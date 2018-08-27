Giga Metals: A Lottery Ticket In The Nickel-Cobalt Space

Giga Metals is a high risk speculative play at this stage, but it provides optionality to investors looking for exposure to nickel.

TSX Venture: GIGA

OTC: HNCKF

Frankfurt: BRR2

Market Cap: C$10M

Let us be clear from the beginning, Giga Metals (OTC:HNCKD, OTC:HNCKF) is your typical all-or-nothing stock. It is entirely possible that the company's project will never get built and that the stock price will go to zero.

Giga Metals is, in fact, a bet on higher nickel prices, a scenario that has been gaining credibility as the EV story develops. Nickel is one of the main metals used in the current battery chemistries.

In this article, we will discuss the company's Turnagain project in British Columbia, to see in what way it provides optionality to investors.

Overview of the Turnagain project

Giga Metals (formerly, Hard Creek Nickel Corporation) is engaged in the exploration and potential development of the Turnagain nickel-cobalt project located in north central British Columbia.

(Source: company's presentation)

What sets Giga Metals apart from many junior explorers is the massive size of its deposit, one of the largest undeveloped resources in the world. It is important to note, though, that the nickel grades are on the low side, between 0.20% and 0.22%.

(Source: company's presentation)

Lower grades means higher production costs, which is the reason why Giga Metals is such a leveraged play on nickel prices: it needs higher prices to be economic. One sizeable advantage, though, is that Giga Metals has the right kind of nickel: nickel sulphides that constitute the basis for Class 1 nickel, the type needed in the growing EV battery market (more on that below).

Back in 2011, the company prepared a PEA (Preliminary Economic Assessment) of the project that readers can find HERE. Under the PEA's assumptions, the Turnagain open-pit mine would constitute one of the top nickel sulphide operations in the world:

(Source: company's presentation)

The PEA assumed a price of 8.5 USD/lb. This is significantly higher than the current 6.16 USD/lb level. However, a price of 7 USD/lb was reached earlier this year, and much higher prices are not unprecedented:

(Source: InfoMine.com)

The question is: what could make nickel prices settle above 8.5 USD/lb (ideally, even higher) for an extended period of time? A macro trend is needed, and the adoption of electric vehicles and renewables could be the answer.

Assumption: nickel bull market to be brought about by EV adoption and renewable energy storage

The current EV battery chemistries, be it the NMC (nickel manganese cobalt) or the NCA (nickel cobalt aluminum) compositions, are heavily reliant on nickel. There is talk of the nickel content increasing further, to the detriment of cobalt. This could be bad news for cobalt's prospects, reducing the contribution of cobalt as a by-product for the likes of Giga Metals, but it would reinforce the importance of nickel, the company's main product. NMC batteries are also being used increasingly in renewable energy storage, as a means to store energy from wind farms and photovoltaic production.

At some point in the future, even if EVs get widely adopted, technological breakthroughs will happen and other ways of storing energy will appear. But for the coming decade, it is likely that the NMC/NCA batteries will remain the preferred options, as battery manufacturers increase capacities and become more efficient.

With EV adoption expected to take off in the coming decade, nickel demand from batteries should soar. Batteries only account for about 5% of global nickel consumption, but if the trend below materializes, they will become a major driver of the nickel market by the mid-2020s.

(Source: Vale's investor presentation)

One important characteristic of the nickel market is the distinction between Class 1 and Class 2 nickel. The higher quality Class 1 nickel is the only one suitable for electric vehicles. Class 2 nickel is mainly used in stainless steel production, which remains the dominant market for nickel.

The easiest way to obtain Class 1 nickel is from nickel sulphide, which is a rather rare occurrence, and precisely the type of nickel Giga Metals has. For now, the distinction between Class 1 and Class 2 nickel has not been reflected in pricing, but a bifurcation would be a logical development. Class 1 deficit will take a few years to occur, but at that point, this type of nickel could command much higher prices.

(Source: company's presentation)

Current stockpiles, which are mainly Class 1 and had risen strongly until 2016, have since been dwindling (see chart below), helped by the rebounding global economy. This is supportive for prices, and nickel is the only major industrial metal whose price is up year-to-date.

(Source: mining.com)

Interestingly, the battery supply chain is starting to take note of the strategic importance of Class 1 nickel, and some players are starting to build pre-emptive stocks.

Investment thesis: Giga Metals to capitalize on the nickel bull market

Giga Metals would like its project to be shovel-ready by 2021, at which point the company expects nickel prices to have risen markedly. In that sense, believing in the Giga Metals story is synonymous with believing in an upcoming nickel bull market.

The leverage to nickel prices is clearly visible in the 2011 PEA. The base case, at 8.5 USD/lb nickel, yielded a pre-tax NPV of US$1,295M and after-tax NPV @8% of US$724M.

