S-Oil: Capacity Expansion Is No Cause For Concern

Investment highlights

Shares have corrected on news of the company conducting a feasibility study to invest KRW5tn until 2023 to build a 1.5mn-tpa ethylene cracker. The market’s concerns, however, are overblown. We note that even with the heavy capex commitment (KRW4.8tn) for the RUC/ODC project, the company has strictly maintained its dividend policy. Considering an additional KRW800bn in EBITDA to be generated from the RUC/ODC, concerns over dividends should be limited. Some worry that continued capacity expansions by refiners will lead to oversupply after 2019, but cost competitiveness is more important when a company makes a decision to boost capacity.

Major issues and earnings outlook

S-Oil (OTCPK:SOOCY) announced that it is conducting a feasibility study on 1.5mn-tpa ethylene plant which will cost KRW5tn until 2023. The news pulled down shares because the market is worried about: 1) a potentially reduced capacity to pay out handsome dividends; and 2) possible oversupply after 2019. Dividend concerns are inflated given the likely increase in cash flow after the RUC/ODC comes on line. The RUC-ODC will additionally generate KRW800bn in EBITDA; the dividend policy was maintained even when the KRW4.8tn RUC/ODC project was running full throttle; 3) the interim dividend declined but the 2H18 outlook is positive as uncertainties have disappeared on sharp increases in refining margins and the price hikes for PX and aromatic chemicals. Despite oversupply concerns, the key is cost competitiveness. Increased ethylene capacity after 2019 fuels oversupply concerns; however, cost competitiveness is a more important criterion when making investment decisions, rather than the supply-demand balance; and refiners are more cost-competitive vs. independent NCCs or CTO/MTO; while the feasibility study is still under way, we expect the plan to receive the green light eventually, and we believe it is positive for S-Oil. The announcement that the company is considering expanding its capacity sent shares into a downward spiral. However, we believe the stock is oversold given positive market conditions. We expect shares to turn around after the RUC/ODC comes on stream.

