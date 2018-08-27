Value And Operational Quality Aren't Enough To Get Voestalpine Moving Up

voestalpine shares look undervalued, but it's late in the cycle and hard to identify reasons why the shares would suddenly reverse course and beat the market.

It’s been something of a boilerplate warning for me when I’ve written about steel stocks this year, but one of my biggest concerns with the companies in this sector has been whether there’s anything left in terms of themes or catalysts to drive these stocks higher. In the case of voestalpine (OTCPK:VLPNY) (VOE.VI), the shares have been disappointingly weak since my last update (down about 14%, underperforming the sector by about 10%), as worries about tariffs, end-market exposures, and cycle/price risk outweigh what have been pretty good operating results.

I do believe voestalpine shares are trading meaningfully below fair value, but what’s going to change that? Valuation itself is very rarely a catalyst, and I don’t know that there’s much desire in Washington, D.C. to ease up on tariffs ahead of midterm elections. Accordingly, while I do think that voestalpine is a very good steel company trading at too low of a price, there is a real risk that this is a value trap at a time when the sector is likely plateauing.

Healthy Pricing And Decent Margins, With Maintenance Needs Clouding The Results

For the fiscal first quarter (calendar second quarter), voestalpine reported 7% year-over-year revenue growth despite 5% total volume contraction and 7% contraction in steel volume, as the company continues to reap the benefits of higher year-over-year pricing across a wide range of steel products. Steel revenue rose 5% on double-digit price improvement in steel (offsetting 7% volume contraction), while specialty steel revenue rose a little more than 5% as stronger volume offset flattish pricing. In the rail and engineering business, revenue rose 4%, driven primarily by volume.

Although voestalpine’s margins were down slightly from the prior year and the prior quarter, they’re still quite strong on a historical basis as the company continues along at what is likely a cyclical plateau. EBITDA was flat with the year-ago level, driving an EBITDA margin close to 15% - down about a point from the year-ago level, but still comfortably above the low-teens levels that predominated in the five years before this up-cycle.

Operating income declined 2% from the year-ago level and 9% from the prior quarter, with steel down 3% yoy and 17% sequentially. The biggest issue with the steel business (impacting volume, revenue, EBITDA, and EBIT this quarter) was the company’s decision to roll more slab product to build inventory ahead of the re-lining of the A furnace at the Linz plant in the second quarter. Linz’s output was also a little lower than expected this quarter, and the company’s HBI plant in Texas was out for maintenance during part of the quarter. All told, I don’t believe the underlying profitability at voestalpine is quite as weak as the results might initially suggest, though costs were higher than I expected and that’s something to watch, as cost leverage was supposed to be more of a tailwind in the coming quarters.

Short-Term Risks Remain Relevant

Thus far this year, the news flow for voestalpine has been generally negative, though none of it really has to do with matters within the company’s control. The S232 tariffs have been a headwind for the industry, and although only a small amount of the company’s revenue is directly impacted (about 3%, by management’s estimates), it still influences the industry. Although EU steel pricing is still up year-over-year, it is mostly flat on a year-to-date basis and down meaningfully from its spring peak as exports that would have once gone to the U.S. have gone instead into the EU market.

As it pertains to U.S. tariffs, voestalpine has seen the biggest impacts in tubular products used in the energy sector, advanced high-strength steels, and specialty steels. The company has thus far been successful in “sharing the burden” with customers, but attempts to get exemptions from the U.S. government have not really gone anywhere. Although it’s a small business at present (part of specialty steel), these tariffs are not helping voestalpine’s plans to be a bigger participant in the North American aero market, and it could perhaps encourage the company to do a deal sooner than it had anticipated.

A potentially bigger risk, and one of the factors that I think has hit the share price hardest (beyond weaker EU pricing), is the threat of trade actions by the U.S. against European autos imported into the U.S. About one-third of voestalpine’s sales go to the auto industry, and there’s really no way a 20% tariff on U.S. imports of EU-built cars won’t hurt the industry and/or voestalpine’s business. While voestalpine has said that the auto business remains healthy for now, with the company fully booked through the end of the year, tariffs could meaningfully impact anticipated production volumes next year and the pricing voestalpine can get when it starts the contract renewal process later this year.

The Opportunity

Generally speaking, management’s update on end-market conditions was positive. The auto sector hasn’t fallen off as was feared earlier this year, oil/gas markets are showing good volume and pricing, and rail volume has improved a bit, though pricing has been depressed by more intense competition. All things considered, while there is still a lot of tariff-related uncertainty in the market, the actual day-to-day business results have been pretty good and the underlying market demand has remained healthy.

With that, the sell-side seems to think that this plateau period will last a little longer, and revenue and EBITDA expectations for calendar 2018 and 2019 are a few percentage points higher than they were six months ago. I’d also note that nobody really expects a sharp decline from the peak for voestalpine; a byproduct, I believe, of the company’s policy of continuous investment into higher-value products. Specialty products like a new hot-formed steel and a new electrical steel should see increasing adoption in autos, motors (like those used in electric vehicles), and planes in the coming years, helping at least partly offset an eventual cyclical decline in steel prices.

My basic expectations for voestalpine haven’t really changed, as I’m still expecting long-term revenue growth in the low single-digits, long-term FCF margins in the mid-single-digits, and EBITDA margins in the 15%’s (against a trailing 10yr average of around 13.5%).

Steel stocks rarely trade on the basis of discounted cash flow, and that’s not unreasonable seeing as it is almost impossible to accurately forecast the cycles (forecasting more than one year ahead is challenging enough in commodity markets). EV/EBITDA is the more commonly-used metric, and right now voestalpine is trading at a little over 5x forward EBITDA – well below the long-term average of 6x and well below what I believe you could argue for as “fair” given the company’s historical margins and returns relative to other steel companies.

The Bottom Line

Steel isn’t especially popular right now, and voestalpine is definitely out of favor. I’m not completely surprised that a very well-run company isn’t trading at a premium value during what is likely to be the peak of the cycle, but I am surprised that voestalpine has been this weak. The company’s outsized exposure to autos and tariff risk is certainly a negative factor, but one that seems more than accounted for by the current price.

Although I do think voestalpine shares are too cheap today, I cannot give you a convincing argument as to what will make them go higher in the next few months. A positive resolution of the trade situation between the U.S. and the EU would certainly help (in other words, no tariffs on EU cars, or at least significantly lower tariffs than the 20% proposal), as would ongoing strength in steel prices and lower costs, but barring a better trade outlook, I think the Street has already had its fun with the steel sector and it’s going to take a big change to expectations to drive renewed interest.

