership with Litica Resources, a Pluspetrol Company. Litica Resources is a Pluspetrol company, a leading private oil and gas company, that has selected LSC as its partner for its initial expansion into lithium. Joint Venture will cover 22,376 hectares in the centre of the Salar de Arizaro, Salta, Argentina. Litica Resources will act as operator of the Joint Venture and intends to commence exploration activities and brine sampling as soon as possible. Completion of an initial resource statement on the Arizaro Project is anticipated at the end of the three-stage exploration work program."

On August 1 LSC Lithium announced: "LSC Lithium announces update on Its Rio Grande Project." Highlights include:

"Interpreted tomography results suggest the occurrence of lithologies suitable for the hosting of brine at depth.

Deep targets identified for follow-up core drilling to sample brine and to determine the host lithologies’ porosity. Drilling to commence in the near-term.

LSC controls 26,865 ha in the Rio Grande Salar covering 90% of the salar surface.

Previously announced Inferred Mineral Resource of 2,190,000 tonnes LCE 1 down to the first 100m. The top 50m amounting to 1,375,435 tonnes grading at 338mg/l Li and the lower 50m to 100m amounting to 814,582 tonnes grading at 410mg/l Li.

Indications of an increasing lithium grade at depth."

On August 7 LSC Lithium announced: "LSC Lithium announces progress on its Pozuelos-Pastos Grandes Preliminary Economic Assessment Project." Highlights include:

Pozuelos

"Three of the six planned pump tests have been completed with grades of up to 731mg/l from well SP-2017-10W."

Pastos Grandes

"Significant progress achieved with drill hole PG-18-01 currently 541.4m. Average down hole grade of 491 mg/l from surface to 474.62m depth."

PPG Project

"Environmental Baseline Studies completed at both salars.

Ongoing PEA work for completion in Q4 2018."

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q4 2018 - Mineral Resource and PEA (Pozuelos and Pastos Grandes).

Mid 2019 - PFS (Pozuelos and Pastos Grandes)

Wealth Minerals [TSXV:WML] [GR:EJZN] (OTCQB:WMLLF)

Wealth Minerals has a portfolio of lithium assets in Chile, such as 46,200 Has at Atacama, 8,700 Has at Laguna Verde, 6,000 Has at Trinity, 10,500 Has at Five Salars.

On July 31 Wealth Minerals announced: "Laguna Verde update. Management anticipates that the PEA will be complete by the end of Q3 2018. The PEA will only assess Project economics for the above-ground lithium-bearing brine pool. If exploration drilling is successful in defining below-ground brines, the Project may later be expanded in scope."

Investors can view the company's latest presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

End Q3, 2018 - Laguna Verde PEA due out.

Lithium Chile Inc. [TSXV:LITH][GR:KC3] (OTCQB:LTMCF)

Lithium Chile has 15 properties in Chile of which 5 have been identified for drilling, their Helados project has 30,000 hectares. They have a 6,600 hectare project that adjoins SQM's property at Atacama.

On August 23 Lithium Chile announced: "Lithium Chile hits 480 mg/l of lithium brine on 1st drill hole at Ollague, Chile. Lithium Chile Inc. is pleased to announce that lithium-bearing brines have been intersected by the first of four drill holes at its wholly-owned Ollague project located in the Antofagasta Region of Chile. Hole DDH-OLL-01-18 encountered an aquifer hosting lithium-bearing brines at a depth of 110 meters which continued to a depth of 290 meters. This continuous 180-meter zone of brine returned grades of up to 480mg/L lithium. The average grade over the last 60 meters was 470 mg/L lithium."

Pure Energy Minerals [TSXV:PE] (OTCQB:PEMIF)

No significant news for the month.

You can read the company's latest presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts:

2018 - Drill results at the Terra Cotta Argentina Project.

AVZ Minerals [ASX:AVZ] (OTC:AZZVF)

On July 30 AVZ Minerals announced: "Quarterly report for the period ending 30 June 2018." Highlights include:

Manono Lithium Project, DRC

"AVZ commences Scoping Study for Manono Project, expected to be completed in August 2018.

Positive preliminary metallurgical test work results for Manono Lithium Project reported.

Drilling on track, initial 20,000m program due for completion in September.

