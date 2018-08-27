Cloudera - A Dr. Jekyl And Mr. Hyde Investment

In my previous Seeking Alpha article, I illustrated how an inflection point in Cloudera's history where the stock tanks can create a long term buying opportunity. In Cloudera's (CLDR) case it was the pivot to focusing on the most profitable segment of their business, the Global 5000. This article illustrates how Cloudera management needs to present 'color' in their upcoming September 5th earnings call as to progress in their marketing shift. I will also explore the misconceptions about the Cloudera's itself. I strongly believe it's the Mr. Hyde that's been baked into the stock. What management needs to do is show the Dr. Jekyll side of the Cloudera's as it's why I invested in Cloudera in the first place.

The key metric for me going forward is simply client acquisitions within its new target market due to propensity to upgrade and seek more services ($$$). At the end of 1st fiscal quarter 2019 (ending April 30th, 2018), 74% of Cloudera's clientele were within the Global 8000. Thomas Reilly, CEO, stated in the last earnings call that with the 4th fiscal quarter of 2019 (ending January 31st, 2019), that Cloudera's will be able to evaluate the success (or failure) of their new marketing strategy. As we are only in the 2nd Q of the change, specific metrics do not need to be disclosed only indications as to the signs of success of the new roadmap. No disclosure of progress is a failure as investors want a little more 'color' on execution. One way to get around actual numbers is to announce some of the big client acquisitions. Another is to talk about the increases in services of those already within their target market. But even with this information, there is so much negativity in the investor universe it can take until actual numbers are announced for the stock to turn the corner.

In Asymmetry Seekers article of August 15th, the numbers related to Total Enterprise Value speak volumes. Cloudera currently trades at 3.1 times forward year revenue. From this article:

"The opportunities for execution-driven revenue outperformance and multiple rationalization provide multiple ways to win, as shown below."

The table from Asymmetry Seekers review feeds into one of the reasons I originally invested in the Cloudera's. TEV is used to derive the overall economic value of a Cloudera's and to analyze a potential takeover target. Cloudera's book value is $2.02/share with no debt. Additionally, management anticipates cash flow breakeven in the 1st fiscal quarter of 2020 (ending April 30th, 2019). The stock tanked because of 'uncertainty' ranging from management's competence, execution strategy and whether the product produced is worth a 'hill of beans'. The bottom line is in any investment there is the downside and upside. In purchasing my stock at an average price of $13.44/share, the downside was $12.57/share the low at the time of the 4th fiscal quarter 2018 earnings on January 31st.

Unless the new sales strategy is a total failure, I'm confident the bottom of the stock has been reached. In a market that has gone up by leaps and bounds, if the bottom does fall out, the downside in Cloudera is less than those stocks that are far over extended and are going up based more on emotion than numbers. This was my downside risk on Cloudera. It's time now to focus on what will change Mr. Hyde into Dr. Jekyll.

It all boils down to what management has been unable to communicate effectively. I've pulled from articles written by two SA contributors, pitting their analysis up against each other. From Virginia Backaitis article July 27th she states,

"many enterprises have had trouble with Hadoop which Cloudera first brought to the commercial market. Industry analyst Merv Adrian of Gartner has said that through 2018, 70% of Hadoop and Spark deployments will fail to meet cost savings and revenue generation objectives".

When I posed what Virginia stated in her article to Asymmetry Seeker the response was,

"Merv was also making the point that many Hadoop deployments have occurred without being matched to specific business objectives. In Cloudera's case, the customer is buying a total solution with a clearly identified use case, of which Hadoop is a part (albeit a significant one). This approach allows both Cloudera's sales reps and the customer to identify all the data and IT integration needs that will allow the solution to be effective. This also is where - HOSS architecture is useful. In contrast, I think many "naked" Hadoop deployments occur without fully anticipating the integration aspect, which directly affects customer ROI".

There are two sides to every argument and without factoring in different opinions a prudent financial decision to invest in a Cloudera's can't be made. My go to guy on Cloudera is a long-time friend, Richard Kadeg, President of Gold Standard Management Consulting. With over 20 years industry experience, Richard works closely with Oracle clientele in developing enterprise solutions. Richard views on Cloudera differs from many on the Street in that it's a piece to a larger solution and does not have to be viewed as the only solution. Although competing directly with Amazon's AWS, Google, and Microsoft, Cloudera is in partnerships with them. The why is interesting and makes Cloudera different from all in the same field. It's what a lot of analyst have missed too. Richard Kadeg explained,

As Oracle still controls over 40% of the database software market, the large enterprises who are already on Oracle might have particular software that can't be accommodated on the Oracle platform. As such, Cloudera's technology is seamless and my clientele end up happy with this key cloud integration tool. On the flipside, there are clients who are hesitant to come over to the Oracle platform due to preference to use certain types of software that many platforms, especially box technology, do not accept. Again, Cloudera provides the missing slice of a pie making the transition successful. This is what makes Cloudera's cloud technology invaluable.

The final piece to my investment in Cloudera is why so little press releases to the investor public. I posed this question to Melinda in PR at Cloudera. Her response was to show me the amount of media the Cloudera's does get out.

I appreciated her reply, but I wrote back "I'm old school'' and suggested a presence more in an investor universe than where geeks go. I can't get enough of Seeking Alpha, MSN Money, Yahoo Finance, TD Ameritrade, Merrill Lynch, etc., where all the old people go for their investment research.

In any event, what emerges from the earnings Webcast on September 5th, will provide an indication as to whether Cloudera will forever be lost in the Mr. Hyde persona of self-destruction or go down the road to success with Dr. Jekyll emerging to cure what ails this Cloudera's.

