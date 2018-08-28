Rigel Pharmaceuticals: A Look At The Competition

In April the FDA approved Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) fostamatinib (Tavalisse) for chronic immune thrombocytopenic purpura (NYSEMKT:ITP). I had predicted approval but found myself noting the potential for a sell off soon after. Following approval of Tavalisse, it seemed likely the market’s attention would shift to the launch of the drug, which is often expensive, and to the sales numbers, which often disappoint initially. Yet now in August, I find the bull thesis on RIGL to be very strong. This article will explain why.

Solid cash position and initial sales numbers

For the quarter ending June 30, 2018, RIGL had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $135.0M. Net loss for the quarter was $25.6M and RIGL generated $1.8M in net product sales of Tavalisse. Those sales might not sound like much, but they come from just over four weeks of sales as Tavalisse only launched on May 29, 2018.

Figure 1: RIGL provides a breakdown of Tavalisse revenues. Source: Q2'18 earnings call presentation.

There were 166,443,442 shares outstanding as of August 2, 2018, corresponding to a market cap of $467.7 M (based on the close of $2.81 on August 24). As such RIGL trades at approximately 3.5 times cash, which is not cheap for a biotech but also not a very rich valuation either. Once the recent launch of Tavalisse is considered, the balance sheet may begin to look very nice with regards to cash burn in just a few quarters. This is because RIGL has a TAVALISSE commercial team of ~50 employees which is not a large sales force. A smaller sales force is still effective since Tavalisse can be marketed to a relatively condensed group of physicians such as haematologists and oncologists who RIGL note treat 85% of the addressable population for Tavalisse.

I expect then that cash burn will not grow excessively beyond what was seen in Q2'18. The second quarter did only include one month of sales however pre-launch costs in the quarter prior to launch are likely similar to costs during the first quarter of the launch anyway. For these reasons I don’t expect costs and expenses to greatly exceed the $27.9M seen in Q2'18. Even if we model $35M in costs in Q3'18, an increase in Tavalisse revenues will likely offset this increase and so net loss for Q3'18 might look very similar to Q2'18 ($25.6M). RIGL then would have 5+ quarters of cash and that lines up with RIGL’s assertion that the company has sufficient cash runway until Q4’19. In any case even if cash burn picks up beyond what I am estimating here, the focus is likely to be very much on Tavalisse sales and I believe the initial signs are very encouraging.

Fostamatinib could also succeed in AIHA

Autoimmune hemolytic anemia (AIHA) occurs when the immune system attacks the body’s red blood cells leading to their destruction. There are an estimated 40,000 US adults afflicted with the disease in the US and no specifically approved therapy is available (although immunosuppressants including corticosteroids are commonly used). RIGL is running fostamatinib in a two stage phase 2 trial in warm AIHA. Cold AIHA can be treated by avoiding cold weather although drugs can be used in more severe cases of cold AIHA. Nonetheless warm AIHA is the more obvious indication for fostamatinib.

Stage 1 of RIGL's phase 2 trial in AIHA produced preliminary positive results in October 2017 with four of 17 patients achieving a response to fostamatinib (hemoglobin level > 10 g/dL or ≥ 2 g/dL increase) during the 12 week evaluation period. Two more patients achieved a response during the extension phase. By February the response rate had improved to nine of 17 (53%), eight of which responded within 24 weeks with one late responder at 30 weeks. RIGL presented these results at the 23rd congress of the European Hematology Association in June. The phase 2 AIHA study has an estimated completion date of June 2019 suggesting stage 2 should complete around that time, however it is possible RIGL announces preliminary data, as was seen with stage 1, prior to that time. The study is not placebo controlled so there is not too much issue with the company disclosing that data.

Figure 2: RIGL has the potential for success in additional indications with fostamatinib, a new drug with R835 and the potential for ex-North American partnership announcements related to Tavalisse in 2019. Source: RIGL corporate presentation.

Competition in AIHA

RIGL is not the only company developing a drug for AIHA. Syntimmune is currently running a phase 1 study on SYNT001 in 16 patients with warm AIHA. That study should complete around January 2019. Syntimmune is likely to issue a press release around that time, although the company is not currently listed on a public exchange, positive data on that and other indications could be followed by an IPO, further raising the profile of this competitor.

