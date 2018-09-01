Gran Tierra Energy: Trading At A 20% Sustaining Free Cash Flow Yield

Introduction

It’s remarkable to see how ‘exotic’ oil producers are still being punished with a hefty discount on the value of their operations. I think Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) deserves more respect than what the market is giving it right now (the share price has barely moved since its large acquisition two years ago), as the company has done everything right in the past few years: shrewd acquisitions and a successful exploration program have catapulted Gran Tierra into the league of mid-tier oil producers. Gran Tierra should be producing in excess of 40,000 (high-margin) barrels of oil-equivalent per day by the end of this year, and does deserve more attention from the market.

A strong production and financial result

The second quarter (and first half of the year) were a good start for Gran Tierra Energy as its Q2 production of 35,400 boe/day was the highest production rate in the company’s history. The 35,400 barrels was just an average and the output is continuously increasing as the average production rate in June, the last month of the quarter, was in excess of 36,400 boe/day. This allowed Gran Tierra to reconfirm its full-year production rate of 36,500-38,500 boe/day, and an exit production rate of in excess of 40,000 barrels per day . This is not a small-scale producer.

Continuously increasing your production rate is a good thing, but one should also always wonder how much margin Gran Tierra is making: are the barrels providing GTE with a tonne of cash flow? Or are they marginal contributors?

The answer is simple. At a Brent oil price (which is the standard in Colombia) of in excess of $70/barrel, Gran Tierra is performing really well. In the second quarter of this year, the production cost was less than $11/barrel, whilst the transportation expenses were just over $2/barrel (thanks to Gran Tierra’s access to pipelines which allows it to avoid transporting the crude oil using trucks). This means the ‘pure’ production price is approximately $13/barrel, and $15/barrel when you include the G&A expenses.

That being said, when the Brent price is trading at $70/barrel, it doesn’t mean Gran Tierra Energy is effectively receiving $70/barrel. First of all, there’s a quality discount applied to the Brent price. This discount has remained relatively stable at around $10.5-11.50 per barrel. On top of that, the company will have to pay royalties on a sliding scale. At $50 Brent, it paid $6.5/barrel in royalties. At $75 Brent, it paid just over $13 in royalties.

Using a Brent price of $70/barrel, we would need to deduct the $11 discount and the $12/barrel in royalties, resulting in an effectively received price of approximately $47/barrel. This results in a margin of roughly $32/barrel (subject to changes in the discount on the Brent price).

This resulted in an operating cash flow of $131M, which could (and should) be adjusted for changes in the company’s working capital position to the tune of $38M. This means the adjusted OpCF was approximately $169M, or almost $27/barrel. That’s indeed lower than the $32/barrel I previously quoted, but this also includes corporate taxes, interest expenses and the net cost of financial derivatives.

Gran Tierra spent approximately$157M in capital expenditures in the first semester, which means the full H1 capex was covered by the incoming cash flow at $71 Brent. Thanks to the strong oil price, Gran Tierra has now actually increased its capex program which will enable it to grow its resources and production profile even faster. It’s needless to say this company is in an excellent shape. According to Gran Tierra Energy, its sustaining capex is just $75M per year.

This means that at $71 Brent, Gran Tierra’s adjusted sustaining free cash flow will be approximately $260M, or about 67 cents per share. Which means GTE is trading at a sustaining free cash flow yield of in excess of 20%. And that’s a discount that’s way too big, even for a producer in Colombia.

The exploration program is also paying off

Considering Gran Tierra will be making in excess of a quarter of a billion in free cash flow, it only makes sense to invest it in further production growth and the production guidance update to 40,000 boe/day isn’t a coincidence.

Gran Tierra has done a good job in balancing its efforts on ‘pure’ exploration drilling as well as appraisal and development drilling. Of course, not every hole has hit (two wells: Siriri 1 and Tonga 1 were abandoned when no commercial quantities of oil were encountered), but thanks to the strong cash flows, Gran Tierra Energy has actually upsized its development program by $15-30M. The money will be spent on three appraisal wells at the Ayombero field, where Gran Tierra expects to make a production decision in 2019. One hole will be drilled at Costayaco to follow up on the H1 exploration program, and GTE will do some development drilling as well as completing a water injection well.

And finally, and this is perhaps more interesting than the Ayombero and Costayaco work programs, two oil wells at Acordionero that were scheduled to be drilled in 2019 have now been brought forward to Q4 2018. Acordionero is probably as good as it gets for an oil producer, as the decline rate (the rate of the natural annual production decline) is just 14%. This means the Acordionero field needs very little capex to keep the production rate stable.

The oil field is currently producing 17,710 barrels per day, so the sustaining capex on this oil field would be the cost to drill wells to the tune of 0.14 X 17,710 = 2,500 barrels per day. It also is Gran Tierra’s main growth prospects as the production rate will increase by 30% to 23,000 boe/day in 2019.

Investment thesis

Gran Tierra Energy is combining high oil prices, strong production growth and low production expenses into one entity. At a Brent oil price of $71/barrel (the average oil price received in the first half of the year), Gran Tierra Energy will be making well in excess of $300M in operating cash flow, and approximately 66 cents per share in sustaining free cash flow.

This means the current share price is valuing the company at just 5 times the free cash flow, and that’s way too low. Even after applying an additional Colombia discount (considering the country is still perceived to have a higher risk factor, something I only partly agree with), Gran Tierra Energy should be trading at a substantially higher level than where it’s currently trading at.

