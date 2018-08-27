Buy The Dip: Foot Locker Is A Worthwhile Investment At These Prices

Investment Thesis

After handily beating the S&P 500 and its benchmark retail index (XRT) for a long time, Foot Locker's (FL) stock crashed from a high of $75 in July 2017 to a low of $30 by December, driven by falling store comps and reduced store count. Since then, the stock has bounced back and was trading near $48 prior to the earnings announcement. Lower-than-expected comp growth resulted in a 10% fall in the stock price post earnings. In this article, I argue that the company is now materially undervalued even with fairly conservative assumptions.

Below is a five-year comparison of FL compared to the S&P 500 and XRT (the S&P Retail ETF).

FL data by YCharts

Company Profile and Business Overview

Foot Locker is one of the world's largest retailers of athletic shoes and apparel. The company had 3,310 stores at the end of FY17, which was down 53 stores from last year (-1.6%). During the last 5 years, store count has shrunk 5% from 3,473 stores in FY13 to 3,310, while average sales per square foot have grown 7.6% (though they dipped in FY17 from their all-time highs in FY16). This indicates that the company has been pretty efficient at closing underperforming stores and extracting more value from those that remain.

Foot Locker's revenue has grown almost 20% over the last 4 years, which represents a CAGR of 4.6%. This is extremely strong performance for a retailer in a challenging business environment. As store count has declined over this period, the company has focused on growing its direct to consumer business as well as extracting more profitability from its physical stores. Gross margins have dipped slightly over the period, but have stayed above 30%. SG&A expenses have stayed relatively flat as a percentage of sales, though FY17 was impacted by a one-time legal settlement. The company's operational performance appears to be strong and sustained. I use very conservative assumptions to show that Foot Locker is undervalued at current prices, and is a low-risk pick particularly after the post-earnings dip.

Store growth and comp assumptions

I expect the company to continue focus on its direct-to-consumer business and have modeled net negative store expansions of 1% (around 20 stores) per year. I am also expecting the negative comps from FY17 to turn around - in its more recent report, the company reported growth in same-store sales, with comp growth of 0.5% for Q2, as well as net sales growth of 4.8%. This was driven by 9.3% growth in the direct-to-consumer channel. Going forward, I am assuming modest comp growth assumptions of 1%, which would mean essentially flat to slightly negative comps on physical stores as direct-to-consumer becomes a larger part of the business.

Margin assumptions

In my model, I am assuming stability in gross margins at 31.6% - this assumed that margins do not tick back up to the 33% levels seen in prior years. The current year performance bodes well for these assumptions, as gross margins in FY18-Q2 improved 60 basis points over the last year due to lower markdowns in the US, which more than offset the impact of a higher promotional environment in international markets. I am also assuming SG&A expenses stay at 22.5% of sales, which is actually slightly higher than historical levels (adjusted for one-time litigation costs). Once the company completes its digital investments, this should improve another 150-200 basis points as well. My operating margin forecasts are at 9.1%, which basically assume no improvement here and are comparable to historic lows for this company. Any improvement in margins would result in a substantial increase in the fair market value of the stock. From a strategic perspective, the company's efforts in focusing on product and optimizing where it puts its real estate investments appears to be paying off.

Valuation

I use a discount rate of 9% and a terminal growth rate of 1.5% in my model. With these assumptions, I get to a fair market value of $57 for Foot Locker, which represents 20% upside to current prices. This is with assumptions of only 1% comp growth and zero margin improvement. A 1 point increase in operating margin would result in a further 10% upside to fair market value. The downside case is if margins keep contracting, and comps keep declining in the low single digits. If I assume comp decline of -3%, and margin decline of 1 point from current levels, the stock would be roughly fairly valued at current levels (FMV of $46). This indicates that there is a pretty high margin of safety at these prices.

Since it has a strong cash position, Foot Locker has little risk associated with its sustained viability as long as it can retain its core customer base. The complete valuation model is attached below:

Recommendation

Foot Locker is an attractively valued, low-risk stock in the current environment, especially after earnings. Shares are undervalued, even with really conservative assumptions, and much of the potential downside is already baked in. I recommend FL as a strong buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.