Bioverativ (BIVV) is developing sutimlimab (formerly BIVV009) for cold agglutinin disease, a type of cold AIHA. That should mean BIVV is not a RIGL competitor although a phase 1 study of sutimlimab in multiple indications including warm AIHA is set to complete in October 2018. That study was started when sutimlimab was TNT009, a drug in the hands of True North Therapeutics. It appears since acquiring True North, BIVV has dropped the warm AIHA indication, focusing now only on the aforementioned cold agglutinin disease. BIVV has since been bought out by Sanofi (SNY) and although that might suggest funding might be no issue were BIVV to wish to expand the list of indications for sutimlimab, Big Pharma can be very cut throat with its decisions. I suspect the choice to focus on cold agglutinin disease was due to weak data in the other indications including warm AIHA and as such I don't believe we will hear from sutimilimab in warm AIHA for a while, if ever again.

Incyte Corporation (INCY) is developing INCB50465 in AIHA. A phase 2 study is currently recruiting an estimated 20 patients but the estimated primary completion date is not until December, 2019. INCY then is not a near term threat to RIGL's share price, but investors should keep an eye on the completion date of that phase 2 study, early completion of enrollment could see the results move forward.

Figure 3: INCY is developing its PI3Kδ inhibitor in multiple indications including AIHA. Source: INCY Q2'18 earnings presentation.

Lastly, Apellis Pharmaceuticals' (APLS) C3 inhibitor, APL-2, is in a phase 2 trial of 12 patients with warm AIHA or cold agglutinin disease. This trial probably represents the most obvious near term threat to RIGL given the estimated primary completion date of April 2019. However such a date would still leave time for a long in RIGL heading into the next earnings and perhaps beyond. Even if APLS reports encouraging data with APL-2 it is worth remembering that drug requires subcutaneous administration and so RIGL would have a point of difference with fostamatinib.

Fostamatinib in IgA nephropathy

Another potential indication for fostamtinib is IgA nephropathy (IgAN), a condition which causes a slow progression (often taking 20+ years) to end-stage renal disease (kidney failure) in about 50 percent of patients affected. Other IgAN patients enter remission or have low grade proteinuria (excess protein in the urine) or hematuria (presence of red blood cells in the urine). There is no specifically approved treatment for IgAN, although glucocorticoids and drugs targeting the renin-angiotensin system are often used, there is certainly room for new drugs to treat IgAN. In April RIGL announced results from a 76 patient randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind trial of fostamatinib in IgAN. The primary endpoint, mean change in proteinuria from baseline to week 24, missed and didn't look close to encouraging (placebo: -177 mg/g, fostamatinib 100 mg: -577 mg/g, fostamatinib 150 mg: -158 mg/g). There is not even a dose-response relationship in that data.

Further, even in the prespecified subgroup of patients with baseline proteinuria greater than 1 gram/day there was no statistically significant beat of placebo. There is a dose-response relationship in that subgroup, however, I do note RIGL reported the median change instead of the mean change.

Table 1: A look at patients with spot urine protein/creatinine ratios (sPCR) greater than 1 gram/day. Source: Table from RIGL's April 3, 2018, press release.

So in terms of median change in proteinuria, the 150 mg twice daily group is the best performer (at least in the > 1 g/day subgroup), but in terms of mean it is the worst performer. How can this be? Well, proteinuria, particularly when looking only at tens of patients, probably does not have a distribution approximating the normal distribution meaning that the mean is not the best descriptor. Some researchers studying IgAN have used the geometric mean to deal with this issue, but the median as used by RIGL is also seen in other studies.

Figure 4: Two box and whiskers plots generated from data from a study of 116 IgA nephropathy patients. On the right, we see the estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR), note that the median (denoted by the horizontal line in the middle of the box) is very close to the mean (denoted by the X). The upper and lower edges of the box represent the border between the 3rd/4th quartile and 1st/2nd quartile respectively. The whiskers represent the range, excluding outliers. The gap between the lower and upper edge of the box is the interquartile range (IQR). Excel denotes outliers as any point lying 1.5xIQR above the 3rd quartile or 1.5xIQR below the 2nd quartile. There are no outliers then in the right panel, in the left panel we see proteinuria, there are a few outliers, the median is not as close to the mean and the 2nd quartile is noticeably more condensed than the third quartile, similarly the upper whisker is double the length of the lower whisker (even when the outliers are excluded!). Proteinuria then is clearly not normally distributed (it has a right-skew) but eGFR at the time of biopsy was normally distributed. Source: Study in PLoS One, supplementary data set including proteinuria and eGFR, charts generated by Biotech Beast.

