Exelixis: Buy Or Sell On The Dip, Subscriber Query

The meteoric rise in Exelixis stock (EXEL) from around $1ish to beyond $25 was due to the excellent data showed by cabozantinib, cabo in advanced renal cell cancer, RCC which led to its use as the first line in intermediate to poor risk RCC. Considering the target market of approx. 60,000 new cases every year in the U.S. alone, this represented $9.6 billion/year revenue opportunity for cabo (at $160K per year per patient).

Biggest reason for the downtrend:

Bristol-Myers (NYSE:BMY) immune-oncology combination Nivolumab+ipilumab (nivo+ipi) showed better data than cabo (higher ORR and PFS) as front line in intermediate-poor risk RCC at ESMO 2017. FDA approved this I/O combo in this indication in April this year. The I/O combo has lower side effects than cabo as well.

Since the ESMO data came last year, many oncologists switched to using nivo/ipi combo off-label as the first line in intermediate-poor risk RCC than cabo. Now, most oncologists prefer this combo over cabo after I/O combo was approved this year. This month, Piper Jaffray analysts surveyed 26 oncologists and 92% planned to use I/O combo rather than cabo as the first line in these RCC patients. They reserve cabo as the second line if I/O combo fails.

Slingshot insights held a phone call with a Duke University oncologist in June who also prefers using nivo/ipi combo as the first line in this group of RCC patients and cabo as the second line. He prefers cabo in some RCC patients as the first line who are sicker and need a quicker onset of time (time to response is 1.5 months with cabo vs. 2.8 months with I/O combo) or those with bony mets/vertebral compression etc. where cabo has shown a better response.

The second contributor to the current downtrend is that the phase 3 data for cabo in hepatocellular cancer, HCC failed to show an improvement over that shown by nivolumab. Nivolumab, thus, remains the preferred second-line therapy for advanced HCC. PDUFA for cabo in HCC is in January 2019 but doubtful if it is a significant future revenue driver.

The third contribution to the downtrend is the failure of cotellic in a colon cancer trial this year.

Much has been written about the ongoing combination trials of cabo with nivo or cabo+nivo/ipi as first line in interim-poor risk adv. RCC. Investors bullish on cabo highlight how cabo can gain its status back as a first line in these RCC patients if these trials are successful (results likely in 2019 or 2020). On the other hand, practicing oncologists are skeptical. For example, the Duke University oncologist mentioned above said that unless the response rate is dramatically better than ipi/nivo I/O combo (e.g. complete response is 50% vs. 10% for nivo/ipi), he is unlikely to switch to cabo+I/O as first line since if the patient doesn't respond, the treating oncologist doesn't know what therapy they are resistant to and have exhausted most options.

Insiders have been selling heavily this year. CEO has sold millions in stock this year. No recent institutional buying. All supporting the bear case.

One green flag that I see on the chart is negative divergences indicating that the downtrend may be slowing or reverse course. What will cause an uptrend to resume is unclear? It could be a dramatic response to cabo+I/O as first line in adv. RCC (the data is still 1-2 y away) or a rumor about an acquisition by big pharma, it is unclear at present. I doubt that just PDUFA for HCC is going to cause an uptrend due to reasons mentioned above.

Strategy for now: I would continue watching EXEL, including quarterly reports on cabo sales, progress on cabo+I/O combo in adv. RCC etc. No rush to go against the downtrend for now.

Note:

This article represents my own opinion and is not a substitute for professional investment advice. It does not represent a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Investors should do their own research and consult their financial adviser before making any investment.

No position in EXEL, BMS.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.