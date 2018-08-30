BlueLinx: Synergies, Asset Sales, And Deleveraging Could Double Share Price In 18 Months

Continued debt repayment from liquidating remaining real estate and strong free cash flow will boost the value of BlueLinx's equity, particularly as the high interest Term Loan is repaid.

Despite being proven executors and capital allocators, the market is giving no credit to management's ability to achieve stated synergies from the Cedar Creek acquisition.

Introduction

BlueLinx (BXC) is a lumber and building materials ("LBM") distributor operating in the Eastern half of the United States. It is primarily a two-step distributor that sells structural products (i.e. plywood, lumber, oriented strand board), and specialty products that involve a higher level of pre-finishing and value-added processing (trusses, roofing, insulation, custom marble, etc.).

Like most distribution businesses, margins are extremely low (sub-5% EBITDA margin), and BlueLinx must generate multiple inventory turns per year to consistently generate a profit. This requires management to minimize delivery times with efficient logistics operations. The company utilizes a network of warehouses and a fleet of delivery trucks to store and deliver products to contractors, dealers, home improvement retailers, industrial end-users and other customers. Whilst three quarters of sales are derived from warehouse shipments, direct shipments from the manufacturer/supplier to BlueLinx's clients account for 19% of total sales, and they require the lowest amount of working capital as there is no inventory holding period.

Since the current management team took over in 2014, BlueLinx has succeeded in reducing its leverage to a reasonable level through sale-leasebacks of owned warehouses and distribution centers. Simultaneously, management chose to focus on profitability by drastically reducing loss-making SKUs, which significantly expanded gross margins. Combined with a deep cost cutting effort, BlueLinx returned to positive FCF in FY2016 after years of bleeding cash.

Acquisition Of Cedar Creek

In 2018 Q1, BlueLinx executed a leveraged buyout of its closest competitor, Cedar Creek. Both companies are tremendously similar in their business models, geographic footprint, customer profiles, suppliers, and competitors. In fact, their warehouse locations seem almost entirely co-located.

(Source: BXC, hbsdealer.com)

As a result, management announced massive cost synergies from the transaction totaling $50mn in EBITDA. This represents over half of pro-forma FY2017 EBITDA of $93mn for the combined company. More importantly, this figure is supported by clear identification of opportunities within the current cost structure and a straightforward path to realizing these improvements.

Additionally, the geographic overlap allows them to consolidate several warehouse locations and inventories, thus reducing their required working capital and asset base to generate higher returns on lower fixed investment. This would directly improve free cash flow and allow them to accelerate debt repayment, which generates tremendous value for equity holders due to the currently high cost of debt.

Lastly, the market largely ignored potential revenue synergies, which leads to undervaluation. Both companies are able to cross-sell their dominant product categories into each other's clients, with BlueLinx being stronger in structural products and Cedar Creek having expertise in specialty categories. The extended product range for both companies, and pre-finishing facilities that come from the acquisition, should boost revenue growth and margins as customers are given a wider product range with more value-added products.

The Market Is Severely Discounting BlueLinx's Cost Synergies

The evidence that the market is not giving enough credit to management's ability to achieve stated synergies lies in the numbers: BlueLinx's pro-forma adjusted TTM EBITDA is already $98mn. Assuming business fundamentals remain constant as synergies are realized, the inclusion of $50mn in synergies would result in normalized EBITDA of $148mn. On a current enterprise value of $1,131mn (including capital leases), BlueLinx would trade at a post-synergy EV/EBITDA of ~7.6X, which is below all publicly-traded distribution peers (see peer valuation table below).

Even when we include non-recurring costs to achieve synergies, their valuation remains below almost all publicly LBM distributors, which are mostly trading between 8 to 12 times EV/EBITDA. BlueLinx's FY2019 FCF of $94mn and current market cap of $339mn implies a FY2019 FCF yield of ~28%, which is obscenely cheap on an absolute basis. Hence, these numbers suggest the market is heavily discounting the probability of management delivering in these stated synergies.