(Source: company's PEA)

Note: the PEA is conceptual in nature, and the pre-feasibility study will shed more light on the project's economics. Some variables have moved favorably since 2011, such as cobalt prices and the USD/CAD exchange rate.

The sensitivity analysis included in the PEA (pre-tax NPV in this case) reveals the optionality of the project. The economics would not work at the current nickel price of about 6 USD/lb (-30% vs base case), but the project's fortunes would change dramatically in a higher price environment:

(Source: company's PEA)

Current market capitalization is about US$8M, so share price appreciation could be considerable in the event that the project became economic. A quick look in the rearview mirror shows how the stock reacted to the spike in nickel prices in 2007 and, to a lesser extent, 2011:

(Source: company's presentation)

This is exactly why Giga Metals caught the attention of Mike Beck. Beck made a name (and a fortune) for himself in uranium, reportedly assembling a low-grade uranium property package for US$4 M and selling it for US$2.5-billion. In this interview, Beck explains why the same factors could be at play with nickel, and why he thinks Giga Metals is a good way to play the story.

Streaming agreement with Cobalt 27

As with all junior miners, financing is key for Giga Metals. During the nickel bear market of 2014-2016, the company's project was frozen as there was little interest in a potential marginal nickel producer. Since 2017, Giga Metals has been able to access financing through private placements, and, in July 2018, a streaming agreement with Cobalt 27 (OTC:CBLLF).

Under the agreement, Cobalt 27 will get a 2% Net Smelter Return royalty on all future nickel and cobalt production from Turnagain. In exchange, Giga Metals got U.S. $1M in cash and 1,125,000 shares of the capital stock of Cobalt 27.

The proceeds are meant to advance the project "up to the Pre-Feasibility stage and beyond". Factoring in this transaction and about C$3.5M cash on hand at the end of June, Giga Metals has about C$12M available for that purpose.

2018 drilling program: aiming for higher grades

What Giga Metals has at the moment is a low-grade resource that would only become economic in a higher nickel price environment. The company believes that higher grades can be found on its Turnagain property, which would be a game changer. Such a discovery would greatly enhance the economics of the project.

A drilling program is underway to confirm and complement the findings of the PEA, but also to try to find the high-grade roots of the geologic system:

“We are interested in determining whether these unexplained magnetic anomalies represent the roots or feeder conduits to the Turnagain complex. Since the feeder zones of intrusive complexes can contain accumulations of massive sulphides, such a discovery at Turnagain could be transformative.” (Source: company's press release)

(Source: company's presentation)

RNC Minerals comparison

Giga Metals' Turnagain project has sometimes been compared with RNC Minerals' (OTCQX:RNKLF) Dumont project in Quebec. Both prospects are located in Canada and have large resources of low-grade nickel sulphide.Giga Metals' CEO thinks his company may have an edge when it comes to metallurgy:

The difference is this. Our deposit is 185 million years old, whereas our peers are all on the order of a billion years old. What that means is they've had a lot more time to become altered, and the alteration products never seem to help the metallurgy. Our peers all have difficult metallurgy, whereas we have a very simple metallurgical flow sheet, which is very competitive. We get quite good recoveries for this deposit type, in the 56 to 58% range, whereas Dumont is about 42%, I believe, presently. (Source: Mark Jarvis' interview by MetalsNews.com)

There may of course be some bias there, and RNC Minerals (formerly, Royal Nickel Corp.) has some advantages of its own. It is more advanced, with a Feasibility Study already available, and a final investment decision expected in 2019. It also has access to infrastructure that Giga Metals lacks at this point. Infrastructure costs, such as the connection to BC Hydro's power network, are, however, baked in Giga Metals' PEA.

Investors interested in RNC Minerals can refer to this analysis of the company.

Next steps for Giga Metals

Giga Metals' timeframe is the following:

First results of the summer 2018 drilling program to be released in September 2018

Pre-Feasibility Study by the third quarter of 2019

Feasibility Study and permitting process by 2021

In terms of near-term catalysts, the results of the summer 2018 drilling campaign will be of particular interest.

Takeaway

Giga Metals is a leveraged play on nickel prices, that will need the EV and renewable energy stories to materialize in order to unlock the value of its Turnagain project. A lot of things need to happen for the project to get built, and investors should of course only invest money they can afford to lose in such projects.

There are two chances in the Giga Metals lottery draw. One, in the near term, will be the potential discovery of higher grades, which would enhance the economics of the project dramatically. The second one would be higher nickel prices as battery demand creates a shortage of Class 1 nickel and prices rise to a level that makes new projects like Turnagain attractive.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HNCKF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The opinions and views expressed in this article are for information purposes only and should not be used or construed as an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security, investment strategy or market sector.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.