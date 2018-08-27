Brother, Could You Spare A 401(K)? Asset Allocation Daily

Buying Objectionable Stocks

“But in this case, the financials looked superb, and the technicals were right too. So I just held my nose and bought a large number of shares, following my system. I actually put about 8.5% of my investments into this one company, or about 38% of my yearly salary…Shares of the stock are now selling for more than double what I bought them for. I sold some of my shares at a profit of over 100% shortly before the earnings report, but the report was great, so I’m buying them back…If I had exercised my discretion (i.e. trusted my gut) rather than blindly following my proven system, I wouldn’t have bought a single share in this company.” (Yuval Taylor)

FAANG Stocks

“Even with its stellar investment performance, Apple is not a growth stock, at least not by my measure that uses dividend yield and earnings yield (the reciprocal of P/E). In 2013 Apple was a value stock, and although it’s become more growthy, it is currently a Core stock – between value and growth.” (Ronald Surz)

Yield-Curve Inversion

“Saying that the Fed might start a recession by inverting the yield curve is like saying that you can warm up a cold day by holding a match under your thermometer! The yield curve is not a cause of recessions. It is an indicator that sometimes reflects other causal factors.” (Jeff Miller)

Two Economies

“Consumption increasingly represents a disproportionately large share of GDP in most developed economies. Yet, it is how that consumption is financed which often tells us more about the health of consumers than the actual GDP number itself. There is strong evidence recent consumption numbers are increasingly built upon unsustainable debt, at least for the largest, and poorest, segment of the population. Thus, an expanding GDP may or may not always be a good thing; it depends entirely upon the means by which it is expanding.” (Roger Salus)

Thought For The Day

In “There Is No 'The Economy' Anymore: Leave GDP For The Statisticians” (linked immediately above), Roger Salus offers a nuanced and insightful look at the reality of today’s “two economies” phenomenon, which he argues GDP is not accurately reflecting. I found his article persuasive and disturbing. What disturbs me most is that I can’t quite figure out what can be done in response to this “seemingly intractable” problem, as he put it.

From a broad-based perspective, economists look at both the efficiency of the economy – how productive it is for example – and the equity of an economy, which is to say how broadly its wealth is disseminated. On the basis of numerous measurements, the trend toward income inequality in developed economies has been gaining momentum for decades.

Now, to be clear (and I think that those commenting on this topic should be clear about their stand on the following point), I don’t see income equality as the ideal. To the contrary, that approach has historically led to bloodshed and impoverishment – a lose-lose proposition. Yet ordinary citizens should be able to see that they have a fair shot at improving their lot. The U.S. was known above all as an opportunity society, but the pathways of economic mobility seem less accessible nowadays, and how to recover them does not seem so obvious. I’d like to hear readers’ ideas, but for what it’s worth, I think of the era of the so-called robber barons, late 19th century industrialists seen at the time as rent-seeking monopolists and plunderers.

And yet many of these magnates, such as Andrew Carnegie and John D. Rockefeller, became major philanthropists who endowed their society with their vast fortunes. Similarly, many of today’s billionaires have made giving pledges and the like, but how great it would be were they to find a way to promote economic development among the second-tier economy that Salus describes, at one point noting, depressingly, that “the BIS…names ‘food services and drinking places’ as the largest category of post-crisis job growth as of October 2017.”

While I’m drawing a complete blank on serious proposals, in the category of wishful thinking I’m envisioning Bill Gates, Michael Bloomberg and their Giving Pledge partners setting up retirement savings accounts for non-affluent Americans, which Warren Buffett could manage on their behalf.

Please share your thoughts in our comments section. Meanwhile, Seeking Alpha has added podcasts to its repertoire – from me and others; for a weekly “best of” digest, follow SA Multimedia; you can also follow my feed on iTunes.