I believe there are compelling reasons for why this is unwarranted and far too pessimistic, which leads to a severe undervaluation of BlueLinx's shares.

Management has clearly delineated the source of synergies and the path to achieving them. Of the $50mn in stated synergies, procurement savings from having common suppliers for the same products will account for 45% of synergies, followed by the consolidation of their vehicle fleet at 35%, with the remaining 20% from rationalizing SG&A functions and corporate headcount.

The majority of these cost synergies are easily verifiable in the due diligence stage of the transaction. Oftentimes, synergy figures are in doubt and management fails to deliver because they over-promised something that they could not verify with a high degree of certainty prior to the actual merger. Also, exaggerated synergy numbers typically involve drastic corporate restructurings that carry significant execution risk.

In this case, BlueLinx and Cedar Creek's management teams know both companies very well as competitors in exactly the same markets, which mitigates execution risk as they are intimately familiar with the processes required to run both companies. Moreover, the existence of common suppliers and disparity in procurement prices are easily verifiable simply from comparing notes on their supplier list and inventory prices. Similarly, savings from consolidating their vehicle fleet can be readily confirmed looking at the number of trucks and how many are required for each warehouse to make deliveries. Rationalizing SG&A functions accounts for the minority of total synergies ($10mn), which is reasonable given that it only calls for a 5% reduction in total SG&A expenses.

The synergy figure seems more conservative when we examine the entire cost structure, which consists of over $3.2bn in total costs. From that perspective, a $50mn improvement represents a miniscule 1.6% improvement in total expenses, which may be understated given additional areas for cost cutting have not been included in this estimate (i.e. rationalizing sales force, warehouse consolidation, renegotiation of supply contracts, etc.).

In the LBM industry, distributors are regularly able to get volume discounts of between 1% and 5%, particularly if the size of business is significant relative to the supplier's total sales. In this case, BlueLinx and Cedar Creek share hundreds of small suppliers, which can be readily squeezed post-merger. Even a 1% reduction in COGS would lead to a $30mn increase to the bottom line.

Management has a track record of under-promising and over-delivering. This is evident from the speed and scale of their de-leveraging plan, contrasted with the conservative language and timeline set out in their statements to investors. This applies to valuation figures for BlueLinx's real estate assets, as management gave lower estimates as to what the warehouses might be worth as they were being valued. These actions over the past 4 years all demonstrate the team's tendency to be conservative with their promises, which reduces the risk of whiffing synergy estimates.

Sales Growth Should Accelerate Due To Cross-Selling and Increased Product Expertise

When examining the products of Cedar Creek and BlueLinx, it is clear that the former has a much higher mix of specialty products that warrant higher margins, whereas the latter is stronger in structural products that generate more volume but lower margins. In that regard, the merger should allow the combined company to benefit from the product expertise that each side brings, which strengthens their overall offering to customers.

Specifically, this could reverse the decline in BlueLinx's specialty product sales. From 2014 to 2017, BlueLinx experienced a sustained decline from specialty product sales as management worked to rationalize unprofitable SKUs within this category. This significantly increased overall gross margin, but at the expense of revenue. Now that they are able to leverage Cedar Creek's expertise in distributing higher-value specialty products, sales to existing customers should grow as specialty brands carried by legacy Cedar are cross-sold to BlueLinx's existing customer base.

Moreover, the acquisition increases BlueLinx's pre-finishing and value-added abilities, as legacy Cedar Creek operations consisted of custom millwork, milling capabilities and custom industrial products, all of which carry higher margins. By integrating these capabilities to BlueLinx's current product portfolio, they are able to offer more custom products (particularly private label) that generate higher margins.

Hence, the revenue synergies from cross-selling and enhanced pre-finishing abilities should accelerate growth whilst providing a boost to margins.

Debt Repayment Will Be Highly Accretive To Equity Holders

Currently, BlueLinx's capital structure consists of a $180mn term loan at LIBOR + 7%, and $600mn ABL revolver (of which $443mn is drawn) at LIBOR + 2.25%. Pro-forma net leverage (Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA) for FY2018 is currently at ~4.2 times when we exclude non-recurring costs.

