Target: Stock Is In Uncharted Territory

The share price is reaching all-time highs and may have room to run. I have highlighted a leveraged options trading strategy to capture upside in the stock.

The company has benefited from exposure to the US consumer and escaped the Trump Tariff narrative because of low exposure to Ex-US markets.

For the past few years, Target's (TGT) stock had been consolidating as headwinds faced the traditional brick-and-mortar retail space. The traditional brick-and-mortar retailers Walmart (WMT), Target and Costco (COST) have been taking a beating as Amazon (AMZN) grabs nearly 50% of the eCommerce space in the United States and an ever increasing share of the retail market.

Target has been making investments in their existing store locations and transitioning their business model to survive the downturn in traditional brick-and-mortar retail. The company is putting an emphasis on digital platforms to push store to door initiatives and utilize the 1,800+ store locations to act as distribution centers to derive an advantage over Amazon's warehouse distribution and grocery/business model.

One key advantage (or disadvantage) to Target's business model is they are 100% exposed to the US market and have 1,822 store locations. The US exposure has given the share price a boost, as the company doesn't have significant tariff exposure and the US consumer is stronger than ever. Target also differentiates from their peers by providing consumers internally developed brands and a unique in-store experience. The recent business trends make Target a more desirable investment than main competitors and I believe there is 15% return potential in the share price.

Share Price Reaching New Levels

The share price has been on a tear this year, outperforming both the S&P 500 and main peer Walmart. The business began turning around in early 2018; the share price began looking more attractive because of the company's primary exposure to the US market and insulation from Trump tariffs.

The share price outperformance also benefited from the consolidation in Walmart's stock from the below market growth numbers in the eCommerce market and volatility in the broad market. Target's stock had been trapped in the $60-$75 pricing level for three years and a slowdown in the eCommerce segment, coupled with required investments to modernize stores during 2017, saw the share price fall below $50 level. As 2018 dawned, it became apparent the investments worked while eCommerce growth increased and store traffic picked up. This business turnaround caused the share price to break the three-year resistance of $75 per share and reach levels never seen before. If the company can continue execution in the eCommerce space and investing in the in-store experience, they will create a competitive advantage over peers Walmart and Costco. All indicators appear to illustrate increasing profitability for the near term.

Short Interest is Declining, Indicating Sentiment Reversal

A 50% decline in short interest signals the market is feeling optimistic about Target's near-term prospects. The short seller narrative was the business model can't survive an onslaught from digital commerce market share leader Amazon and Target will face similar business headwinds experienced by other troubled brick-and-mortar retailers. This scenario was plausible, but didn't play out. Target made the transition into the digital realm and needed investment to position their brand for future success.

The company weathered the eCommerce onslaught and made the transition to better compete in this market segment. Second-quarter sales are up 7% YoY and the company grew their digital channels at 40%, which is an 900 basis point increase over the same period last year. The strength in the digital segment is tied to the company's offerings of store to door shipping, in-store pickup and restock grocery to door initiative. Consumers are responding to these offerings and the above average growth prospects are expected to continue in the near term. The company mentioned in the conference call that a one-day sale in July drove sales volumes three times the average. Consumers also returned for the back to school revenue bump and the US consumer continues to spend in record numbers, as Target derives additional revenue from these one-day sales.

The company saw above average growth in their baby apparel segment (>~15%) and is expected to experience market share growth because of the closure of Toys "R" Us and Babies "R" Us brands. This is a trend that will remain across different retail categories with major brick-and-mortar staples J.C. Penney (JCP) and Sears (SHLD) facing potential closure and bankruptcy. The consumers from these brands will likely be absorbed by the remaining competitors and Target stands to gain additional market share.

The company has experienced a revenue recovery and the share price has responded accordingly. The headwinds facing the company during 2017 appear to have subsided and the share price has inflected up based on strength in the digital sphere and store to door offerings. A lower 2018 effective tax rate of 22% to 25% is a net 7-10% gain on historical federal rates of 32%. This tax savings will be around ~$300 million and this should leak to the bottom line and drive profitability higher.

