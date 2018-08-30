BlueLinx Holdings: Huge Upside As Merger Benefits Become Clear

Summary

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) ("BlueLinx," "BXC," or the "Company") provides an extraordinary opportunity for investors who are willing to do a bit of digging. The Company has just completed a transformational merger (with Cedar Creek), which materially increases its earnings power and drastically improves its competitive position. Today, you are buying the business at a 20%+ fully-taxed forward cash yield to equity. Although the business looks highly levered at first pass, leverage should drop quickly through a combination of debt paydown from operating cash flows, sale of redundant facilities, and potential sale-leaseback transactions. Current run-rate financials are not representative of what this business will look like in 12-18 months, so the business screens poorly. This, in combination with no sell-side coverage, means that investors must by necessity do the work themselves to fully understand the opportunity. This set of circumstances has left BXC shares hugely mispriced. It is rare in this market to find a business with strong macro winds at its back, an excellent management team, and a dirt-cheap valuation. BlueLinx is such an opportunity.

Pre-Merger History

BlueLinx is a distributor of building products. Close to 40% of the Company's revenue comes from distribution of structural products (plywood, strand board, rebar, lumber), with the balance generated from a broad range of other products including roofing materials, insulation, moulding, and vinyl siding. Prior to the Cedar Creek merger, the Company did business out of 39 DCs located in the central and eastern U.S., distributing over 10,000 SKUs to thousands of end customers. BlueLinx is what is known as a two-step distributor, effectively operating as a middleman between hundreds of different building products manufacturers and building products retailers, industrial manufacturers, and manufactured housing providers. The Company's building products retail customers include regional dealers (Carter Lumber, Hammond Lumber), national dealers (Builders FirstSource, BMC, 84 Lumber), and home improvement centers (Lowe's, Home Depot). Competitors include both the captive distribution arms of large forest products companies (Boise Cascade, Weyerhauser) as well as other independent two-step distributors like Huttig Building Products. Two-step distributors also often provide milling and fabrication services, whereby they take standard-sized building components (like doors) and resize them for the specific needs of a given retailer and/or manufacturer.

BlueLinx began its corporate life in 1954 as Georgia-Pacific's captive plywood distribution arm. As a captive distribution arm for a lumber concern, the Company's distribution center ("DC") footprint was heavily influenced by the location of Georgia-Pacific's lumber yards. DCs were often used as inventory overflow depots for the adjacent lumber yards so that lumber mills could be run at full capacity. In the 50 years following its founding, BlueLinx grew from its initial base of 13 DCs to encompass 60 DCs, before being sold in early 2004 to Cerberus Capital Management ("Cerberus"). Cerberus took the Company public later that same year, selling half of its ownership stake. Several years thereafter, like many of its competitors, BlueLinx was hit hard by the U.S. housing crisis. The business subsequently continued to limp along, ultimately undertaking a series of equity financings between 2011 and 2013 to help ease its stressed balance sheet.

In 2014, BlueLinx brought in a new CEO, Mitchell Lewis. After arriving, Mr. Lewis replaced the senior management team and moved aggressively to both restructure and reposition the Company. He reduced the fixed cost base by shuttering over 20% of the 50 DCs that were in operation when he arrived, rationalizing the footprint that had been dictated in part by Georgia-Pacific's lumber production operations into one more appropriate for a pure distribution concern. In addition, he refocused the sales effort from a volume orientation to one driven by profitability. This pivot meaningfully reduced working capital intensity, which, in turn, yielded improvements in the Company's return on invested capital. The focus on profitability helped drive a near-tripling of the Company's operating margins, with EBITDA margins expanding from 1.1% in 2014 to 2.9% in 2017.

Cedar Creek Merger

In March of 2018, management announced the acquisition of Cedar Creek, a competing building products distributor with 31 locations. The acquisition closed in mid-April.

Cedar Creek's business is highly complementary to BlueLinx's. Cedar Creek runs a higher proportion of value-added products (prefinished siding, moulding, custom timber) through its DCs and generates higher margins as a result. The combined entity will have the opportunity to push these value-added products through the traditional BlueLinx sales channels, leading to a natural gross margin tailwind over time. In addition to increasing exposure to higher margin products, the merger provides opportunity for substantial facility rationalization. The BlueLinx (legacy) footprint and Cedar Creek footprint are similar (as detailed in maps below). This overlap is largely responsible for the expected $50mm in run-rate synergies which the new BlueLinx expects to realize over the coming 18 months, as it creates numerous opportunities for cost savings through network and fleet optimization, purchasing economies of scale, and elimination of redundant D&A. The playbook for the Cedar Creek merger is, in some ways, similar to the original facility rationalization that Mr. Lewis undertook when he first arrived at the company: close duplicative facilities, consolidate volumes in the fewer remaining DCs, and improve utilization levels to drive margins.

