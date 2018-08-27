Core-Mark Races Out Of Wall Street's Doghouse

Wall Street seems to have overshot the mark on this rebound, but Core-Mark can grow into this valuation with better execution that drives double-digit EBITDA growth.

Just as encouraging as the progress with the West Coast operations were the improvements in non-cigarette sales and the growth in new independent C-store clients.

So much for Core-Mark (CORE) needing time to rebuild confidence in its business, or at least insofar as the Street goes. Core-Mark reported a solid, and certainly stronger than expected, second quarter, and not only have the shares rocketed back up, but the sell-side crowd is back to doing keg stands and conga lines to celebrate the company, and scratching around for excuses to boost price targets even though their actual estimates haven’t gone up so much.

Although I thought things were looking better for Core-Mark in May, I absolutely didn’t expect the shares to double in just three months. Management has certainly made better (and faster) progress in address cost issues in two of its West Coast locations and that seems to have restored a lot of faith in the overall business plan. What’s more, pressures on the cigarette business have normalized and the non-cigarette business continues to grow nicely. I liked Core-Mark more than the Street seemed to back in May, and I’m impressed with second quarter results, but I do think the sharp upward move in the shares more than adequately reflects the improvements in the business.

Strong Margin Progress in Q2

Margins and cost management had become a real problem for Core-Mark late in 2017, as the company was struggling to deal with higher velocity, more complex orders from 7-Eleven through two West Coast distribution centers and some competitive losses to Berkshire Hathaway’s (BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) McLane were causing strains elsewhere in the business. For a company that operates with razor-thin margins and virtually no room for mistakes, that was a serious problem that management had to address and there were already some signs of progress in the first quarter. Second quarter results showed another big step forward, along with some other expected improvements.

Revenue rose 11% in the second quarter, almost 2% better than expected, as the company benefits from the addition of Walmart (WMT) business and having the Farner-Bocken business for over a year. Cigarette revenue rose close to 7% overall, with same-store sales down to a more normal negative 2.5% pace, while non-cigarette revenue jumped 22% on a nearly 7% same-store improvement. Although food growth was a little light, up a little over 3% on what management called greater competition from quick-service restaurants, and fresh sales were up a little more than 6% on a same-store basis, health/beauty/general was strong (up 36%) on more vaping sales and candy was strong (up 30%) on the Walmart business.

Gross margin improved about a quarter-point, due mostly to the ever-increasing mix of non-cigarette sales. While the margins in the non-cigarette business actually declined about 20bp from last year, they are so much larger than the margins from the cigarette business (roughly 12% versus 2%), that the mix shift is overwhelmingly more significant.

Higher gross margin definitely helped, but the company has also made good progress with its Sacramento and Las Vegas distribution centers, and adjusted EBITDA rose 41% this quarter – beating expectations by about 9%. While free cash flow has been strong on a year-to-date basis, the company will likely pick up its capex spending in the second half of the year.

The Sell-Side Gets Fired Up Again

As a former sell-side analyst, I’m usually sympathetic to the pressures and challenges of the job, but there are still times where I just have to shake my head and wonder what some analysts are thinking. Core-Mark’s strong second quarter certainly came as a surprise, and now it looks like at least a few analysts are scrambling to make up for their prior downgrades and sober guidance.

That includes trying to hype the company’s decision to move its headquarters from San Francisco to Dallas/Fort Worth (which one analyst called “intriguing” … even though it involves about 100 people and management suggested the cost savings will likely be modest), hyping the growth story (focused marketing initiatives and so on), and going back to double-digit EBITDA multiples for the fair value without even offering the excuse of “increased confidence” in the story (in other words, boosting the multiple because that’s what it takes to support a fair value that allows them to remain positive at a higher share price).

Back To Basics?

For my part, there were certainly some items I liked in the second quarter and that fit with what I wrote about wanting to see back in May.

Management talked of adding nearly 500 (490, specifically) net new independent convenience stores as clients so far this year. While big chain wins are flashy, and adding the Walmart business was definitely significant to the business, I believe the company’s value proposition and bargaining power are strongest with independents (which are still about two-thirds of the market), and this is an area where I thought the company had lost some focus in going head-to-head with McLane for big regional/national chain bids. Seeing a renewed focus here is a good thing, in my opinion.

I’m also encouraged by the ongoing progress in the company’s non-cigarette growth initiatives. Adding more fresh foods to its mix is an important growth opportunity for the business (and one that is less easily matched by rivals), and given the low margins and ongoing declines in cigarette sales, this is a crucial long-term strategic move for the company. Likewise, while I’m not as inclined to hype the Focused Marketing Initiative angle as some sell-siders, I do see Vendor Consolidation and FMI as also being important long-term pieces of the puzzle (and the value proposition to clients) for Core-Mark.

All in all, with these last two quarters, I feel like Core-Mark is more or less back to business and back on a good path. There are still going to be ongoing challenges from rivals like McLane, particularly as that company has been more aggressive in trying to win chain business lately, but I think management learned some important lessons about not dropping the ball again as it relates to “blocking and tackling” execution.

The Opportunity

Given how the last couple of quarters have gone, I have raised my expectations for revenue and EBITDA in the short term, and I’ve also adjusted my discount rate slightly (to reflect reduced operating risk). My near-term FCF expectations are actually a little lower given what I expect to be a somewhat elevated level of capex, but the long-term FCF view really hasn’t changed. All told, I’m still looking for mid-single-digit revenue growth (long-term, annualized) and low-to-mid teens FCF growth, with FCF margin doubling over the next 10 years (again, not really any different than my prior expectations). These changes boost my fair value, but not nearly enough to keep pace with the stock price appreciation since my last update.

With EV/EBITDA, I’m likewise playing catch up and can’t quite there. If 10% EBITDA growth is back in the picture (management has talked of an 8% to 12% annual target), a 10x EBITDA multiple doesn’t seem unreasonable, even though the margins and returns on capital here are a lot lower than I’d otherwise like to see for that kind of multiple. Sliding ahead a quarter with my 12-month EBITDA estimate, a 10x multiple would support a high $20’s fair value.

The Bottom Line

As Core-Mark overshot the mark when things got tough, I’m not surprised to see the shares seemingly overshoot the mark on the faster/better than expected improvement in results. I think Core-Mark can “grow into” this valuation with ongoing strong execution, but the risk/reward balance isn’t as appealing as it once was and I’m not as eager to chase the stock given that it operates in a tough, very competitive market with not much room for error.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.