Despite the high level of debt, I believe total leverage will decrease rapidly due to several reasons:

1) Continued sale-leasebacks of the remaining owned real-estate

2) Mandatory prepayment clauses on the Term Loan, which is the highest cost liability within their capital structure.

3) Strong EBITDA growth and cash flow conversion

First, BlueLinx has between $150mn and $160mn in owned real estate, which should be imminently monetized, given management's strategy of reducing leverage through asset sales. In particular, the Term Loan is collaterized by these properties, with a clause that proceeds from the sale of these properties must go directly towards repaying the term loan's principal and accrued interest. This would allow BlueLinx to almost entirely pay down the term loan and avoid ~$16.7mn in interest expenses per year. Given that management has shown their ability to execute and is offering attractive yields to buyers, it should not take long for these transactions to occur.

A key driver of de-leveraging is strong EBITDA and cash flow generation: BlueLinx is slated to generate ~$131mn in FY2018 adjusted EBITDA, having already recorded $57mn in 1H2018 on a pro-forma basis. Moreover, 2Q2018 pro-forma adjusted EBITDA of $38mn exhibits tremendous growth, driven by higher new housing starts. According to my projections, BlueLinx will generate $18mn, $94mn, and $99mn in FCF for FY2018, 2019, and 2020, respectively. The large FCF increase from FY2018 to FY2019 is due to the elimination of acquisition expenses, realization of $48mn in cost synergies up from $15mn, a decrease in cash-settled SARs, and the front-loading of expenses to implement synergies.

If management uses all FCF to repay debt, they could reduce debt by ~$210mn through FY2020 and potentially generate another $155mn in liquidity through sale leasebacks. (Note this is just a hypothetical to illustrate their ability to deleverage - we assume below that management repays debt until net leverage (Debt/Adj EBITDA) is reduced to 2.5 times, which is an optimal level for the company). This would significantly boost BlueLinx's equity value particularly given the high cost of the term loan and their debt-to-equity of 2.0 times.

Valuation And Financial Projections

Financial figures are typically very prone to noise around large acquisitions, particularly since this one involves subsuming capital leases, two tranches of debt, inventory step-up charges, a large one-time stock compensation expense that is cash-settled, and changes in capital leases.

We attempt to establish some consistency by comparing FY2017 and FY2018 pro-forma figures to get a sense of the normalized financial performance of the combined business. Hence, we will base our margin and growth assumptions on these figures.

In addition, I focus on adjusted EBITDA as the main metric to establish BlueLinx's value. This excludes non-recurring expenses that are not representative of the company's financials on a forward basis, such as Stock Appreciation Rights ("SAR") charges due to BlueLinx's astronomical share price increase, acquisition costs, inventory step-up, and one-time costs needed to achieve synergies.

The financials below are an overview of my projected numbers for BlueLinx, with stated assumptions below. Note that BlueLinx has $92.8mn in NOLs remaining, which will be used to offset tax expense. I assume that management chooses to prioritize paying off the Term Loan over the ABL revolver, until net leverage is reduced below ~2.5x, which I estimate to be $443mn in revolver debt, divided by adjusted EBITDA of $181mn for FY2020.

(Source: Author's Work, please see Appendix for notes on methodology)

Seen above, I derive BlueLinx's enterprise value using an EV/EBITDA multiple of 7.5, which is clearly below the multiples for distribution peers like Boise Cascade (BCC), Builder's FirstSource (BLDR), and others. The median EV/EBITDA multiple peers is significantly higher at 9.7, and that is after excluding peers that have manufacturing or lumber operations such as Weyerhaeuser (WY) in order to get a more accurate comparison.

