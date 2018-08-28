Top Dividend Idea For 2018 And Beyond

EPR remains a Core Holding in our HYPO Portfolio, and here is why.

EPR pays a 6.3% yield, safely covered with a low 72% payout ratio, and expected to grow at 5% per year in the long run.

What do we understand under “ Top Dividend Idea”?

There are really just three main criteria: (1) it needs to pay a high current dividend yield, (2) the cash flow must be sufficient to easily cover the dividend, and finally, (3) the growth prospects must be favorable in the long run.

To be more precise, at “High Yield Landlord”, we target companies for our HYPO Portfolio that can:

Pay a dividend yield in excess of 6%.

With a conservative payout ratio at around 75%.

And have a ~5% annual growth target.

Put simply, this is a “Top Dividend Idea”. It pays a high, safe, and growing dividend, no more, no less. If it could be paid on a monthly basis, even better…

Finding such investments is surprisingly difficult in today’s market. The main issue is that if a company is all that great, it will rarely be priced at such a high yield. Take the example of STORE Capital (STOR), a fantastic company with solid growth prospects and a low payout ratio, but unfortunately, a share price that is too high and a dividend yield that falls short of our requirements. Similarly, National Retail (NNN), another popular name among Seeking Alpha readers, would not meet our criteria in terms of dividend yield (4.3%), and well, even the 5% growth target may be too optimistic for NNN.

You get the point: combining high growth with high yield and low payout ratio is tough. This is why when we rarely find one of these “ Top Dividend Ideas”, we really load up on them.

In this sense, one of the most profitable opportunities thus far in 2018 has been EPR Properties (EPR). We have been very vocal on this Top Idea with 2 public articles written since the beginning of the year:

Today, even after appreciating by 33% since its 52-week lows, we continue to believe that EPR remains a “Top Dividend Idea”.

The dividend is at 6.3%. The payout is a conservative 72%. The growth rate has been 7% and we expect ~5% p.a. in the future. The cherry on top of the cake is that the dividend is paid on a MONTHLY basis.

At $68.81 per share, EPR is clearly not as opportunistic as it once was when we wrote our last article at $56 per share and a 7.7% dividend yield. Nonetheless, EPR remains very attractively priced relative to peers, has solid fundamentals, and a highly favorable dividend story – making it a “Top Dividend Idea” even today.

EPR: Outperforming Markets Since 1997

EPR Properties was founded in 1997 and has since then grown to be a major real estate investment firm with a market cap in excess of $8 billion and a portfolio of 396 properties located in 43 states, DC and Canada.

What differentiates EPR from most other real estate firms is that rather than investing in traditional properties such as office, industrial, retail or apartments, EPR specialized in niche property segments such as movie theaters, golf complexes, ski areas, attractions and even public charter schools.

Unlike most investors who chase the same “mainstream” property types (office, retail…), EPR is strategically pursuing less popular and more obscure specialty sectors that most investors are ignoring. We expect this strategy to result in greater returns in the long run because:

The targeted property types sell at higher cap rates due to the individual property risk. As part of a large portfolio, the risks are however well mitigated – allowing EPR to earn excessive spreads over its cost of capital. Since not many investors are targeting these assets, EPR has stronger bargaining power with tenants in structuring attractive lease terms with strong rent increases, long lease terms, and other protections. The leases are generally structured as “ Triple net” – minimizing the capex requirements. EPR invests in“experience”-based properties that are less or not affected by the e-commerce or any other technological disruption. As such, we consider these assets to be highly enduring and sustainable. Millennials are the largest population segment and they value EXPERIENCE over OWNERSHIP. With the entertainment industry outperforming the broad economy, EPR is expected to be one of the primary beneficiaries in the long run.

In other words, EPR is following what we consider to be an “ alpha-rich” approach to real estate investing and the +20-year track record of dramatic outperformance is proof of that:

You do not achieve 3-4x higher total returns than average over a 20-year period by accident. EPR has a unique strategy that is just so much more profitable than average.

Consider the following illustration:

Option 1: buy a movie theater with AMC (AMC) as your tenant at an 8% cap rate, with a 15-year lease, 2% annual rent escalators, and no landlord responsibilities (triple net).

Option 2: buy a prime office property occupied by Microsoft (MSFT) at a 4.5% cap rate, a shorter lease term, more volatile rent escalations, and perhaps higher landlord responsibilities in the long run.

Sure, the movie theater is riskier as an individual property, but within a large diversified portfolio, the risk is well mitigated and yet the return remains significantly higher. It is just hard for the office property to ever catch up to the high yield that the movie theater is offering. This is obviously a very rough illustration, but it does nonetheless illustrate the power of EPR’s alpha-rich approach to real estate investing.

The Future Growth

The growth story for EPR is particularly simple and that’s what we like about it. The growth is achieved on two fronts:

Internal growth: annual automatic rent increases. (~2% FFO growth) External growth: acquisition of new properties. (~3% FFO growth)

The first one is highly consistent thanks to attractive lease terms:

The average rent increase is 1.5% - 2% per year and given that EPR enjoys a very long average remaining lease term of 14 years and strong rent coverage across its portfolio, this ~2% annual FFO growth is highly likely to materialize.

The second driver of growth, new acquisitions, has also been very consistent and steadily rising over the years.

Since EPR is structured as a REIT and has a solid reputation, it has great access to cheap capital – allowing it to pursue new high cap rate properties at favorable financing terms.