Results returned a new record intercept of 341.62m* which included a fresh-rock intersection of 302.10m* @ 1.54% Li2O and 875ppm Sn."

Corporate

"Agreement with JNS Capital Corp entered into for the provision of marketing and promotional services in North America.

AVZ’s contract with strategic advisor Airguide renewed for a further 12 months."

On August 2 AVZ Minerals announced: "AVZ Drills 223.75m* @ 1.44% Li2O & 584ppm Sn at the Roche Dure Pegmatite."

On August 2 AVZ announced: "Maiden Mineral Resource establishes Manono as the world’s largest hard rock spodumene deposit. Total Measured, Indicated and Inferred Resources of 259.9Mt grading 1.63% Li2O (spodumene) containing 4.25 million tonnes of lithium oxide (Li2O). The initial Mineral Resource was estimated on an approximate 980m strike length or 50% of the Roche Dure pegmatite utilising assay data from 31 drill holes and geological data from 42 drill holes. The balance of the assay data (11 drill holes) will be incorporated into the next Mineral Resource estimate." The Company also state they have the "second highest grade globally."

Upcoming catalysts include:

August 2018- Scoping Study released.

Q4 2018 - PFS due.

Core Exploration [ASX:CXO] [GR:7CX]

Core 100% own the Finniss Lithium Project (Grants Resource) in Northern Territory Australia. Significantly they already have an off-take partner with China's Yahua ($2.4b market cap, large lithium producer). The offtake agreement is for the supply of one million dry metric tonnes of direct shipping lithium ore from the Grants lithium deposit. The company states - "High potential for additional resources from 500km2 covering 100s of pegmatites."

On July 30 Core Exploration announced: "US$35M pre-payment and concentrate offtake in non-binding Term Sheet with Shandong RuiFu Lithium." Highlights include:

"Non-binding Term Sheet signed with Shandong RuiFu Lithium Co Ltd (“RuiFu”) a subsidiary of Shanghai-stock exchange listed Meidu Energy Co., Ltd providing for: Up to 150,000 tonnes lithium concentrate offtake per year from Core’s 100% owned Finniss Lithium Project; US$35 million conditional pre-payment facility to be provided by RuiFu; and Placement for approximately $3.0 million to RuiFu at 5 cents per share, resulting in RuiFu holding a 10% interest in Core.

Ruifu is one of China’s largest lithium hydroxide and carbonate producers.

US$35M pre-payment from RuiFu, in addition to US$20M pre-payment from Yahua, expected to provide a non-dilutive finance solution to develop the proposed Grants mine and build the DMS concentrate plant.

PFS completed in June 2018 indicated total capital cost of A$53.5 million to develop the Grants deposit and DMS plant.

Core is currently completing a Feasibility Study for the development of the Finniss Lithium Project, targeting first deliveries in late 2019.

Core and Ruifu will now seek to establish Binding Agreements in the weeks ahead."

On July 31 Core Exploration announced: "Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report 30 June 2018."

On August 2 Core Exploration announced: "Improved recovery of high grade lithium in new results strongly positive for Finniss Economics. Improving recoveries of high grade lithium concentrate in new metallurgical results are expected to be strongly positive for the upcoming Feasibility Study. Recent metallurgical testwork shows a strong improvement in the assumptions utilised in the PFS, with up to 79% lithium recovery at a grade of 5.5% Li2O. Overall mass yield of up to 27% of head feed. Gravity only plant to be designed to deliver optimal yield. Further test work demonstrates a DMS circuit can easily produce a 6.1% Li2O concentrate at good recoveries of 69%. Testwork continuing to optimise recoveries and design in Feasibility Study."

On August 22 Core Exploration announced: "More wide hig-grade lithium intersections further grow potential of BP33. Wide and high-grade lithium assay results continue at BP33 Prospect from RC drilling designed to grow the existing resource base. 63m @ 1.50% Li2O from 76m (FRC 169). 43m @ 1.78% Li2O from 157m (FRC166) including; 10m @ 2.00% Li2O from 159m; 59m@ 1.59% Li2O from 198m (FRC 174) including: 25m @ 2.00% Li2O from 222m."

Investors can read a recent company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Late 2019 - Production planned to begin.

