AMD: $30-$40 Next?

Markets tend to value stocks beyond the fair value when it has buying momentum to support it. This is a pleasant scenario for those invested in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). Just a few years ago, bears clobbered AMD when the company had nothing more than semi custom revenue from consoles but no roadmap to compete with Intel’s (INTC) dominant CPUs or Nvidia (NVDA) in the graphics card space.

With AMD stock up nearly 12 percent intraday to almost $27, should investors even care that the stock is valued at 38 times forward earnings expectations? Vega and Polaris are sure to sustain AMD’s market share in the GPU market. Ryzen’s massive technical lead over Intel could very well lead to the latter losing market share in the double digits and AMD getting to the double-digit market share.

Analysts, who most got the AMD “sell” call wrong when no one would touch the stock, are now calling AMD stock a buy. On Aug. 23, Rosenblatt set a $30 price target on the stock. With the stock’s meteoric 20 percent rise in the week, that “clear path” to $30 is playing out. When EPS is up three fold, sequentially, and sales are up 52% in that time, why stop at a $30 target price? Why not $40? AMD set a product roadmap for 14nm and 7nm technology for EPYC, a server chip that will matter most when it comes to profit growth. Its success threatens Intel, whose patchwork of technology will not suffice to slow AMD’s server sales.

Bears, who have a 15 percent short float, may suffer a while longer as speculators who missed the several rallies in the stock are buying it. They will feel less pain holding the stock at elevated valuations than to “miss out” on the historically strong rally.

Stretched Valuations

While my original $17 - $21 price target did not factor in last quarter’s strong results, the ascent in AMD stock is still difficult to justify. In a Five-Year DCF Growth Exit Model, AMD must grow revenue for 25 percent, minimum, and report peak EBITDA of 20% of revenue in five years:

Source: finbox.io

In this scenario, AMD stock is worth around $23.

In the P/E multiples model, where we value AMD relative to its peers, the stock trades well above the market average:

Source: finbox.io (click on the link to access price target)

The above comparisons outline just how out of sync the stock value is relative to Intel, Micron (MU), and Microchip (MCHP).

Note: In my DIY marketplace service (with details available on the link beside my profile), MCHP and MU are both top DIY value ideas for members.

Only Nvidia has an EV / LTM EBITDA of 46.9x, comparable to that of AMD (at 47 times). Yet Nvidia has many years of proven results that justify its valuations. AMD only has 2-3 quarters. And AMD still has the debt to work through and limited capex and SG&A expenses available.

Potential Headwinds in GPU Segment

Nvidia’s Turing announcement could set AMD behind. Nvidia touted ray tracing performance and support in the latest GTX 2080 would entice gamers to upgrade to the latest Nvidia card. This would push AMD’s Vega solution behind as Nvidia gains market share. Fortunately for AMD, a report questioning the RTS speed claims and the “hype” of ray tracing would give AMD time to refresh Vega. In the second quarter, AMD reported revenue growth of 64 percent Y/Y in the CG (Computing and Graphics) segment. While a ramp up of its Ryzen mobile processor lifted sales, management said Radeon GPU demand contributed to the growth.

Chase AMD or Wait?

Those who sold AMD or never bought the stock should stay on the sidelines. AMD’s fair value in the $30 - $40 range depends on the company’s future EPYC, Vega, and Ryzen sales. The company is still in the early innings of rolling out the new products. The channels have not yet matured, so there's plenty of revenue potential ahead. But ignoring Intel’s competitive response is a mistake.

For now, AMD has little worry over Intel because the company is in search of new leadership and could be distracted. But once the company fills that void, it will look at what it did wrong in the desktop and server space and build a strategy to protect its market share. More importantly, INTC shareholders will care more about the company’s growth potential in IoT, big data, AI, and markets outside of the slowing desktop PC space.

