Alibaba's Stock May Plunge By 17% As Growth Slows

Shares are now in an elevated risk state and may fall by as much as 17%.

Alibaba has been a prolific growth story over the past three years. Shares of the China-based e-commerce company have soared by more than three times the pace of the S&P 500 during that time. Now the stock enters an elevated risk state, as the company faces its biggest challenge yet, with cost spiraling out of control and slowing earnings growth.

Alibaba delivered strong revenue and earnings growth when it reported fiscal first-quarter 2019 results on August 23. Shares fell as gross margins hit a new low for the company, and a weak Chinese currency - the yuan - sunk profits and revenue growth rates. Now, things may be about to get even worse, with shares facing a decline by as much as 17%.

Overvalued

Alibaba currently trades at 30 times fiscal 2019 earnings, which comes in the middle of its historical range. The stock saw significant multiple expansion during much of 2017 and 2018, as earnings and revenue growth soared. Now, earnings growth is slowing due to margin erosion, and it is unclear that the company has full control over those rising costs. It makes shares overvalued and should the stock trade at the lower end of its historical earnings multiple of 25; shares could be worth only $144. That is a decline of almost 17% from its current price of $174.

Margin Erosion

Revenue grew by 61% in the quarter versus the same period a year ago. Soaring cost dragged down margins, reducing profits. The cost of revenue increased by 19 percentage points to represent 54% of sales. Total expenses for the company rose by 25 percentage points to 90% of total revenue.

The rising cost at Alibaba is something that is not new. The current quarter was worse due to the consolidation of Cainiao Networks and Ele.me, but the trend is not. Since 2013 operating margins have declined from roughly 50% to 10%, while gross margins have fallen to 46% from approximately 75%, Both gross and operating margins hit their lowest levels during the second quarter.

Weakening Yuan

Trade tensions have caused the Chinese yuan to weaken during the second quarter. During the three months, the yuan decreased from 6.27 versus the U.S. Dollar to 6.61, a decrease of more than 5%. The yuan has an inverse relationship to the dollar. Even worse, the currency has declined further since the end of the second quarter to 6.80, another 3%.

Slowing Growth

The weaken yuan had a significant impact on revenue and earnings per share during the quarter. Analysts estimates had been looking for far higher results before the yuan weakened. At the start of the second quarter, analysts had been forecasting Alibaba’s second-quarter earnings to climb by more than 16% to $1.39 per share. However, by the time company reported results, estimates had fallen by almost 11% to $1.24. Still, the company missed the lowered estimates.

Revenue estimates were calling for a rise of more than 71% during the quarter to $12.88 billion. However, by quarter end analysts slashed those estimates by 7% to $12.02 billion. The company managed to beat estimates, coming in at $12.2 billion, still much lower than previous expectations.

The yuan has already seen a significant weakening in the third quarter. As a result, analysts have already reduced fiscal second-quarter estimates by 6%. Now those forecasts are calling for earnings to decline by 6% versus last year. Meanwhile, revenue forecasts have fallen by more than 5%, and are now seen climbing by 55%.

More Margin Erosion

Full-year estimates fall, with earnings forecast to rise 12%, on revenue growth of 48%. The slow-growing earnings point to expectations for more margin compression. It means gross, and operating margins may fall even further. Additionally, the stock currently trades at almost three times its 2019 growth rate.

Elevated Risk State

SmartStops proprietary model reflects an “elevated” risk state for Alibaba. The model uses a smart trailing stop that will optimally adjust around future price movements, as of right now the trailing stop is indicated at $166. An investor could use the trailing price point to protect their position should the stock drop. Over the past three years, the stock entered this elevated risk state 15 times and had seen its shares drop by an average of 9.1%.

Technical Weakness

Technical analysis agrees with the model as well. A critical level of technical support in the stock is currently around $165. A drop below that support level could trigger a decline to about $148.

Final Thoughts

Soaring cost and compressing margins are critical to where Alibaba’s stock goes. However, make no mistake this is not the first time Alibaba has seen its margins compress. Add in the uncertainty surrounding the yuan, something the company has no control over, and what was a compelling growth story has now become a story of a stock that still has much further to fall.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.