Plateau Energy Metals [TSXV:PLU] [GR:QG1A] (OTCQB:PLUUF)

Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (formerly Plateau Uranium) is a Canadian lithium and uranium exploration and development company focused on its properties on the Macusani Plateau in southeastern Peru. The Company controls all reported uranium resources known in Peru, significant and growing lithium resources and mineral concessions covering over 91,000 hectares (910 km2) situated near significant infrastructure.

On August 17 Plateau Energy Metals announced: "Plateau Energy Metals appoints Alex Holmes as CEO."

Investors can read my recent Trend Investing article " Plateau Energy Metals Has A Very Promising Lithium And Uranium Project In Peru."

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q4 2018 - Complete PEA for Li-U production.

Prospect Resources [ASX:PSC]

Prospect Resources own the Arcadia Lithium Project in Zimbabwe. They have an ore Reserve of 26.9Mt @ 1.31% Li2O and 128 ppm Ta2O5. Mineral Resources are 43.2 Mt @ 1.41 % Li 2 O and 119 ppm Ta 2 O 5 . The company has an equity off-take partner Sinomine for approximately 70% of Phase 1 production over 7 years, including a S$10,000,000 prepayment under off-take agreement.

On July 31 Prospect Resources announced: "June quarterly review of activities. Completion of A$10m placement at 6c per share to Sinomine and US$557m Sinomine offtake agreement."

On August 21 Prospect Resources announced: "Grant of mining lease over the Arcadia Lithium Mine. Prospect Resources Ltd is pleased to announce that the Mining Affairs Board of Zimbabwe has issued to Prospect Lithium Zimbabwe [Pvt] Limited a Mining Lease covering the Arcadia Lithium Mine. The Mining Lease covers an area of 1,031 hectares and encompasses some 57 Mining Claims owned by Prospect Lithium Zimbabwe. The purpose of a Mining Lease is to amalgamate contiguous mining claims under one licence, to simplify tenement management."

Investors can read a Hunter Capital research report here with a price target of AUD 0.14.

Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV:CYP) (OTCQB:CYDVF)

Cypress Development owns tenements in the Clayton Valley, Nevada, USA.

On August 17 Cypress Development announced: "Cypress issues shares to Willoughby & Associates, PLLC."

The Company is currently doing metallurgical testing and working on their PEA, due late August 2018.

Piedmont Lithium [ASX:PLL] (PLL)

Piedmont Lithium state they are "the only US lithium spodumene project", with their 100%-owned Piedmont Lithium project in North Carolina. The company has already identified a 4+ kilometers of strike length in Phase 1 drilling.

On August 22 Piedmont Lithium announced: "Drilling update and final holes reported for the phase 3 drilling on the core property." Highlights include:

"Piedmont has received assay results from the final 15 drill holes of the Phase 3 drilling campaign on its Core property, showing high-grade mineralisation including: 15.8m of cumulative thickness of mineralization (non-continuous) across 4 pegmatites which includes high grade intercepts of 8.2m @ 1.91% Li 2 O, 3.2m @1.25 Li 2 O and2.8m@1.05 Li 2 O in Hole 18-BD-236; 21.3m of cumulative thickness of mineralization (non-continuous) across 6 dikes which includes high grade intercepts of 6.0m @1.31% Li 2 O and 7.45m 1.04% Li 2 O in Hole 18-BD-237; 18.5m of cumulative thickness of mineralization (non-continuous) across 3 pegmatites which includes high grade intercepts of 13.0m @ 1.06% Li 2 O and 4.4m @1.11 Li 2 O in Hole 18-BD-238.

O, 3.2m @1.25 Li O and2.8m@1.05 Li O in Hole 18-BD-236; 21.3m of cumulative thickness of mineralization (non-continuous) across 6 dikes which includes high grade intercepts of 6.0m @1.31% Li O and 7.45m 1.04% Li O in Hole 18-BD-237; 18.5m of cumulative thickness of mineralization (non-continuous) across 3 pegmatites which includes high grade intercepts of 13.0m @ 1.06% Li O and 4.4m @1.11 Li O in Hole 18-BD-238. Most of the holes are from outside the maiden Mineral Resource estimate of 16.2Mt at 1.12% Li 2 O, reported in June 2018 , confirming upside potential for the resource.

