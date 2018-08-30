Aristocrat Leisure Is Now Up 303%. Time To Sell?

65% of the company's revenues are now recurring, and that's a more comfortable position to be in.

Aristocrat Leisure's share price has more than quadrupled in three years thanks to an excellent execution of its growth strategy.

Introduction

It has been in excess of three years since I first reviewed Aristocrat Leisure (OTCPK:ARLUF) here on Seeking Alpha. The share price has done exceptionally well in that period, with a gain of approximately 303% (based on the AUD share price, and excluding dividends). It’s time for a review of this Australian company in the gaming industry.

Aristocrat is an Australian company, and its listing on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) is more liquid than any of the secondary listings, so I would strongly recommend you to trade in the company’s shares on the ASX, where Aristocrat is listed with ALL as its ticker symbol. The average daily volume in Australia is approximately 1.8 million shares. The current market capitalization(based on 638.5M shares) is A$19.8B. As Aristocrat is an Australian company listed in Australian Dollars and reporting in Australian Dollars, I will use the AUD as base currency throughout this article.

Aristocrat Leisure is also part of the iShares MSCI Australia ETF (EWA) with a 1.28% weight.

A solid financial performance

After all these years, a brief recap of Aristocrat’s business model might be a good idea to refresh your memory. The company is active in the gaming industry and has three segments: it sells gaming machines, it operates them and it has a sizeable digital platform, which is the division with the highest revenue (as of at the end of September 2017, which is when Aristocrat’s FY 2017 ended). It’s important to emphasize 65% of the company’s revenues are recurring.

Aristocrat didn’t just follow an organic growth path, but also acquires some of its competitors to ensure its position in the market isn’t threatened. Earlier this calendar year, it completed the acquisitions of Plarium and Big Fish, and these had an immediate (and positive) impact on Aristocrat’s consolidated results.

I will use the results as reported by Aristocrat Leisure in its official filings (and not the ‘normalized’ version shown in the press release and company presentation, which takes the contribution of the newly acquired companies fully into account). In the first half of the year, Aristocrat’s revenue increased to A$1.58B, resulting in a gross profit of A$909M which is more than 20% higher than the H1 FY 2017 operating profit of A$740M. Despite the strong topline of the results, Aristocrat saw its pre-tax income decrease to A$362M (down 1.5%) due to higher design and development expenses, G&A expenses and finance expenses.

However, I do think there are some non-recurring elements in the G&A expenses (for instance the lawyer fees related to the acquisitions will be non-recurring).

The cash flow statements of Australian companies are always a bit tricky, as the companies report the ‘receipts from customers’ and ‘payments to suppliers’, which is not how we are used to seeing those things being reported. Unfortunately the accompanying notes don’t provide a more detailed breakdown of how Aristocrat Leisure reached it’s a$248M operating cash flow. Sometimes those notes do contain a breakdown, but sometimes companies just prefer to provide an update at the end of the financial year (Aristocrat’s financial year ends in September).

One thing is for sure: Aristocrat has paid A$161M in taxes whilst only A$105M would have been due over the first half of the year. This is obviously related to the timing of paying the taxes, as a part of the FY 2017 tax bill has been paid in H1 of this year. Adjusting the operating cash flow for this will result in a higher OpCF of approximately A$303M. After deducting the A$120M in capex, Aristocrat generated a free cash flow result of A$183M in the first half of this year.

Note: the underlying free cash flow excluding changes in the working capital will very likely be higher, but I’m afraid we’ll have to wait for the full-year results to see a better overview of the situation.

What’s next?

Aristocrat Leisure has just spent A$1.85B on acquisitions, and this was funded with debt. The current net debt position is approximately A$2.55B but considering the company’s H1 EBITDA was approximately A$566M, everything appears to be under control.

Considering the acquisitions of Plarium and Big Fish are still being integrated in Aristocrat’s corporate structure, it would be fair to assume the full-year EBITDA will be higher than twice the H1 EBITDA. On top of that, Aristocrat will continue to use its free cash flow to reduce the net debt as well. According to the company, it’s pro forma net debt/EBITDA ratio would be just 2, based on a full-year contribution of the two acquired companies.

So although Aristocrat will start reducing the leverage on its balance sheet, it can continue to look for bolt-on acquisitions as it should be able to spend at least half a billion Australian Dollar whilst keeping its net debt/EBITDA ratio below 2.5.

Investment thesis

Aristocrat’s share price has now gained 303% since my previous article on the company and whilst I don’t think the company is a screaming buy (given the relatively expensive EV/EBITDA ratio of 17 – which isn’t that uncommon for companies in the gaming sector), it could make sense to keep a reduced position considering I don’t have much exposure to the gaming sector.

I will probably sell half my position, and keep the remaining ‘free’ shares, as there seems to be more room to grow.

