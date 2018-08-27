AMD Surges As Shorts Scramble

There is no doubt that one of the market's biggest winners recently has been chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). On Monday, shares hit a new high after the company's release of a new graphics card, extending the rally seen below. The market has definitely warmed up to AMD in 2018, with short sellers finally starting to throw in the towel.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

The rally really began after the company's Q2 earnings report. While not spectacular, it proved that the situation is still positive, and we've seen a lot of reports about how AMD is in the perfect spot to challenge Intel (INTC), especially in the data center arena. Just take a look at the following news pieces out in the past month:

I can't remember a non-earnings month in recent history where we've received so much positive coverage about a single name. Every couple of days AMD has been in the news, all in a good way, which has sparked the tremendous rally. While not all of the news I linked to above came in the first half of August, those pieces that did likely were a factor in large short covering seen in the chart below.

(Source: NASDAQ AMD short interest page. Last data point on chart is for settlement date of 8/15/18)

During the first half of August, short interest in AMD declined by almost 21.6 million shares, the second largest individual update decline in the past three years. Over the past four months since the peak, 46.3 million shares short have been covered, a decline of more than 24%. Market sentiment regarding AMD has definitely changed in a big way, with short interest likely contributing to some of the rally. I'll be even more curious to see the end of August update given the latest spike higher. Don't forget, AMD shorts actually had increased at the prior update, despite shares rallying after earnings.

The big question now is are we due for a pullback? Most technical analysis would say so, given shares are now more than 50% above their 50-day moving average, and the Relative Strength Index is currently at 87. I'm wondering if over the next couple of weeks we may see some of those analysts come out and downgrade the name based on valuation, even if they end up raising their price targets further. A pullback wouldn't be the worst thing in the world, allowing new investors who want to ride this train to get in with a better entry point.

AMD shares have surged to new highs in the past month, as there is good news about the company coming out quite frequently. With Intel still having no permanent CEO and pushing back more 10nm plans, analysts and investors see AMD stealing market share. While AMD's results have improved greatly in recent years, more revenues and GAAP profitability can further improve the balance sheet and allow for more investments in the future. Short sellers are finally starting to take notice, covering in a big way in the first half of August, and that was with shares in the high teens. What will the end of the month numbers look like with a stock that's rallied another 35% since?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.