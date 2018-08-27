Consider Trimming Nordstrom Exposure

Image credit

Nordstrom gets back on track

Nordstrom (JWN) has been the subject of near-constant rumors that it is going private in recent years, but those rumors have obviously never come to fruition. In the interim, that has distracted from a rather good department store chain that has found its groove again after struggling to remain relevant. However, despite what looks like pretty strong results from the Q2 report, replete with a guidance boost, the stock is reaching heady territory in terms of the valuation. Thus, I recommend investors that own Nordstrom take a look at trimming their positions.

A strong Q2 report

The stock soared after the Q2 report in mid-August as Nordstrom put in an impressive performance. Total sales were up better than 7% as comparable sales rose 4% in both the full-price and off-price segments. However, the company's burgeoning e-commerce business saw a 23% increase in sales on top of a 20% increase in the comparable quarter last year, implying that the physical stores are still producing negative comparables. Digital sales now make up 34% of total revenue, up from 29% in last year's Q2, and while that's fine, it certainly appears that Nordstrom isn't creating much incremental demand; it is simply shifting sales from the stores to the e-commerce business. Many retailers are struggling with this dynamic and while shifting sales from stores to the web is certainly preferable to losing that revenue outright, it presents a number of problems Nordstrom must deal with.

E-commerce sales are more expensive to fulfill than physical store sales because for a chain like Nordstrom, the costs of running the stores are largely fixed. Web sales, however, require an entirely different fulfillment ecosystem, including warehousing, labor, and shipping costs that are incremental to the stores and don't necessarily offer much overlap. In other words, running an e-commerce business as well as a chain of physical stores is expensive, and thus, it crimps margins. This is particularly true where sales are shifting from one medium to the other, as it would appear is the case with Nordstrom. This is not a Nordstrom-specific problem, but it is a problem nonetheless.

Gross margins rose in Q2 but much of the gain was due to a one-time accounting change that Nordstrom said will be fully reversed in Q3. SG&A costs, on the other hand, increased 71bps as a percentage of sales due to higher supply chain expenses. This is what happens when a physical retailer goes through the e-commerce transformation and while Nordstrom is doing it well, the cards are naturally stacked against it. I have a feeling investors will feel quite different about Nordstrom's margins when the Q3 report comes out and its inflated gross margins reverse course, but that isn't being taken into account with the current share price. As digital sales make up higher and higher percentages of revenue, what becomes of the stores? Nordstrom's e-commerce strategy is clearly working and resonating with consumers, but it has a huge network of stores that are becoming less and less productive. At some point, it isn't worth keeping all of them around, one would think. For its part, Nordstrom did significant boost guidance for this year from $3.35 to $3.55 to a new range of $3.50 to $3.65.

A sizable new buyback program

Nordstrom said it was starting a new buyback, replacing the old authorization that had $327 million outstanding with a shiny new authorization good for $1.5 billion. That's enough for more than 14% of the float at today's price, a sizable amount indeed. However, one cannot help but think that perhaps Nordstrom is pouring on the buyback money at just the wrong time given that the valuation is somewhat elevated today. I love a strong buyback from any company as it provides a long-term, permanent tailwind to EPS growth, but I cannot help but think this one is ill-timed.

An elevated valuation

The reason I'm cautious is because Nordstrom is trading for 17.2 times this year's earnings after the huge rally, which is its highest valuation since 2015 and well in excess of what it has traded for in the past couple of years. I won't argue that Nordstrom has turned the corner fundamentally as its e-commerce segment is performing extremely well, but with the relative weakness of the stores still a concern, it doesn't seem prudent to bid the stock up at present. Indeed, if Nordstrom's gross margins fall back to more normalized levels in Q3 as its accounting change reverses, investors may rethink the growth that is currently being extrapolated out by the current share price.

It looks to me like Nordstrom's fair value is still around the longer-term norm of 15 to 16 times earnings given that it is taking sales from the physical stores and transferring them to the web, in addition to margins that looked artificially strong in Q2 being reversed in Q3. To be clear, I'm not bearish on Nordstrom's fundamentals, but I'm not that bullish either, as I think the company's results are okay but do not justify the current rally we're seeing. Nordstrom would be better priced in the mid-$50s and for that reason, investors should consider taking advantage of the current price and lessening their exposure. Nordstrom's long-term trend of shifting sales from physical stores to the web doesn't appear to be abating anytime soon and thus, the shares don't deserve to trade at such a high multiple for the long term. Enthusiasm is high right now due to the guidance raise but keep in mind expectations have been raised as well; the odds of a negative investor reaction to the Q3 report have increased significantly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.