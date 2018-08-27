Economists Battle The New World: What Is Going On And What Can Be Done?

We are not yet close to any conclusions on policy making is such a world, but the discussion needs to continue in order to move us to a better understanding.

A lot of the focus is on the "new" Modern Corporation, built upon intangibles like intellectual property and knowledge and knowhow and not just on physical capital investment.

The Federal Reserve conference at Jackson Hole, Wyoming has focused on the changing world and how policy can be conducted within the changed circumstances.

Judging be the reports coming out of the Federal Reserve conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, economists have reached an agreement that things are just not working the way they used to.

But, what has changed? How has it changed? And, how should policy makers act in this new environment.

Here the discussion naturally flows to the picture being drawn of the "new" Modern Corporation and the basic performance characteristics of this “new” Modern Corporation.

What do analysts contend is the major characteristic of the “new” Modern Corporation?

Intangibles. Intellectual property. Knowledge and knowhow. Information.

The “new” Modern Corporation can be built into platforms and networks that can reach incredible scale and whose marginal costs of reaching such size are relatively steady and close to zero.

And, what was the major characteristic of the previous generation?

Physical investment in plant and equipment. Investment in physical plant and equipment can achieve scale economies, but there are limits and the marginal costs of increasing scale are substantial and constantly increasing.

Furthermore, the “new” Modern Corporation generates huge cash flows and are very sophisticated in the use of financial engineering. This facility produces a whole new dimension to the non-financial organizations dominating the “new” Modern Corporation.

And, to put this in the proper context, finance is nothing more than information, so it fits right into the idea that the “new” Modern Corporation focuses primarily on intangibles.

Focusing on intangibles means that these companies can also innovate more rapidly and meet changing market needs and incorporate evolving technologies faster than ever.

In addition, in such a fluid world with more and more market data being available in real time, price changes and purchase terms can be changed more rapidly than ever.

Also, in this vibrant market world we see the “new” Modern Corporation building significant integrated supply chains, of course, working to construct networks and platforms that are responsive and reactive to changing market conditions.

This environment can move more quickly to perceived out-of-equilibrium situations and allow prices and/or other conditions of sale to absorb the disequilibrium must easier and much more rapidly than earlier industry arrangements.

This means that the adjustments in the economy can occur more rapidly and more appropriately than was the case twenty years or so ago.

Another consequence of this kind of business environment is that leasing becomes more important than the outright purchase of things. With things changing so rapidly, a company does not want to be “stuck” with a capital good for an extended period of time.

Leasing can shorten the monetary commitment of the firm, allow the firm to adjust faster and better to the changing world of technology, and not build up large costs and commitments that are disruptive to undo and are often postponed to put off the pain of admitting mistakes.

This kind of world, however, is much more local in many respects than the earlier, industrialized world. When markets move more slowly and innovation takes place at a slower pace, aggregates can provide a sufficient guide to the understanding of the economy.

In the current environment, policy makers must keep track of more markets to understand the various areas of disequilibrium in an economy. Not only does this help the policy maker to understand what areas of the economy are facing out-of-equilibrium situations, but also what is being done in those markets to resolve market issues.

This is one reason that I believe that Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is “spot on” when he recently presented his views on how monetary policy should be conducted. Mr. Powell has argued for a greater focus upon statistics from a more microeconomic viewpoint that can be examined for out-of-equilibrium situations, and move away from more macroeconomic constructs that reflect equilibrium econometric models.

The struggle will continue. The economy has changed and will change even more in the future.

Consequently, this will put more and more pressure on policy makers and their economists to try and understand what is going on and what can be done about it.

The problem with such a situation where things are changing so rapidly, many of the ideas presented to deal with the situation are embedded in the past.

For example, the growing market power of Big Tech has called for imposition of anti-monopoly efforts and other regulations built in another era. Imposing antitrust limits on these firms or other “legacy” regulatory efforts will not work in a world based upon intangibles and a world based on continuing innovation and change.

I fear that the unintended consequences of such actions would basically destroy the foundation of the information age.

Some economists have suggested that labor unions need to be stronger and turned loose on these industries.

Again, I believe that the unintended consequences of such action would be very destructive to the advance of intangibles in the world.

These changes are impacting how we measure economic growth, how we measure labor productivity, how we handle income inequality, how we conduct monetary policy and so on and so forth.

We will not reach a solution over night. But, it is well and good that we are talking about these issues more and more because that is the only way to move forward on the problems.