(Source: Author's Work, Wall Street Journal)

This suggests our multiple of 7.5x EV/EBITDA is extremely conservative, particularly when we consider that private equity (and PE-owned distributors) have been gobbling up LBM distributors recently at multiples ranging from 9 to 12 times. As a case in point, Cedar Creek was under PE ownership prior to the acquisition by BlueLinx and had made over 7 acquisitions since 2018. Another peer about to IPO is US LBM Holdings (LBM), which is a massive roll-up of tens of distributors. Again, these deals were typically done at 9 to 12 times EV/EBITDA, which is significantly above our assumption of valuing BlueLinx at 7.5 times. Hence, BlueLinx's value to a strategic acquirer could be even higher, and this optionality to participate in consolidation will be unlocked once leverage is reduced.

Hence, even on fairly conservative methodology, BlueLinx stands to nearly double in the next 18 months as synergies are realized, debts are repaid and one-time costs dissipate.

Industry And Macro Trends Should Drive Growth And Earnings In The Next Two Years

In this section, I'll highlight a couple of positive drivers in the industry and macro trends which I believe will create a favorable operating environment for BlueLinx in the next two years. Although LBM distributors operate on cyclical demand from the housing markets and hence are subject to risks associated with housing end-demand downturns, all signs point to positive factors at least in the near and medium term.

1) The current rate of new housing starts is still insufficient to support long-term demand trends

BlueLinx's revenue is largely correlated with single-unit housing starts in the United States, which remains over 20% below the historical norm that is required to support new household formations. In particular, household formation tends to rise rapidly during economic upturns, and a comparison of recent household formation figures against new housing starts shows insufficient new housing supply for U.S households. This means we are likely to see an increase in demand for BlueLinx's products as homebuilders rush to meet demand, even if the demand starts to taper off.

2) Housing market should remain strong even if demand tapers off, as supply is highly constrained and will take time to rebalance with demand

Homebuilders are currently facing multiple issues in trying to increase the supply of new homes, as the labor market tightens and input costs increase. Specifically, the low unemployment rate in the construction sector has been pushing up hourly wages and reducing the supply of readily available labor, which increases lag times and costs for new homes.

Simultaneously, the cost of lumber and other raw construction materials has skyrocketed since late last year as tariffs took effect and trade war concerns have led to speculation of higher prices. These have caused supply to be fairly constrained and will gradually moderate as downstream homebuilders adjust. For BlueLinx, this means there is likely to be pent-up demand for its products as homebuilders ramp up the pace of construction in the coming quarters.

3) Consolidation in LBM distribution space should increase pricing and gross margins

The rapidly shrinking number of LBM distributors are likely to encourage an increase in pricing, particularly as local distributors are phased out in favor of those with regional and nationwide distribution footprints. Hence, larger-scale distributors like BlueLinx will continue taking share away from smaller distributors that struggle to maintain a reasonable return on investment.

This also means local markets are getting increasingly concentrated in terms of the number of distributors and the share they hold, thus allowing for the possibility of cooperative pricing among large competitors. Suppliers are also more likely to pass their products through larger distributors, especially in the case of sole or dual-supplier arrangements, in contrast to smaller distributors that cannot guarantee volumes or brand growth.

4) After debt repayment, BlueLinx becomes either a very attractive acquisition target, or a strategic acquirer that grows via roll-ups

Given the amount of consolidation activity and attractive synergies to be realized from merging large distributors, BlueLinx has a high probability of being bought out by larger competitors such as Boise Cascade and US LBM, which have the most to gain with the greatest market footprint overlap.

Similarly, BlueLinx could execute more acquisitions of smaller companies to enhance their market position in local markets. Given where the distributor space is moving towards, we are likely to see large concentrations of market share with the largest players able to squeeze suppliers for larger margins and preferential distribution terms, whilst raising prices on customers.

In either outcome, BlueLinx can take part in the attractive economics of consolidation and generate value for shareholders.

Risks To Thesis

The key risks to the thesis are three-fold: first, there may be a cyclical downturn in the housing market; second, management may decide not to repay debt as quickly we as hope; third, reduced home affordability may result in lower demand for housing.