Given what is seen in the literature with proteinuria I am thus not discouraged with RIGL's results when mean proteinuria is considered and believe the IgAN indication for fostamatinib is not dead. RIGL should consider the use of the median or the geometric mean in future studies for the primary endpoint (assuming it is proteinuria), or enroll a lot more patients. The company is seeking clarity from the FDA on how to run a pivotal program in IgAN, suggesting they are somewhat confident in the data.

Competition in IgAN

Early this year Omeros Corporation (OMER) was able to get the FDA to agree to a trial of OMS721 with proteinuria serving as the primary endpoint. This agreement from the FDA is despite the fact that proteinuria is a surrogate, reductions in proteinuria might theoretically translate into a delay in decline of kidney function but without eGFR data, this can't really be assumed. Then again the current administration at the FDA is quite soft and it doesn't look like they are going to press that issue too much for companies developing in the IgAN space. OMS721 did lead to eGFR increases in three of four patients treated at follow up, which is quite promising and this may also have been a factor in the FDA's decision. Investors can expect additional phase 2 data from OMS721 in IgAN this September. Strong results would not be great news for competitors however I don't feel that data from less than 20 patients will impact RIGL too adversely (particularly given RIGL is not solely dependent upon the success fostamatinib in IgAN).

OMER is not the only competitor in the IgAN space, Seeking Alpha's Jonathan Faison notes Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA) is expecting 12-week data in Q3'18 from the PHOENIX trial of its drug bardoxolone methyl in kidney diseases including IgAN. There has been commentary in the past about bardoxolone methyl suggesting improvements in eGFR seen with the drug could be due to weight loss caused by the drug, rather than genuine improvements in kidney function. Such concern hasn't stopped RETA running up to a market cap of over $2.2B and with the company noting cash runway into 2021, a shortage of funds can't be relied on to slow RETA down. As such RIGL longs should pay attention to RETA's data this quarter since RETA can likely initiate registration studies in IgAN if the company feels the data warrant such action.

Retrophin (RTRX) is also developing sparsentan in IgAN. Given RTRX is starting a trial, rather than reporting results, it does not represent the same level of threat to RIGL's share price near term. In the longer term, RTRX is another company to keep an eye on, given sparsentan has produced impressive reductions in proteinuria in focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (another disease where kidney function declines) and might have similar potential in IgAN.

Figure 5: Edit from RTRX's pipeline and milestones slide. Source: RTRX corporate overview June 2018.

Lastly, Swedish company Calliditas Therapeutics (CPH: CALTX) is developing Nefecon (targeted release budesonide) a drug which already produced impressive results in 150 patients with IgAN. Like RTRX, additional data from Calliditas is not coming any time soon and so while the name is one to keep on the radar, it won't likely impact RIGL share price near term.

Summary

The combination of plentiful cash, promising initial sales data and the ability to expand fostamatinib into new indications make the company a compelling long. Although we will likely hear of AIHA data from Syntimmune around January 2019 and APLS around April 2019, that still leaves several months for RIGL to run up following positive earnings (if not preliminary AIHA data from stage 2). Very near term is 12-week data from RETA in IgAN (likely September), and perhaps it is better to wait for that data to pass before entering RIGL. Actually were RETA to announce positive data which weighed on RIGL stock, it could provide an even cheaper entry than current levels heading in to Q3'18 earnings. I predict strong Q3'18 earnings for RIGL and so that is the time period around which investors might like to go long RIGL, perhaps buying in a month beforehand (early November, or September if RIGL dips) to gain exposure to any run-up. The risks of a long would include sub-par sales numbers in Q3'18 from Tavalisse, delays in the IgAN or AIHA indication and of course any long in a biotech will leave investors exposed to the trends of the sector itself.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.