Capital Returned to Shareholders Decreased for Investment Opportunities

The company has rewarded shareholders with a steady increase in the dividend and above industry yield. The company announced a dividend increase of an additional $0.08 cents per year to bring the annual dividend to $2.56. The board also has been supporting the share price with over $3.25 billion in share repurchases and dividends through the second quarter.

For 2017, the company returned over $2.4 billion in share repurchases and dividends, which was a decrease over years past to save cash flows for investments in store revitalization and the digital commerce markets. In 2017, the company increased same-store capital expenditures by over 96% of 2016 levels. This investment effort, coupled with a strategic acquisition of online same day delivery company named "Shipt" for $550 million, positioned Target for years of growth in retail and eCommerce segments.

John Mulligan on the second quarter conference call: Beyond the store investments, I want to give you an update on our rollout of new fulfillment options across the country. The team has been moving at an amazing pace and our guests continue to tell us that they love the new options. I'll start with Shipt, our same day personal shopping service, which is now operating in more than 160 markets and serving more than 1,100 Target stores. Over the last year, Shipt's membership base of more than tripled while orders, revenue and GMB are two to three times higher. While some of this growth is being driven by Shipt's entry into new markets, we’re seeing orders in GMB in comparable markets meaning markets in which Shipt was already operating a year ago that are up nearly 100% year-over-year. We’re also very pleased that new partners continue to sign into the Shipt platform attracted by the reliability and level of service that Shipt can provide. Year-to-date Shipt team has added to their marketplace a total of 19 new retail partners, who operate under 24 unique banners across the country. This is more than double the number of new partners that Shipt added to its marketplace in all of 2017.

The capital expenditures and investments lowered the level of share repurchases for 2017, but was a good move by management and allowed the company to make needed investments in online and same day delivery platforms. Management sacrificed near-term prospects to reward shareholders for years to come. Buybacks are important to overall shareholder return, but they are not as important as deploying cash flows to operational and investment activities.

Valuation

The company has drastically improved the business outlook compared to previous years and they are starting to gain traction in the digital commerce markets and are positioned to capture retail growth opportunities. The industry remains highly competitive and Amazon/Walmart remain the biggest threat to Target's business prospects, but I am confident in Target's ability to execute and drive shareholder return higher.

Based on an 18 times 2019 Price to Earnings ratio, I see a share price of $101.

This implies a 15.6% return opportunity on the shares over the next 12 months. Target's stock looks more appealing than peer Walmart because the company isn't exposed to many foreign markets and focuses on their differentiation of in-store experience. In my Walmart analysis, I derived a $94 per share fair value and the company's 2nd quarter earnings release didn't cause my analysis to deviate much from those pricing estimates. The return potential is in favor of Target's stock and investors could benefit from reducing Walmart shares and going overweight TGT.

How To Play The Stock With Options

Strategy: Vertical Bull Spread

This strategy isn't meant to outright replace the purchase of shares; the purpose of the strategy is to use leverage to capture a small move up in the share price and provide levered returns on your core stock position. The strategy is a debit spread, which means the amount of money taken from the account is the max you can possibly lose. The share price only needs to appreciate 3.08% to $90 per share by expiration to make the maximum gain on this strategy. I find this outcome more probable than the options pricing model indicates due to the favorable business trends in Target's near-term future.

Buy the $87 strike call option for $266 premium with an expiration of October 5th.

Sell Short the $90 strike call option for $138 premium with an expiration of October 5th.

The net debit from the account is $128 (max loss if the stock closes below $87 at expiration) and the max gain is $172 (max gain if the stock closes above $90 at expiration).

The options pricing model puts 41.77% of pricing outcomes in the max profitability range and 41.33% of pricing outcomes in the max loss range.

Options trading involves risk

Options trading is not for everyone, and this strategy is for experienced investors. I highlighted this strategy to show a unique perspective of trading the stock and getting upside exposure. If you have any questions about how to implement this strategy, contact a finance professional for guidance.

