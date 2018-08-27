CAI - Business Is Booming But Some Things Just Don't Add Up

Add massive insider sales (at a time where insiders should be buying) and the company fails to pass the "sniff" test.

However, management chose to raise capital through expensive preferred shares instead of cheaper debt or by issuing more common.

I have to admit, CAI International (CAI) has me conflicted. After studying Triton (TRTN) (article link) and Textainer (TGH) (article link) it became clear to me that the container leasing market is in a boom phase.

As I was studying CAI I was getting to the same conclusions that were perfectly reflected in this comment by the company's CEO in its Q2 2018 earnings call.

Victor Garcia - CEO So in summary, we have strong momentum in each of our businesses including record quarterly lease and logistics revenue. Our container investments for the first half of 2018 has already exceeded last year's level, and is a record for our company. The vast majority of this investment is on leases or committed to be leased in the third quarter. Rail utilization is increasing and lease rates are improving. Our Logistics segment is experiencing very strong quarterly momentum and we expect continued double-digit year-over-year growth in revenue and gross margins from this segment.

Sounds great, doesn't it? Also, their container leasing business brought in record revenues, their logistics business turned EBITDA profitable and its railcar business is rebounding and expected to increase utilization to 90% within 2018.

Victor Garcia - CEO We expect utilization of our total railcar fleet, including new railcars, to improve from 78% in the second quarter to approximately 90% by the end of the year. We continue to experience increased lease activity for railcars across various equipment categories and lease rates are generally improving for many railcar types. Demand for tank railcars has been particularly strong, and lease rates have doubled from last year's level. Ongoing economic growth in the U.S. and slowing rail velocity among class 1 railroads has led to an increase in demand for leased equipment. We continue to be more optimistic about the opportunities for our Rail segment due to the improving utilization and trend in lease rates over the past few months. We expect those trends to continue over the remainder of 2018.

And to top it off, CAI has 91% of its container portfolio committed to long-term leases. This is way higher than Triton's or Textainer's mid to high 70% numbers!

Victor Garcia - CEO We believe that CAI remains well positioned to operate during this time of uncertainty with 91% of our on-lease and committed owned container fleet being on long-term leases with an average remaining lease term of 56 months.

It was in the debt section that things started to make less sense. Things seem to be great with the banks (they increased and extended their credit facility, they reduced net interest cost and improved covenants).

Timothy Page - CFO During the quarter, we completed an amendment in expansion of our primary container revolving credit facility. Among other things, this amendment extended the maturity of the facility to June 2023, increased overall bank commitments from $960 million to $1.1 billion, modified the freight points and the leverage grid that controls the spread we pay above LIBOR, which will effectively reduce our net interest cost and modified a number of definition covenants to provide us with more flexibility. [...] At the end of June, the undrawn amount available to us under our container secured revolving credit facilities was $782 million, undrawn rail revolving credit facility commitments were $195 million. At the end of the second quarter, we had total funded debt net of restricted cash, cash variable interest entities of approximately $1.8 billion, an increase of approximately $100 million from the end of Q1 2018.

However, CAI issued two times in 2018 (see here and here) preferred shares with an 8.5% coupon which is double what it pays on its debt as you can see below.

Source: CAI's Q2 2018 10-Q filing

This was the CEO's comment about the preferred stock on the company's Q2 2018 earnings call:

Victor Garcia - CEO During the quarter, we also successful - successfully issued 600,000 or $14.7 million of 8.5% Series A fixed or floating-rate perpetual preferred stock. In - the addition of preferred stock to our capital structure is of great benefit to our company. It allows us to increase our investment in equipment without issuing new common equity, while at the same time, lowering our overall cost of capital.

How does the company lower its cost of capital by paying almost double interest on it?

It doesn't.

Especially when more than $27 million (almost half of the preferred proceeds) were spent helping the deceased founder's son sell 50% of his stake at a better price than what he would get at the open market.

Buying back stock using cheap debt sometimes can be a valid capital allocation strategy. But buying back common stock using high-yielding preferred stock? This seems a little sketchy at best.

Especially since the company had no apparent need for additional capital. Its leverage was coming down anyway.

At the end of 2017, the company's total debt was at 3.02 times its equity and its 2017 interest expense was at 47.79% of 2017 operating income.

In 2016 the corresponding numbers were 3.23 and 81.46%!

So the company's leverage was clearly improving from 2016.

And it was maintaining this improvement, as its total debt to equity ratio was at 3.07 by the end of Q2 2018 excluding the $28.9mil net benefit from issuing the preferred shares. And its interest expense was at 46.19% at the end of the same period. And keep in mind that the railcar leasing business is coming back, meaning even more cash flow & profits from that front that would bring down leverage even more.

Confusing, isn't it? This is red flag #1 for me. Unneeded (and perhaps detrimental) preferred shares issuance.

Now let's move on to red flag #2.

Below, I post two tables that tell a peculiar story.

Source: 2017 proxy filing

Source: 2018 proxy filing

Even before his death on December 2017 the company's founder and chairman had begun to sell his shares. And his successor after he joined the company's board, lowered his stake even more by selling directly to the company more than half of his remaining 11.2% stake.

Furthermore, between April 18th, 2017 and April 17th, 2018 (the dates the two proxies were published) the company's CEO Mr. Garcia has cut his stake in half, the CFO Mr. Page has sold almost all of his shares along with Mr. Cutino the company's VP of Operations and HR. And Mr. Hallahan SVP of Global Marketing has also sold almost half of his shares.

So what's going on here? Are these legitimate issues to worry about or just noise that investors should ignore amid a booming container leasing industry.

My Takeaway:

The preferred shares, in my opinion, can be viewed from two possible angles. They were either pressured by their banks to do something like this (which means they have debt issues) or did it as a "favor" to a certain group of shareholders that are less interested in just owing shares in the business and more interested in collecting a fat paycheck to cover their needs.

I don't like either interpretation to be honest.

The insider sales issue can be viewed from three angles, in my opinion.

1. They acted opportunistically because of the stock's nice rally in late 2017. This is the best scenario. Everything is fine, these sales are just noise.

2. They just cashed in their shares to fund their way of living. Which is understandable but implies that they live quite lavishly and are not committed to the business for the long-term. This is a somewhat mixed scenario as it does not imply something bad for the business' future, only for the character of its executives.

3. And lastly, they could be selling because they are not convinced the good times are here to stay. This is the worst scenario because it is a bearish signal either for the company specifically, or the sector at large.

Anyway, my misgivings are circumstantial at best and all they'll do is to keep me away from this stock. I wouldn't short it, even if I wasn't a long-only investor but I cannot bear myself to invest in it either, despite its seemingly cheap valuation and booming industry.

Call me a coward if you like, but in my book, it's better to be safe than sorry (at least with regard to investing).

