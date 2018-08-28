Diageo Overpaid For Casamigos, Let's Hope They Don't Do The Same For Marijuana

With their recent announcement of eyeing cannabis-infused beverages, I'm afraid they might overpay again.

Diageo’s (DEO) results for FY18 were well received and now they are apparently looking into cannabis-infused beverages for the future.

I think this offers a great opportunity for Diageo going forward, but they are under no time-pressure and looking at their acquisition of tequila brand Casamigos, they are no stranger to expensive investments.

I think Diageo will continue to show great results in the future, with our without cannabis, but do hope they don’t randomly pay too much for this opportunity.

Strong Growth in the past year

Diageo had a very successful FY2018. The company posted solid organic growth figures in terms of volume, net sales & profit. This is especially impressive as the company faced FX headwinds. Last year results were boosted by the value of the British Pound falling after the Brexit vote, but this has stabilized in the current year.

Looking at the below charts, there is not a single figure in their that I don’t like:

Diageo Annual Report 2018

Well, the only exception to the statement would be the net cash from operating activities but the company explains this with an increase in maturing stock of GBP310 million and negative FX effects accounting for GBP56 million. Once we add these back in, net cash from operations would have grown by 10%. With the company continuing to focus on the “Ultra-Premium” & “Prestige” markets, I wouldn’t be surprised seeing another couple of years with increases in maturing stock until Diageo has reached the required level of inventory to serve this market.

Diageo is keeping up with consumer tastes

The reason for Diageo’s continued success is that they continually renew their portfolio and don’t just rely on their legacy brands.

The above table shows the fastest growing spirits 2017 worldwide in terms of volumes and it is impressive to see that a quarter of the brands are owned by Diageo.

Mind you, majority of their sales (42% in FY2018) still comes from their six main brands, which Diageo calls “Global Giants”:

Diageo Annual Report 2018

Although the term legacy brands that I used before makes them sound like old & dusty brands that your grandparents enjoyed, any (potential) investor will be pleased to see that these brands are no slouches in terms of growth either:

Diageo Annual Report 2018

Casamigos spending bonanza

One of the major movements in their portfolio was the addition of the premium-tequila brand “Casamigos” for one billion US-Dollars, giving co-founder George Clooney a nice paycheck.

Tequila has been hugely popular in the last couple of years and Diageo has two major brands, Don Julio & Ron Zacapa, that are already profiting from the increased demand:

Diageo Annual Report 2018

The organic volume and sales movements of 35% & 40% do not include Casamigos, so Diageo’s own brands are growing at a nice clip.

So does Diageo actually need Casamigos?

From a portfolio perspective Casamigos is a good fit, as neither of Diageo’s current brands are present in the high end market segment that Diageo calls “Prestige”. This is where Casamigos is going to be marketed.

Okay, the acquisition makes sense from a portfolio perspective, but was it worth US$1 billion?

Directly after the announcement Diageo’s share price fell by 1% with analysts saying that paying 20x sales for a spirit brand is too high.

Now, a year later, there is another interesting indicator available, the goodwill Diageo booked for Casamigos:

Diageo Annual Report 2018

I assume Diageo translated the goodwill at acquisition when GPB:USD stood somewhere around 1.29, giving us US$590 million for the goodwill.

Now because US$300 million of the billion-dollar price tag is a contingent consideration, we must play around with the figures a bit. Accounting for contingent considerations requires the company to calculate an estimated value based on the probability of the earn-out being achieved and then discount the estimated value to get a fair value to be used in the goodwill calculation. Being conservative, I assume a fair value of the US$300 million contingent consideration to be US$200 million, putting the fair value of the price consideration around US$900 million. This means, Diageo would have received US$310 of net asset fair value (US$900 million less US$590 million) and US$590 million goodwill, a ratio of 1.9:1.

Just for comparison, the acquisition of Seagram in 2001 that lead to the addition of Crown Royal & Captain Morgan (and a few smaller brands listed separately in their annual statement) with a goodwill of GBP2.3 billion (@ GBP:USD in 2001 at 1.46 = US$3.4 billion) cost around US$5 billion, a ratio of 1.5:1.

Did Diageo overpay for Casamigos? I do think so.

Now they're aiming for marijuana infused beverages

Last week’s news of Diageo looking to invest or at least collaborate with a marijuana producer comes after several other companies, such as Molson Coors Brewing (TAP) & Constellation Brands (STZ) have already invested into equity in this space.

Marijuana beverages pose a nice opportunity for Diageo, as they have little to loose. My thesis is based on the assumption that marijuana infused drinks would rather substitute beer than premium-priced spirits.

Diageo Annual Report 2018

Looking at Diageo’s north America sales we can see that beer is a very small portion of their sales, if they push into this space, it is unlikely they are going to cannibalize their own portfolio. They have nothing to lose.

This is also what Diageo differentiates them from the above-mentioned Molson Coors Brewing & Constellation Brands, they are much more focused on beer. Constellation brands also sells wine & spirits, but beer still accounts for 67% of their total sales (as of Q1 2019). These two will feel a lot more pressure if marijuana-infused drinks were to rapidly gain traction if fully legalized.

On a side note, I also think this is the reason why Ab-Inbev (BUD) has been a bit more reluctant and announced “to stay on the sidelines for now”, due to their greater geographical diversification they would be less affected by a sudden marijuana beverage consumption in the US + with their current debt load they are unlikely to be interested in unnecessary investments.

Please don’t overpay

Considering the current prices quoted in the marijuana market it seems unlikely any acquisition would come cheap.

Comparing this to Casamigos; yes, in my opinion Diageo paid too much, but a premium spirit brand is at the absolute core of their business, they know what they’re doing and how fast they can grow a brand, giving me confidence that this acquisition will still pay off in the long run.

Investing into a marijuana producer though? Not really their core expertise. Considering they have less pressure than Molson Coors Brewing & Constellation Brands to get involved, I hope Diageo doesn’t rush into it and overpay.

Final thoughts

I’m not against Diageo investing into this field, it is important for the company to innovate and go with consumer demand and as shown above they are not in danger to cannibalize their existing sales.

I just wish they don’t rush out and drastically overpay on what I would consider an adventurous acquisition. If marijuana sees full scale legalization and the demand takes off, I’m sure there will be no shortage of new producers entering the market. I’d rather snatch up one of them later than spend huge amounts on companies that aren’t even profitable as of today.