1) A cyclical downturn may occur

Housing market end-demand is tied to numerous industry and macro factors - in particular, mortgage rates, real wages and employment are key drivers of housing demand. As conventional mortgage rates rise in tandem with Fed rate hikes and inflation, buyers may become more unwilling to finance homes with expensive mortgages. Moreover, real wages and employment may have hit a peak as the economic recovery marches full steam ahead. If the macro conditions were to turn sharply, we may see a meaningful drop in housing demand, which would lead to revenue and profit contraction for BlueLinx.

2) Debt repayment may occur much slower

In our valuation model, we assumed management would direct all excess free cash flows to repay debt until leverage reaches below 2.5 times, and execute $55mn in sale leasebacks by end-FY2019. They may make different capital allocation decisions, which would cause interest costs continue to remain higher. However, I believe this is unlikely due to their track record of prioritizing de-leveraging, directing free cash flows to improve equity value, and the stated goal of reducing debt. Nonetheless, there is a risk that the sale leasebacks may not be done as quickly as we hope, in which case debt levels may remain elevated for longer.

However, the impact of this on valuation is not substantial, given that the cash flow difference lies mainly in the Term Loan interest rate (9.35%) and the operating lease payments made in the case of a leaseback (which we assume to be 8%). Given that we treat capital leases as a form of debt, sale-leasebacks simply allow BlueLinx to swap a short-term expensive debt (Term Loan) for cheaper longer debt (capital leases). Also, de-leveraging allows for greater optionality in acquiring other competitors or being acquired and creates better financial optics for institutional funds to enter.

3) Reduced home affordability may dent demand for housing, thus affecting BlueLinx's sales

In 1H2018, lumber prices soared to unprecedented highs as tariffs from the Trump administration pushed up softwood lumber futures, which are a key input in home building. Moreover, a tight labor market led to significant upward wage pressures in construction, which contributed to even higher input prices. From that perspective, home affordability may get worse if the costs to build remain elevated. Although lumber prices have fallen sharply since May, home builders still face significant constraints, which may lead to subdued supply and demand for new homes.

In the downside case, where housing demand declines sharply due to a confluence of (1) and (3), I believe the downside case would be near the current market cap with ~9% downside to $311mn.

1) BlueLinx has little operating leverage. The majority of fixed costs are in lease payments for warehouses, depreciation of trucks and other machinery, and a portion of SG&A, are estimated to be less than 10% of the entire cost structure. In SG&A costs, a substantial sum is allocated to commissions for sales by the network of sales associates, which will fall in tandem with a decline in revenue. Depreciation costs are ~$40mn per year, and lease payments (both principal and interest) are approximately $27.6mn for FY2019 and $26.5mn for FY2020 (decreases in subsequent periods).

Hence, in the scenario where revenue falls sharply (i.e. similar to 2008), EBITDA and free cash flow should not decrease significantly more than the same proportion, as BlueLinx's cost structure is extremely flexible. In a scenario where revenue falls by ~40% (as was the case from 2008 to 2009), synergies should still remain on track. This means EBITDA would amount to at least ~$100mn in FY2019, implying FCF of approximately $50mn. Given that valuation multiples are significantly higher at the trough of the housing cycle, I estimate BlueLinx would still trade a market cap of $311mn assuming a 10X EV/EBITDA multiple, using the same model as above.

2) BlueLinx can draw down significant amounts of cash from a reduction in working capital

For a distribution business like BlueLinx, working capital comprises a large portion of current assets, and stands at ~$600mn. In a housing cycle downturn where revenue drops by ~40%, the need for working capital will decrease by a proportional amount as the required inventory and receivables will decline due to low demand. I estimate that this allows BlueLinx to convert $200-250mn of working capital into cash, providing a massive cash injection that can be used to repay debts and assure the market of its financial health.

The evidence for this is strong: in FY2008, BlueLinx recorded a $202mn working capital benefit to operating cash flow, as the company cut down inventory and collected on receivables during the Great Financial Crisis. In a similar situation, the same benefit will recur given their business model and capital structure.