By way of reference, the combined BlueLinx/Cedar Creek generated roughly $100mm in EBITDA on an LTM basis, so $50mm in synergies is a material number. That said, the savings bogey is in-line (as a % of sales) with what has been achieved in multiple other horizontal mergers in the building products distribution space. Management has a long history of meeting its financial commitments and reiterated its confidence in the $50mm bogey on the recent 2Q 2018 earnings call. An independent 3rd party (McKinsey) was retained during due diligence to assess merger synergy potential, and they also blessed the $50mm target. Cedar Creek's former CEO, who is the COO of the new combined organization, has meaningful performance incentives tied to meeting the $50mm synergy number. Lastly, the $50mm number notably includes no revenue synergies, which could turn out to be meaningful.

Management has been forthright in its market communications regarding its optimism over the merger benefits and its confidence in its synergy targets. Given its history under Mr. Lewis successfully delivering on financial targets and optimizing operations, one might expect the market to give it the benefit of the doubt. However, the fact remains that BlueLinx is a sub-$350mm market cap, with no sell-side coverage and only one partial quarter under its belt of combined (i.e. merged) operations. As such, financial screens do not yet reflect the combined earning power of the business, nor the expected margin ramp as synergies kick in. This is where the opportunity lies. Rapidly growing EBITDA will raise the Company's profile on financial screens, leading to a growing share price, increasing market cap, and heightened institutional interest. In addition, management is exploring various options for sell-side coverage.

Leverage:

The Cedar Creek deal was all cash. While, as both a shareholder and strong believer in the merits of the merger, I appreciated not being diluted, it did leave the resulting entity in an ostensibly levered position post-close. With net debt at June 30, 2018 (post-merger), of $611mm, and an additional $155mm of capital leases, BlueLinx appears to be highly levered given its trailing pro-forma combined EBITDA of roughly $100mm. However, these headline numbers are misleading for a number of reasons.

Headline leverage of >7x drops to 5x with credit given for the $50mm of synergies

Revolver borrowings are currently at a seasonal high as the Company heads into peak building season; moreover, the Jun 30 balance sheet reflects highly elevated commodity lumber pricing in inventory; seasonal drawdowns in combination with more normalized lumber pricing could easily draw down borrowing by $50mm

BlueLinx has >$100mm of "hidden" real estate value on its balance sheet; if desired, it can unlock this value through sale leaseback transactions with proceeds used to pay down credit lines; earlier this year, it unlocked $110mm of real estate value through a sales-leaseback transaction, which was transacted at 4.2x book value ($110mm proceeds vs. book value of $26mm); multiple 3rd party valuations support the underlying real estate value, which has increased materially in recent years due to valuation support for industrial space being driven by e-commerce growth; although the 3rd party valuations are not publicly available, the 2018 sale leaseback transactions, as well as additional sale leasebacks that were done in 2017, have been supportive of the 3rd party valuations; management has reconfirmed its inherent excess real estate value as recently as this month, during the 2Q 2018 conference call (see p. 13 in the 2Q investor presentation)

Most importantly, the Company should generate somewhere between $100mm and $125mm of free cash flow over the next 18 months; P&L assumptions are detailed below

Management has targeted year-end 2019 leverage of 2.5-3.0x; a target which should be readily achievable given the dynamics described above.

A Look At P&L:

The 2017-19 forecasted P&L presented below is driven by a number of assumptions, as detailed below:

2017 (through the pre-tax income line) is from the pro forma financials provided by the Company post-close (link is provided in Cedar Creek Merger section, above); tax rate is PF for new corporate rates

2018 and 2019 assume 5% top line growth, which should be conservative given current single-family housing tailwinds, commodity inflation, and potential for revenue synergies

2018 and 2019 EBITDA assumes 2017 same base margin as 2017 (i.e. 3.0%), plus the expected synergy run-rates of $15mm and $48mm in 2018 and 2019, respectively

2018 and 2019 D&A is currently combined run-rate

Interest expense for 2018 and 2019 assumes full year at prevailing debt + lease rates, as projected by management

Normalized capex is set at $10mm; this should prove conservative, as true maintenance level is closer to $5mm; there are likely to be some 1-off expenditures over the coming 18 months in connection with the merger (i.e. systems consolidation, ERP consolidation/implementation, etc.)