O, reported in June 2018 confirming upside potential for the resource. Seven holes completed at our Sunnyside Property, totalling 911 meters, with assays pending.

Two of the three planned holes completed at our Central Property, with assays pending."

Upcoming catalysts include:

Early 2019 - PFS to be completed.

You can view the company's latest presentation here.

Lithium Energi Exploration Inc. (TSXV:OTC:LEXI) (OTC:LXENF)

Lithium Energi (“LEXI”) is a lithium company focused on exploration, development and acquisition of lithium brine properties in Argentina. The Company has secured the 2nd largest lithium property package of any company in Argentina, consisting of over 240,000 hectares in the Catamarca province right in the heart of the most prolific, lithium brine production areas.

No news for the month.

Nano One Materials [TSXV:NNO] (OTCPK:NNOMF)

On July 30 2018 Nano One Materials announced: "Nano One receives Nasdaq International Designation....Nano One has been admitted into the Nasdaq International Designation program under the symbol OTC – Nasdaq International Designation: NNOMF."

On August 15 Nano One Materials announced: "Nano One receives funding from the Government of Canada to improve durability of lithium ion batteries. NRC IRAP will support Nano One’s project to develop coatings for high durability lithium ion battery cathodes and will contribute up to $349,000 in non-dilutive and non-repayable funds between August 1, 2018 and May 31, 2020. "NRC IRAP has been a strong supporter of Nano One since 2014 and we are honoured to embark on our fourth project with them,” said Mr. Blondal. "The work will be directed to improving lithium ion cathode durability and stability, and it will build on the success of our NRC IRAP High Voltage Spinel project and leverage resulting patent applications."

Other lithium juniors

Other juniors include: ABE Resources [TSXVABE] [GR:1AJ2] (OTCQB:ABEPF), Ardiden [ASX:ADV], American Lithium Corp. [TSX-V: LI] (OTCQB:LIACF), Argentina Lithium and Energy Corp. [TSXV: LIT] (OTCQB: OTCQB:PNXLF), Avalon Advanced Materials [TSX:AVL] [GR:OU5] (OTCQX:AVLNF), Far Resources [CSE:FAT] (OTCPK:FRRSF), Force Commodities [ASX:4CE], Hannans Ltd [ASX:HNR]), Lake Resources [ASX:LKE] [GR:LK1], Latin Resources Ltd [ASX: LRS] (OTC:LAXXF), Lithium Australia [ASX:LIT] (OTC:LMMFF), MetalsTech [ASX:MTC], MGX Minerals [CSE:XMG] (OTC:MGXMF), NRG Metals Inc. [TSXV:NGZ] (OTCQB:NRGMF), Portofino Resources Inc.[TSXV:POR] [GR:POT], Prospect Resources [ASX:PSC], Savannah Resources [LSE:SAV] (GR:AFM], and Standard Lithium [TSXV:SLL] (OTC:STLHF).

Conclusion

The juniors are a higher risk and higher reward area. August was yet another busy month for the juniors with good progress being made.

My highlights for August were:

Argosy Minerals confirms production of 99.6% lithium carbonate product.

Birimian - First gold royalty payment of US$280,428 received for the June quarter.

Advantage Lithium - A solid PEA with a post-tax NPV8% of US$827m and IRR of 24.3%. CapEx estimate of US$401 million for a 20,000tpa operation.

LSC Lithium announces joint venture partnership with Litica Resources, a Pluspetrol Company .

. AVZ Minerals - Maiden Mineral Resource establishes Manono as the world’s largest hard rock spodumene deposit, with 259.9Mt grading 1.63% Li2O.

Core Exploration - Signs a US$35M pre-payment and concentrate offtake and non-binding Term Sheet with Shandong RuiFu Lithium.

Prospect Resources completes US$557m Sinomine offtake agreement.

As usual all comments are welcome.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NYSE:ALB, NYSE:SQM, ASX:ORE, ASX:GXY, ASX:PLS, TSX:LAC, ASX:AJM, ASX:EMH, TSXV:ILC, ASX:AVZ, ASX:LPI, ASX:PLL, ASX:SYA., TSXV:AIS, TSXV:WML, ASX:CXO, TSXV:PLU, TSXV:CYP.

