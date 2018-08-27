Slack Invests In Nylas Series B For API Technologies

SLACK appears to be using the same 'platform investment' strategy as that of Salesforce Ventures.

Slack has participated in the latest financing round for Nylas.

Quick Take

Slack (SLACK) has made an investment in Nylas’ recent Series B funding round of $16.2 million.

Nylas is developing unified communications API for integrating software with email, calendars, and contacts.

SLACK appears to be taking a ‘platform investment’ approach by investing small amounts in numerous companies and larger amounts in fewer firms with larger potential. Salesforce (CRM) successfully seeded its platform with ostensibly the same strategy.

Investee Company

San Francisco, California-based Nylas was founded in 2013 to develop and provide developers with a single point of integration that connects applications with 100% of email service provider in the world, including Gmail, IMAP, Exchange, Outlook and the rest. (Source: CrunchBase)

Management is headed by CEO Gleb Polyakov, who has been with the firm since 2015 and was previously Advisor at Piper, among others.

Below is a developer-oriented video about the firm’s speed initiatives:

(YouTube: Nylas)

Nylas’ primary offerings include:

Email API

Calendar API

Contacts API

Company partners or significant customers include Pipedrive, Velocify, InfusionSoft, Dialpad, News Corp., and Intercom.

Market & Competition

According to a 2017 market research report by Markets and Markets, the total cloud communications API platform is projected to grow from $1.36 billion in 2016 to $4.45 billion by 2021.

This represents a CAGR of 26.8% between 2016 and 2021.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the growth of the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) sector and its inclination towards cloud-based solutions and the significant requirements of business organizations for greater flexibility/scalability.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the geographical segmentation of the cloud communication platform market.

Major competitive vendors that provide cloud communications API platforms include:

8x8 (EGT.F)

Avaya (AVYA)

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Twilio (TWLO)

NetFortris

Nexmo

West IP Communication

Cronofy

SendGrid

ApiGee

Investment Terms and Rationale

Along with Slack, other investors in the current round included lead investor Spark Capital (Andrew Parker), ScaleUP Ventures, Rubicon Venture Capital, JC2 (John Chambers), Industry Ventures, Great Oaks Venture Capital and 8VC. That is an unusually large investor syndicate for a moderate Series B round financing and indicates broad investor interest in Nylas’ approach.

Valuation wasn’t disclosed, which is typical for a Series B round. Including the current funding, Nylas is believed to have raised $30.0 million in investment since inception. (Crunchbase)

Slack likely invested in Nylas due to the many hundreds of applications that operate on the Slack platform that would be able to utilize Nylas’ email, calendar and contacts APIs to increase the integration of, convenience using and value from their applications.

As Nylas stated in the deal announcement,

The Nylas API handles more than 100 million API requests per day, and has seen over 22,000 new developers sign up to test the platform this year alone.

Lead VC Andrew Parker of Spark Capital added, ‘We believe Nylas has an opportunity to be the communications layer for every major software company, from SaaS companies to ISVs. The company has incredibly strong growth and we're thrilled to help take them to the next stage.

Slack has been a recently-active corporate investor in technology startups, investing in at least five venture-backed company financings since inception.

The firm has invested much smaller amounts in numerous other companies that are building on its platform.

The graphic below shows a sample of its recent Series A/B/Seed investment history by various metrics (click to enlarge):

(Source: VentureDeal Database)

The data indicate that Slack has focused its investments most often in the industries of Enterprise IT, Software, Internet and Artificial Intelligence.

Most of its venture capital stage investments have been in the Series A and Series B stages of development, although the firm has a robust level of activity in pre-seed companies with average investment sizes of $150,000.

By geographic location, most of its venture stage investments have been located in California where Slack is headquartered.

Slack appears to be following in the footsteps of Salesforce Ventures (CRM) by placing a large number of small bets on a wide variety of pre-seed stage companies and a smaller number of investments alongside venture capital firms in some of the more promising, larger use-case companies such as Nylas.

This strategy could be called the ‘platform’ approach where the platform developer invests in as many relevant companies as possible, given its resource constraints. By doing so, it seeds its own platform and provides customers with greater choices to access additional functionalities without having to build them into its own product roadmap.

It’s a smart approach and one that if wisely followed, will reap tremendous benefits for Slack and its investee companies.

Thank you for reading. I focus most of my time on IPOs. If you're interested in investing smarter in IPOs, you should check out IPO Edge.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.