As of 2Q 2018, the Company had $92mm in NOLs; these can be used either to offset operating profit or to offset gains booked as a result of sale-leaseback

P&L detailed below presents both a "Net income" and a "Cash net income" line (and corresponding EPS for each). The "Net income" line is a proxy for what would be presented on a GAAP basis, while the "Cash net income" line adds back the $25mm favorable spread between D&A and capex; as such, the "Cash net income" line is a rough proxy for fully-taxed free cash flow

I have also included an "Untaxed Cash EPS" line; to the extent NOLs are used to offset tax liability this would be a proxy for actual free cash flow (exclusive of working capital changes)

Industry

Of course, it would be foolish to make a levered (both financially and operationally) bet on housing if there weren't sustainable industry tailwinds. Notwithstanding some recent volatility in monthly housing data, the medium-to-long-term demographic drivers of housing demand remain solid. Household formation rates have finally begun to re-accelerate after a multi-year period of stagnation, and homeownership rates have begun to head north after a 10+ year period of decline. Favorable employment trends should keep these drivers heading in the right direction. Against this backdrop, current NAR estimates of 914k single family starts this year remain 15-20% below long-term averages, providing pent-up demand for at least the next several years. Investors were spooked by June (2018) housing data which showed Y2Y declines in total housing starts, completions, and permits, respectively, of 5.5%, 2.0%, and 1.5%. It was the first time in over two years that all three metrics (starts, completions, and permits) had declined concurrently, and the market reacted quickly by selling off both homebuilders and building products suppliers. The common narrative was that a combination of rising interest rates, labor supply constraints, and commodity price inflation were squeezing affordability for potential buyers. The affordability issue should not be dismissed out of hand; however, it is important to view the June data in context. First of all, the weakness was largely related to multifamily housing, a much less critical driver of building supply company revenues (given the much lower content per resident in a multifamily unit vs. a single-family home). While June single family starts showed a nominal decline of 0.7%, both completions and starts were up 4.9%. Moreover, the recently released July data calmed fears considerably, as permits (the most forward-looking indicator) grew 4.2% Y2Y for total housing units, and 6.4% for single family housing units.

Valuation

Using 9.5mm fully-diluted shares, BXC equity value today = $344mm

Net debt = $611mm

Cap leases = $155mm

Total EV = $1,110mm

2019E EBITDA = $153mm

EV:EBITDA 2019 = 7.2x

P/E 2019 (using cash EPS) = 4.6x

Comps generally trade at material multiple premiums to BXC's current trading levels. A group of other distributors (HBP, BLDR, BMCH) trade at an average of 8.5x and 11.6x 2019 EBITDA and EPS, respectively. Applying these multiples to BXC would yield target prices between $57/shr (based on EBITDA) and $91/shr (based on EPS). A broader group of building products companies trade at even healthier multiples, 9.7x and 15.2x EBITDA and EPS, respectively.

It appears that today, the market is giving BXC only minimal credit for the $50mm of expected synergies. The aforementioned 8.5x and 11.6x EBITDA and EPS multiples, respectively, applied to 2018 projected EBITDA of $116mm (which includes only $15mm of expected synergy benefit), yields an average target price of roughly $39/share - just a modest premium to current trading levels. This, despite the fact that as discussed previously, the synergies should be readily achievable.

Conclusion

BlueLinx senior managers and board members have been active open market purchasers of Company shares since announcement of the Cedar Creek merger, either near or above current trading levels. Clearly, they are believers in the potential of the merger.

It is rare to find an investment opportunity like BlueLinx.

Materially undervalued on both an absolute and relative basis (20%+ yield to equity)

Strong management team; financially incented to deliver promised synergies

Clear explanation for value disparity (no sell-side coverage, trailing financial that do not accurately represent pro forma earnings power)

Strong underlying macro trends

Clear path to value realization as new, combined company reports consolidated results and synergies are realized

