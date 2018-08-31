Hunter Douglas: Smart Acquisitions Are Already Paying Off

Introduction

In my very first article on Hunter Douglas (OTCPK:HDUGF), approximately 1.5 years ago, I mentioned Hunter Douglas' free cash flow appeared to be relatively high to its market capitalization as its shares were trading at just 10.5 times the adjusted free cash flow. As the company also had a robust balance sheet, it was able to hike its dividend. A lot has happened in the past 16 months, and a large part of the war chest was spent on acquisitions. Time to have another look at the 'new' Hunter Douglas.

Despite reporting in US dollars and being headquartered on a Caribbean island, the company has its main listing on Euronext Amsterdam where it's listed with HDG as its ticker symbol. The average daily volume in Amsterdam is approximately 2,400 shares. The current market capitalization is 2.37B EUR based on the total share count of 34.8M shares (HDG has 35.4M shares outstanding, but owns just over 600,000 of its own shares, resulting in a net share count of 34.8M).

A strong revenue increase and a higher EBITDA margin

Hunter Douglas has been liquidating its investment portfolio to help fund some acquisitions, and that strategy is already immediately paying off. The revenue increased by approximately 25% to $1.79B while the gross profit result increased by roughly 20%. We see a similar result in the company's EBITDA, which increased by 20% to $212M for an EBITDA margin of 11.8%. Note that this is a small increase compared to the EBITDA margin of 11.6% in H1 2017. This seems to indicate the new acquisitions are already paying off, although some of the expenses could probably still be cut.

Source: financial statements

Despite all those acquisitions, the depreciation charges only increased marginally, which resulted in an EBIT of $161M, for an EBIT margin of 9% which is almost 10% higher than the margin of 8.4% in H1 2017. The interest expenses increased whilst the other financial income decreased (due to unwinding the investment portfolio, Hunter Douglas realized fewer capital gains and recorded a lower interest income), and this eventually ended up in Hunter Douglas reporting a net income of $122.5M or $3.53/share. An increase of almost 25%.

An impressive result and HDG's cash flows were supporting the substantially higher net result. HDG reported an operating cash flow of $158M, but this included a negative impact of $21.9M of 'non-cash items', which may not be recurring (especially considering this position only accounted for an impact of just $1.6M in H1 last year, and HDG has mentioned a $20M non-recurring expense incurred in H1). The total capex was almost $67M which is more than 60% higher than the depreciation charges, but this wasn't unexpected as Hunter Douglas pre-announced it would have to make some 'catch-up investments' on some of the acquired assets.

Source: financial statements

The free cash flow result of $91M appears to be low, but that's entirely due to this 'catch up capex'. If we would apply the normal depreciation rate as sustaining capex, the sustaining free cash flow in H1 2018 would have been almost $120M. I am looking forward to see Hunter Douglas' guidance for 2019, as I expect to see a drop in the capex level.

Hunter Douglas appears to be priced very reasonable, helped by the stronger US Dollar

Hunter Douglas reports its financial results in US dollar, but trades on the Euronext Amsterdam exchange in euros. This has a relatively perverse consequence as one should actually convert the EUR-share price into the corresponding USD equivalent to really find out how the company is doing. This could actually be beneficial for investors who'd like to hedge against a strong dollar: the stronger the dollar, the better the Hunter Douglas results will be (when expressed in euro), or mutatis mutandis, the higher the EUR-share price will be for the same financial results in USD.

An additional positive consequence is the fact the dividend is actually getting cheaper. Hunter Douglas paid a dividend of 1.85 EUR per share, and this has cost the company in excess of $75M. Using an EUR/USD exchange rate of 1.14, the dividend would cost just over $73M when expressed in US dollar. So there are a lot of moving parts at Hunter Douglas, all related to the EUR/USD exchange rate.

Hunter Douglas is still busy with accretive but small bolt-on acquisitions. It announced in July it was acquiring a majority stake of 70% in Akant, a Polish producer of window coverings with a total revenue of 14M EUR. On top of that, it also acquired full ownership of Vertilux, which produces commercial window covers in Australia with a revenue of A$32M. Hunter Douglas didn't announce any terms for both acquisitions, but I would expect the valuation to be approximately $12M for the 70% stake in the Polish company and around $50M for the Australian company using an EBITDA multiple of 8 and 9.5 for both operations.

The purchase price of these two acquisitions will very likely be covered by the sale of the North American ceiling division to Saint Gobain (OTCPK:CODGF), a French building conglomerate (which I reviewed in this article). No terms were disclosed either, so we will have to wait for the Q3 financial results to see how much Hunter Douglas paid for its two acquisitions and received for its sale.

Investment thesis

Hunter Douglas actually is in a pretty good shape and seems to be on track to generate a free cash flow result of 4.50 EUR per share (based on an EUR/USD exchange rate of 1.15), for a free cash flow yield of 7%. That's still not extremely impressive, but keep in mind this result is including the 'catch up capex'. On a more normalized and sustaining level, the 6 EUR/share should be within reach, and this means that (again using the aforementioned FX rate), Hunter Douglas is once again too cheap with a free cash flow yield of almost 9%.

Hunter Douglas has been transforming itself by closing numerous acquisitions (and its buying spree seems to continue given the two recent transactions this summer), and this seems to be paying off. With a net debt of $950M and an EBITDA of $212M in H1, Hunter Douglas will have to keep an eye on its leverage ratio but that shouldn't be a problem considering the strong free cash flow and relatively low dividend commitment (the dividend payment accounts for less than 40% of the free cash flow). There might be some seasonal effects noticeable in the second half, but I expect the continuing integration synergies (and the lower restructuring expenses) to mitigate the impact.

I am long Hunter Douglas and am planning to increase my position in the lower-60s.

