Thai Baht Strengthens, But This May Be Transient

Last week, we witnessed Thailand's 2Q 2018 GDP beating market expectations where it grew 4.6% y/y in the second quarter (Bloomberg Market Consensus: 4.4% y/y) amid increasing global trade tensions. USD/THB closed lower on a weekly candlestick where Thai Baht appreciated about 1.7% against the US Dollar last week. The question one might ponder would be whether the Bank of Thailand (BOT) will hike rates as early as in the September meeting and whether that will translate into continued Thai Baht strength. This article will discuss the direction of USD/THB supported by both fundamental and technical reasons in the subsequent paragraphs.

Monetary policy divergence between US and Thailand

From a monetary policy perspective, the difference in policy stance between the two central banks suggests USD/THB should climb higher moving ahead.

According to the latest July/Aug. FOMC Minutes, it mentions that,

"Participants generally expected that further gradual increases in the target range for the federal funds rate would be consistent with a sustained expansion of economic activity, strong labor market conditions, and inflation near the Committee's symmetric 2 percent objective over the medium term."

This is further supported by Federal Reserve Chairman Powell reiterating his stance during the latest Jackson Hole Symposium to stick to the strategy of gradual hikes to manage potential risks and support domestic economic recovery. Hence, this further reinforces the notion of Fed to continue its tightening policy with another two more hikes penciled in for the year.

However, if we look at BOT's latest Monetary Policy Committee's Decision, we have seen the committee voted 6 to 1 to maintain its policy rate at 1.50%. The BOT continues to remain accommodative in its monetary policy to help support the continuation of domestic economic expansion and bringing the headline inflation towards the BOT's target in a sustainable manner. Hence, the chances for BOT to hike rates in their next meeting in September remain low given the majority of policy board still favors an accommodating stance. We will need to see a significant shift in consensus in favor of tightening, which may take a period of time for that to materialize. Furthermore, the latest disappointing July trade balance figures moving into deficit territory and several headwinds which may provide a drag for the Thai economy, which will be discussed in the subsequent paragraphs, suggest that monetary policy should remain unchanged. Thus, the divergence in the monetary policy between the two central banks should push USD/THB higher as we move forward.

Potential headwinds may provide a drag in Thailand's growth

Thailand Balance of Trade moving into negative territory

Last week, Thailand's July Balance of Trade data moved into the negative territory to a deficit of $516 Million from a surplus of $1.6 Billion in the previous month as shown in Figure 1.

Figure 1: Source Trading Economics, Ministry of Commerce, Thailand

Furthermore, the continued escalation of a global trade war is unsupportive of Thailand's exports as we witnessed the 4th round of US trade talks led by mid-level officials on both sides concluded without much progress. The Sino-US trade tensions will continue to be a focal point for the Asian markets after the US and China imposed implemented the tariff rate of 25% on US$16 Billion of Chinese goods with Beijing reciprocated with its own 25% tariffs on an already announced list of US goods. This is worrying given that Thailand's economy is heavily export-dependent, with exports accounting for more than two-thirds of its gross domestic product. Thus, if trade wars continue to worsen, we may see Thailand's Balance of Trade staying in the deficit territory, and this is negative for the Thai Baht.

Thailand's tourism industry may be affected moving forward

One of the worst tourist-related incidents that happened in Thailand would be the 2018 Phuket boat capsizing where 47 Chinese were killed last month. This incident will potentially slow down the tourism industry, given that China is Thailand's biggest source of visitors. Moving forward, we should expect a decline of tourists both from China and other parts of the world, given the boat incident has affected Thailand's tourism image immensely. This will inevitably slow down Thailand's growth for the second half of the year as it will take some time for Thailand to restore tourist confidence and its safety image. To complicate things, Thailand's tourism as a percentage contribution to GDP is around 21.2% in 2017 as seen in Figure 2.

Figure 2: Source: Knoema (Thailand - Contribution of travel and tourism to GDP as a share of GDP)

Hence, this does not bode well for Thailand's growth for the second half of the year, which will not be supportive for Thai Baht.

Ballooning household debt will slow Thailand's growth

One of the troubling trends where consumer borrowing is accelerating in Thailand may pose a downside risk for Thailand. As seen in Figure 3, household debt has been creeping higher and higher, while household debt as a % of GDP has remained stuck at 77.7%.

Figure 3: Bank of Thailand, CEIC, Financial Times

This is worrying as high household debt will presumably reduce consumption due to overleveraged consumers failing to qualify for more credit. Furthermore, a larger portion of their income is used to pay off their debts instead of spending which may hold back growth by crimping consumption.

Hence, the ongoing trade tensions, damaged reputation of the tourism industry, coupled with ballooning household debt, paint a negative growth story for Thailand. Hence, this may also encourage the BOT to keep rates on hold and remain accommodative, given the aforementioned headwinds.

Carry trade still favors longing USD/THB

From a carry trade perspective, going long USD/THB is still favorable, given the interest rate differential between the two currencies.

However, some may argue that from a technical perspective, USD/THB should drift lower as shown by the bullish shooting star as seen in Figure 4 on a monthly candlesticks chart.

Figure 4: Trading Economics USD/THB Monthly Candlesticks Chart

While it is true that the bullish shooting star has caused USD/THB to trade lower, the fundamental stories should place a greater weight in terms of determining where USD/THB will trade next in the bigger picture. Furthermore, an ascending triangle as demarcated by the black lines in Figure 4 is still in the process of formation. The ascending triangle is a bullish formation that usually forms during an uptrend as a continuation pattern. Hence, if the continuation pattern holds, it should support USD/THB to climb higher on a longer time frame.

Conclusion

To conclude, at the current juncture, the current price action seems to suggest USD/THB to retrace lower from the current levels. However, given the monetary policy divergence between US and Thailand, positive carry, coupled with imminent headwinds for Thailand, it seems to suggest a higher USD/THB. Hence, I will be looking to buy dips in USD/THB as we march forward to the rest of the year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in USD/THB over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.