The balance sheet is today one of the strongest it has ever been with an investment grade rating from all 3 rating agencies. The company is committed to low leverage with a capital stack composed of ~60% equity (5% preferred) and 40% unsecured debt – providing great financial flexibility for future acquisitions.

Thanks to this conservative balance sheet, EPR has no problem accessing new cheap capital when it finds new opportunities. As an example, 3-months ago, EPR issued $400 millions of 10-year unsecured notes at a 4.95% coupon to finance new investments. The terms are very attractive here when you consider that:

We are in an increasing rate environment and the risk premium is just ~200 basis points.

The capital is available for 10 years.

It is used to buy properties trading at significantly higher yields.

Finally, in case the company were to run into troubles, the debt is unsecured.

In addition to the debt, EPR uses retained cash flow and issues new shares to acquire new properties. Overall the weighted average cost of capital has historically been lower than the newly generated income – providing a positive spread to shareholders. We see no reasons to believe that this wouldn’t apply for the future.

During the last 5 years, EPR has grown its FFO per share at 7% per year on average. Given that around 2% comes from rent increases, this leaves 5% for acquisitions.

Being conservative, we expect just 3% annual growth from acquisitions in the coming years. Even then, when you add the rent increases, we get to a total 5% growth rate which we consider highly attractive for a company as inexpensive as EPR.

It also appears to be very realistic given that 2018 is expected to be a record year in terms of new acquisitions and the company has guided to grow FFO per share by up to 20% this year. Part of this growth is exceptional as it includes a large prepayment fee, but nonetheless it goes to show that our 5% annual expectation appears very doable.

An Outstanding Dividend

It is hard to beat EPR is terms of dividend attractivity. Not only does it yield a high 6.3%, but the payments are made monthly, are well secured at a low 72% payout ratio and is expected to keep on growing at ~5% in the future.

The average dividend growth rate has been 7% since 2010; and the company has guided to grow its dividend by ~6% in 2018 as compared to last year.

Again, it is hard to beat that. High, covered, and growing cash flow, on a monthly basis.

Deep Discount to Peers

Beyond the dividends, EPR is trading at a material discount to our estimated intrinsic value - providing margin of safety and capital appreciation potential.

EPR is currently trading at just 11.4x FFO which compares favorably to its closest peer group which sells at 17.7x FFO on average – or a 35% discount.

source

Yet, it has a stronger growth profile than average, and is not materially riskier.

The balance sheet is stronger than average with a focus on unsecured fixed rate long term debt. The payout ratio is below average allowing for greater liquidity. The track record is one of the best within its peer group. The length of its lease terms and protections are superior.

We understand that the risk of individual properties is higher here as compared to the more common triple net properties occupied by Dollar General (DG), Walgreens (WBA), CVS (CVS), Tractor Supply (TSCO) Home Depot (HD) or Taco Bell (YUM), … But as part of a well-diversified portfolio, the individual risks of specific properties are significantly mitigated.

Moreover, it is important to remember that EPR is resilient to the continued growth of Amazon- like (AMZN) companies. The same cannot be said about these more traditional triple net lease investors who own lots of retail-oriented properties.

With a much smaller valuation, a very generous dividend yield, a higher expected growth rate, and a fairly comparable risk profile, we consider EPR to be the most opportunistic company in its peer group today. Despite the large unrealized gain, we continue holding on to our shares as part of our “HYPO” Portfolio at High Yield Landlord.

Risks

EPR is highly opportunistic today because the market is focused on 3 key risks, each of which we consider to be grossly exaggerated.

Risk #1: sustainability of movie theaters

EPR still generates up to 38% of it NOI from megaplex theaters with important tenants including AMC ( AMC) and Cinemark ( CNK), and as such, any weakness in box office numbers often leads to market fears. We believe these fears to be irrational given that US box office numbers have kept on rising in the recent years. This growth is not perfectly consistent and box office revenue has recently been down, but a short period of decline is far from being catastrophic.

Watching Netflix (NFLX) at home gets boring, and movie theaters provide an experience that home streaming cannot replicate. It is an opportunity to meet friends, have some popcorn, a drink and enjoy a movie in a comfortable environment. Just like listening to music is not the same as attending a concert; watching a movie at home on a computer screen is not the same as watching one in 3D with the latest audio technology at a movie theater.

Risk #2: recent tenant bankruptcy

In January, Children’s Learning Adventure, one of EPR’S tenants sought bankruptcy protection. Currently, CLA is still occupying the properties and paying a reduced rent. EPR is convinced that it can lease these properties to other operators and the current guidance is assuming no additional revenue from this tenant.

Therefore, it appears that a discount is unjustified here. The problem is minor as part of a large +$6 billion portfolio and the setback is more than offset by the rest of the portfolio which is performing well. When EPR releases these properties, new cash flow will be added to the current guidance.

Risk # 3: interest rate increases

Most recently, REIT investors have been greatly distracted by interest rate increases. The good thing is that it has very little to no impact on EPR since its debt is fixed rate with no debt maturities until 2022.

Finally, we want to remind everyone that REITs have historically performed fairly well during times of rising interest rates with positive total returns in 12 out of 16 periods since 1995.

Conclusion: Just like any other company, EPR has its own set of risks, but they appear to be well managed and priced excessively by the market today – causing the shares to be undervalued.

Final Thoughts

EPR is one of those rare REITs that we could imagine holding forever. It has a highly attractive business model that we expect to result in long term outperformance, and yet, its valuation remains highly compelling. Moreover, it pays high monthly dividends that are consistently growing, and everything points out to a bright future.

