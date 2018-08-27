Brokers Tag 90 Champions, Contenders & Challengers As Wall St. Dividend Stars For August

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five August top-yield CCC stocks showed 2.21% LESS net gain than from $5k invested in all ten.

Champion dividend stocks sustain 25 or more annual dividend increases; Contenders show 10-24; Challengers have 5-9. WallStar selections all show .05% or higher price target upsides.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Predict 16.7% To 23.4% Net Gains For Top Ten CCC WallStar Stocks Come August 2019

Four of ten top dividend-yielding CCC WallStar stocks (tinted gray in the chart above) were among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. So this month the dog strategy for the CCC WallStars graded out with 40% accuracy.

The following probable profit-generating trades were based on estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in each of the thirty highest yielding stocks. Those dividends and their aggregate one year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2018-19 data points. Note: one year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to August 24, 2019 were:

Energy Transfer Equity (ETE) was projected to net $233.83, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from seventeen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 91% more than the market as a whole.

Energy Transfer Partners LP (ETP) was projected to net $231.50, based on dividends, plus the median of annual price estimates from seventeen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 15% more than the market as a whole.

Chevron Corp (CVX) was projected to net $228.47, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from twenty-one analysts plus dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 10% more than the market as a whole.

TransMontaigne Partners (TLP) was projected to net $219.79, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 74% less than the market as a whole.

Sunoco (SUN) was projected to net $204.64, based on a median target price estimate from fourteen analysts, combined with projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 30% less than the market as a whole.

Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) was projected to net $204.60, based on a mean target price estimate from three analysts, combined with projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 35% mre than the market as a whole.

Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP) was projected to net $192.09, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from eight analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 90% less than the market as a whole.

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) was projected to net $174.45, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from twenty-three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 7% less than the market as a whole.

Meredith Corp (MDP) was projected to net $174.33, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from six analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 55% more than the market as a whole.

Western Gas Partners, LP (WES) was projected to net $167.03, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from sixteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 31% more than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 20.3% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 2% less than the market as a whole.

Top 30 Champions, 30 Contenders, and 30 Challengers Represented all 11 Sectors In August

Results from drip investing listed as of 7/31/18 sorted by yield (dividend / price) calculated from here 8/24/18 for ninety stocks from all eleven Morningstar sectors contributed to the various actionable conclusions discussed in this article.

The U.S. Dividend Champions were dutifully maintained by Dave Fish of Moneypaper's DirectInvesting.com, whose articles appeared here on SeekingAlpha. Too soon, and sadly, Dave Fish has passed away. His Champions, Contenders, and Challengers will live on, however. Champions are selected based on "25 of more straight years of higher dividends." Contenders show "10 to 24 straight year of higher dividends" and Challengers have "5 to 9 straight years of higher dividends." The list as of 7/31/18 provided the subjects for this article. Numeric calculations for the list were made as of 8/24/18 from YCharts data.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Top 30 Dividend Champions

U.S. Dividend Champions were selected based on "25 or more straight years of higher dividends." Their ranking by yield is shown on the left side chart below and their ranking by price target upsides is on the right.

Top 30 Dividend Contenders

U.S. Dividend Contenders were selected based on "10 to 24 straight years of higher dividends." Their ranking by yield is shown on the left side chart below and their ranking by price target upsides is on the right.

Top 30 Dividend Challengers

U.S. Dividend Challengers were selected based on "5 to 9 straight years of higher dividends." Their ranking by yield is shown on the left side chart below and their ranking by price target upsides is on the right.

Actionable Conclusion (12-21) Dividend Yield Metrics Selected 10 Top CCC Stocks

Top ten Champion/Contender/Challenger Dividend stocks selected 7/31/18 showing top yields as of 8/24/18, were four contenders and six challengers representing five sectors in the Morningstar eleven sector scheme: (1) energy [5 listed];(2) real estate [2 listed]; (3) consumer defensive [1 listed];(4) industrial [1 listed]; (5) utilities [1 listed].

Tops was the one of two top contenders among those five energy firms, Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) [1]. The other four energy top yielders placed second, fourth, sixth, and Sunoco LP (SUN) [2], Sprague Resources (SRLP) [4], the other contender, Energy Transfer Partners LP (ETP) [6], and Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) [10].

In third place was the top of two real estate firms, New Residential Investment (NRZ) [3] other real estate representative claimed the eighth slot, Select Income REIT (SIR) [8].

In fifth place another contender, Vector Group Ltd (VGR) [5] represented the consumer defensive sector.

Taking sixth place, Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP) [6] was the lone industrials representative listed in the top ten.

Finally, a lone Utility and the fourth contender on the list placed ninth by yield, AmeriGas Partners LP (APU) [9] to complete the list.

Actionable Conclusions: (22-31) Ten CCC Stocks Showed 11.54% To 21.08% Upsides, While (32) None Showed Downsides To August, 2019

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Brokers Estimated A 2.21% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced CCC Stocks To August 2019

Ten top CCC WallStar Dividend dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update from here. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YahooFinance did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Dividend CCC stocks selected 7/31/18 showing the highest dividend yields as of 8/24/18 accounting represented five sectors in the Morningstar eleven sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Estimated 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield CCC (33) Delivering 16.28% Vs. (34) 16.64% Net Gains by All Ten by August 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Champion kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 2.21% LESS net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in each of all ten. The fifth lowest priced CCC dividend stock, Energy Transfer Partners LP (ETP), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 23.15%.

The five lowest-priced CCC dividend stocks of August 24 were: Vector Group Ltd (VGR); Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP); New Residential Investment (NRZ); Select Income REIT (SIR); Energy Transfer Partners LP (ETP), with prices ranging from $15.82 to $23.30.

Five higher-priced CCC dividend stocks for August 24 were: Sprague Resources (SRLP); Sunoco (SUN); Delek Logistics Partners (DKL); Buckeye Partners LP (BPL); AmeriGas Partners LP (APU), whose prices ranged from $24.80 to $39.52.

That distinction between the five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

