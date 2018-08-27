Is It Time To Take Profits On Merck?

Merck (MRK) has been on a fantastic run over the 5 months or so. Since bottoming out at $52.83 in early April, MRK shares have rebounded, recently crossing above the $70 threshold. Much of this success is attributed to MRK’s success in oncology, and namely, its flagship immuno-oncology drug, Keytruda. I’m not a doctor, nor a scientist, but it appears that Keytruda’s success shows no sign of letting up anytime soon. Just last week, the FDA approved Keytruda, in combination with chemo, as the first line treatment for patients with metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer.

The lung cancer space has been a battle ground of sorts between Merck and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) for a couple of years now. Both companies have made great breakthroughs with their drugs, and there is a lot of money to be made fighting this disease. The market has looked fondly on Merck because of its success in the lung cancer space, but now that MRK shares are approaching their 52-week highs, I can’t help but wonder, is it time to take profits?

The only reason that I’m asking this question in the first place is because, as a dividend growth investor, I don’t consider MRK to be a long-term hold, but instead a trade, with a respectable dividend yield kicker. This is because Merck does not have a very illustrious history of dividend growth.

Sure, MRK shares aren’t known for dividend cuts, but they also aren’t known for attractive dividend growth either. MRK froze its dividend for the better part of a decade, starting in the mid-2000s. Since 2011, management has given shareholders annual dividend increases, yet for the most part, these have been unacceptably low relative to Merck’s dividend yield.

As you can see below, MRK has gotten into the habit of rewarding investors with low single-digit increases. That sort of dividend growth performance is fine to me if a stock’s yield is in the 5-6% range. The problem is, MRK’s yield has hovered in the 3-4% range for a while now.

Because of its low dividend growth rate, MRK’s Chowder Number (divided yield plus 5-year DGR) is less than 5. I typically target stocks in the 10-12 range. It’s not difficult at all to find stocks with yields similar to Merck’s that provide dividend growth in the high single digit/low double-digit ranges, reliably. What’s more, you don’t even have to look past the large cap pharmaceutical space. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Pfizer (PFE), and even embattled Gilead (GILD) all possess much more attractive dividend growth metrics.

I’m happy to attempt to trade a company with a reliable yield like MRK, but I don’t feel compelled to own shares for the long term. In other words, it’s nice when I attempt to buy low and sell high, knowing that I’ll receive a strong yield while I wait for the trade to play out.

I originally bought MRK in October of 2016 for $63.73. At the time, that purchase was made to hedge a heavily overweight position that I had built up in rival BMY (which is in a similar boat to MRK with regard to its dividend growth and therefore, another name that I’ve been willing to trade). I added to my Merck position a year later, in October of 2017, at $55.41, when the shares experienced weakness.

My second purchase pushed my MRK weighting up to a significant level. At the time, MRK shares were trading for just 14x earnings and yielded nearly 3.5%. Merck’s long-term average P/E is in the 16x range, and the company’s average dividend yield during the past 5 years was in the 2.75% range. Both of these metrics pointed towards under valuation. The numbers matched up with the narrative as well. I thought the market was overreacting to news that approval of a certain Keytruda treatment in Europe was being delayed (not denied, simply delayed). At the end of the day, it was an easy trade to put on. I was happy to bolster my income stream while I waited for a turnaround in the share price.

Well, flash forward another 10 months and we’ve arrived. Merck’s share price is up over 25% since I made my last purchase, the company’s TTM P/E multiple has expanded up above its long-term average, to 16.6x, and the company’s dividend yield is back in line with its 5-year average at ~2.8%.

I don’t think MRK is overpriced at these levels, but I also no longer believe that shares are cheap. And, I don't want to get greedy, waiting for shares to run up to irrationally high levels, putting the profits that I'm currently sitting on at risk in the meantime. As you can see on the F.A.S.T. Graph above, since 2014, the ~17x TTM P/E range has served as a strong ceiling of resistance for shares.

Since late 2013, investors have done well buying this name around 14x earnings and selling it around 17x. This was my plan going into the trade, and while it’s sometimes difficult to exit a stock that appears to be on the upswing, I think it’s best to stay disciplined. Merck still doesn’t fit the definition of a dividend growth investment within my portfolio due to its low dividend growth metrics and therefore, the company remains a trade.

Merck’s dividend payout ratio remains fairly conservative, in the ~50% range, but management seems content to keep it that way. Keytruda has been a major success for MRK, but advances in the bio-tech space don’t come cheap, and I can’t blame MRK for being conservative with its cash.

The only reason that I haven’t sold MRK yet is because it is scheduled to make a dividend payment of $0.48/share in October, and to receive that payment, I need to be on record as a shareholder on September 17th. I’m happy to wait a few weeks before selling to receive another quarterly payment.

What’s more, the October payment will be MRK’s 4th at the $0.48/share mark, and I’m tempted to wait around a bit longer to see what the 2018 dividend increase will be. MRK usually makes that announcement in late November. Maybe Keytruda’s success and any benefits the company saw from tax reform will give management the confidence to reward shareholders with a larger increase than normal in 2018.

I have to admit that it is a shame cutting shares that offer a reliable 2.8% yield from my portfolio. Yields like this shouldn’t be taken for granted, but then again, my goal isn’t simply to produce a safe yield, but instead, to produce a safe passive income stream that posts reliable growth.

I may decide to take my chances on the ~17x range resulting in another top for shares and wait until the upcoming November increase announcement though. That will depend on my macro outlook and the state of my cash position. Assuming things remain relatively calm between now and then, and I don’t decide to take risk off of the table (which usually comes in the form of winding down any trading positions I have on), I’m happy to give MRK management the chance to surprise me. However, if I begin to sniff weakness, I will likely cut ties and happily move on from Merck, with profits in hand.

What do you think? Is Merck a fine company to buy and hold in your opinion, or is it time to start thinking about taking chips off of the table?

Disclosure: I am/we are long MRK, JNJ, BMY, PFE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.