Hence, this creates an offsetting effect to risk (2), in that management could elect to use this influx of working capital to pay down debts if the economic environment becomes weak and there are no attractive sellers for the real estate assets. Given that BlueLinx turns over its inventory nearly 10 times in a single year, working capital should be converted into cash fairly quickly even if there is some inventory impairment due to slow-moving stocks.

Conclusion

BlueLinx's true earnings potential is being obscured by noisy financial figures from their acquisition of Cedar Creek, which is a game-changer for the company: It raises adjusted EBITDA margins from 1.8% pre-acquisition to 4.7% by end-FY2019, increases revenue by over 75%, generates $50mn in cost synergies by FY2020, and provides lucrative cross-selling opportunities.

A tremendous valuation gap exists due to the market's inability to appreciate BlueLinx's potential for deleveraging through asset sales and strong cash flow. Moreover, the business is supported by constrained housing supply and strong growth in new housing starts, which remain far below levels required to support new household formation. Lastly, consolidation activity in the space improves pricing, gross margins, and creates M&A opportunities for BlueLinx once leverage decreases.

Even in a downside scenario, BlueLinx has an incredibly flexible cost structure and is able to convert its large working capital into cash quickly to de-lever the balance sheet. Working through the numbers, I believe the downside case is minimal at approximately ~9% loss due to the dynamics described above.

For these reasons, BlueLinx is a strong buy at ~$37/share and is poised to return 90% in 18 months.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Appendix

Notes to Financial Model

Figures for FY2018 are pro-forma, assuming the acquisition had closed on 1 Jan 2018. Note that the 1H2018 PF figures are verified by BlueLinx's disclosures, and we make projections for 2H2018 to obtain FY2018PF figures.

We assume majority of the costs needed to achieve synergies are front-loaded as management needs to expense money first in order to achieve synergies.

Capital lease payments are disclosed by the company. In order to adjust the FY2018 lease payments to a pro-forma basis, we take twice the remainder of lease payments owed in 2H2018 as the pro-forma lease payment figure. This is because the acquisition was closed in May, so lease payments owed in 2H2018 are effectively representative of what BlueLinx has to pay every half year. This allows us to extrapolate what lease payments would have been if the company was one entity on 1 January 2018.

Lease payments for FY2019 and FY2020 are higher due to the assumed $55mn in sale-leasebacks, which we account for as a capital lease on the balance sheet after the transaction.

Cash taxes are calculated on the basis of total taxable income, which includes the gain on sale that we expect the company to recognize from the $55mn in assumed sale leasebacks. We then offset total taxable income for FY2019 and FY2020 by a total of $92mn split between both years, to obtain the residual taxable income, which is then multiplied by a tax rate of 21%.

We assume the share-count remains fairly constant between 9.2 and 9.4 mn, given that share-based compensation in the form of RSUs and stock options are minimal and typically do not exceed 1-2% dilution per year.

In the calculation of free cash flow, I assume no changes in working capital. In reality, working capital has been decreasing modestly as management successfully rationalized unprofitable SKUs.

Given that the Term Loan carries significantly higher interest than the ABL revolver, we believe management will prioritize repaying the Term Loan over revolver. Moreover, the revolver is used to fund working capital, which is a natural form of leverage.

In the treatment of stock-based compensation, we deduct an estimated normalized stock-based compensation for FY2018 EBITDA, and exclude the one-time large Stock Appreciation Rights ("SAR") expense that came about due to BXC's share price tripling within a single quarter. Since we do not expect this to recur, future stock-based compensation should moderate to much lower at $4mn to $5mn

However, we deduct the full impact of the cash-settled SARs from the calculation of free cash flow, since it represents a real cash outflow that will occur within FY2018 (as they are settled in July 2018).

We assume the only sources of operating leverage are capital lease payments, operating lease payments, a portion of SG&A costs, and interest costs, which are a very small percentage of total expenses. In short, we assume there is little operating leverage.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BXC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.