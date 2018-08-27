Market Volatility Bulletin: Spot VIX Moves Higher Along With U.S. Equities, While Vol Term Structure Dials Lower

Skew is very high, but the volatility risk premium does not suggest that vol traders are throwing caution to the wind.

Profit margins at all-time highs is of course good news. but it does create potential issues for EPS growth.

US investors (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) began the week on a positive note on Monday as the markets welcomed a new US-Mexican trade agreement that will reportedly replace NAFTA. The S&P has spent most the day eyeing the 2900 mark, while the NASDAQ 100 hurdled 8000 for the first time ever. Spot VIX is marginally higher on the session.

After beginning the year with an aggressive upward thrust, US Treasuries (IEF, TLT, AGG) have languished between 2.75-3.05 for most of the period going back to February. Currently we're at the low end of that range. This lack of movement has capped Treasury volatility, which likely has had a calming effect on US stocks.

We're approached midterms. That means there will be a lot of hearsay and statistics of questionable value thrown around in both conservative and liberal circles here in the US.

It's not a bad idea to take in the data, but also be careful not to put too much faith in some particular chant or talking point. Things are likely neither as good nor as bad as certain groups would have us believe at this time in the election cycle.

Various shipping indicators associated with global trade show a broad middle-of-the-road, but also steadily improving, measure in the present. Volatility is printing at its low end across a variety of different asset classes, and so I'd personally say that steady, good news is the overall temperature of risk instruments.

Markets are forward-looking, or at least in theory they should be. Operating margins are resting at very high levels, which again should in theory spur massive investment. It will be interesting to see whether Capex really expands here. Personally I put a lot more faith in the sustainability of EPS growth that attends increased sales/share rather than operating margins, which can and do oscillate more.

Term Structure

Long-vol players (VXX, UVXY, TVIX) do not want to see this kind of formation as we press to all-time highs. The M1-M2 contango reading already stands at over 7%, and we just rolled out the Sep front-month. The VRP, as measured rightly or wrongly by spot VIX - HV20 is about 4.5 vol points.

A sizeable VRP corresponds to a vol market that is not asleep on the job. One may or may not agree with the levels of realized SPX volatility, but it's just the world we inhabit. Those who might benefit from increased volatility have not been able to get headlines to convert into churn.

I've gotten some comments lately that would suggest that folks may think that I'm trying to beat the short-vol drum. That's really not it. I am happy to point out metrics that point to increasing volatility levels, such as current sky-high skew levels as seen above.

It is noteworthy that during periods of elevated skew, markets have shown capacity to dip over the last couple months. Converting that episodic burst into anything more has proven a challenge. But for what it's worth, the Skew Index is on high alert.

We are used to vol declining when the S&P increases. Spot VIX has actually been up a touch today, as equities hit all-time highs. In spite of this, the inverse-VIX ETPs have moved up today (SVXY, ZIV). This is because the term structure is tamping down even as spot VIX nudges marginally higher.

Conclusion

Atom&humber adds some worthwhile commentary, along with others, In the most recent MVB. This is actually a segment of a larger post, but I wanted to hone in on this content.

I personally agree that the dot plot currently acts as a sort of ceiling for monetary policy at present. I also agree that a more accommodative Fed posture would steepen the curve.

What surprised me was talk of "risk premium" on a ten-year Treasury note. Of course, the premium could be in terms of inflation rather than credit risk. But I was interested to hear more about what A&H, and perhaps others, thought in relation to risk premia on USTs.

