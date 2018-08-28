Flexsteel: Who Stole Your Margins? A 4Q Review

I will jump right in. Flexsteel (FLXS) gross margins declined significantly. The graph below shows the 4th quarter decline. Brace yourself.

(Graph is clearly not to scale. I take full responsibility for the crude rendering. The information within and summarized below was taken from the earnings release). Going from left to right in the graph, year-over-year gross margins declined during the quarter as a result of the following factors:

300 bps decline due to a $4.4M YTD adjustment posted in the fourth quarter. After reviewing the new revenue recognition standard, management determined certain variable consideration earned by customers should be treated as a reduction in revenue instead of being included as an expense in SG&A. The net impact to the bottom-line is nil.

270 bps decline due to higher labor costs. Labor costs are higher for three reasons. (1) Rapid growth in certain products led to increased hiring. (2) In response to a tight labor market, management implemented a new compensation program during the 2nd and 3rd quarters to better attract and retain employees at its United States-based manufacturing facilities. Margins have been negatively impacted initially due to declines in productivity, but the intent with the program long term is to improve turnover, training, and attraction and retention of employees at the plants. (3) Labor costs in Mexico increased due to the increase in government-mandated minimum wages.

90 bps net decline due to an increase in raw material costs driven by polyfoam, plywood, and steel, partially offset by price increases. The company was able to pass on 47% of the increase in costs through higher pricing.

70 bps decline due to customer service level disruptions during the 1st deployment of the IT implementation.

40 bps decline due to other one-time items.

If trying to compare apples to apples, ignore the 300 bps decline as that is offset in SG&A, ignore the 70 bps decline because that was a direct result of the IT project and should be a one-time occurrence, and ignore the 40 bps decline due to the one-time nature of the items. Under those ignor(ances), 4Q 2018 gross margins would have been 19.2% compared to 22.8% in 4Q 2017. Still a big decline, but not 800 bps big!

The 4th quarter SG&A as a percent of sales declined to 12.7% from 15.1% last year due to the YTD adjustment posted related to the new revenue recognition standard. Again, if comparing apples to apples, ignore, and note that SG&A actually increased slightly due to increased spending on a specific digital marketing program. Adjusted EBITDA margins declined sequentially from 7.7% to 4.1% from the 3rd to 4th quarter, mostly due to higher labor and raw materials costs as discussed above.

Back up to the top-line. Revenues declined 3.7% mostly due to the revenue adjustment made by management. Besides the adjustment, furniture sold through brick and mortar furniture distributors grew in the high-single digit range. E-commerce sales declined 37% primarily driven by the transition to the new IT system.

And that brings me to the IT system implementation. Refer to my first article "Flexsteel or Flexsteal?" for some introductory information on the project. Through 4Q, one of two legacy IT systems has been retired and one of two deployments have been completed on the new system, and at this point, management has decided to delay the deployment of the 2nd phase in order to digest the 1st deployment, allowing more time to implement, integrate, and test before retiring the old system completely. Only 20% of the company is operating under the 1st deployment with the remaining 80% rescheduled for deployment in fiscal 2020. Full implementation was last expected to be complete during the first half of fiscal year 2019. According to management, we can expect another $12M to be spent on the project in FY 2019 ($9M capex and $3M SG&A). How much more in 2020? At this point, it seems prudent to extend the project timeline as management has done.

Let me summarize the things I like and don't like:

Things I like:

Rapid growth in certain products has led to increased hiring.

Brick and mortar sales increased in the high-single digit range.

Digital marketing investment made to help customers "dream and plan online". Interesting… could be related to or something similar to what Wayfair (NYSE:W) is doing with mixed reality (noted in my article "An Industry Update Going Into Flexsteel Q4 Earnings").

The contract business is experiencing strong growth in the recreation and hospitality markets. Excluding an intentional decrease in sales to certain customers, contract sales increased 10.9%.

A change in compensation structure in the American manufacturing plants was implemented as a long-term solution to a tight labor market.

1Q 2019 expected sales are holding up. Management expects sales growth in the mid-single digits.

Things I don't:

The margins, oh man, the margins.

Pricing is not keeping pace with increases in labor and raw material costs.

Slow progress, ongoing costs, and delays relating to the IT project continue.

The change in compensation structure has negatively impacted productivity, and as a result, profitability. The opposite of the intended effect but is hopefully a short-term consequence of a longer term solution.

No net impact to the bottom line, but it seems late in the game to be identifying the adjustment related to the new revenue recognition standard. The standard did just become effective, but the guidance and comments relating to the standard have been out for a while. Maybe we can attribute it to the new CFO taking a closer look. Either way, not a huge deal.

I wouldn't take my eyes off the tariff situation either. I wouldn't take my eyes off steel. The blue spring is made mostly from American steel, but if rest-of-the-world steel gets more expensive, domestic steel costs could rise with the tide, especially in the short-term before domestic steel producers have time to ramp production. Did you know Kushner allegedly found Peter Navarro, White House economic advisor, on the Beast (AMZN)? No way, you say?

Conclusion

There is a lot of noise in this quarter. Much of it sounds short term to my ears. My long-term views on value have not changed since my first article on Flexsteel, but I am keeping an eye on margins. I do think it is appropriate to bring down margins slightly near term as the company works through increased labor and raw material costs. The stock appears to have settled some after a quick bounce off the lows the morning after the earnings release. Settled for now. I tossed a low-ball bid out early in the morning to add to my position but didn't get the shares. As with investing in any company, there are many risks involved, some of which I noted in my previous articles on Flexsteel, others are not noted, and of course, there are unknowns.

Disclaimer

I encourage you to conduct your own due diligence. This article represents my opinion as of the date of this article, which is based upon interpretation of certain facts and observations, all based upon publicly available information. The information in this article does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any security, and the information used and relied upon to prepare this article cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy or completeness. The article contains certain "forward-looking statements," which may be identified by the use of such words as "believe," "think," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "estimated," "potential," "outlook," "forecast," "plan", and other similar terms. Actual events could differ materially from projections. I specifically decline to undertake any obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements that have been made to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FLXS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.