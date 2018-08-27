New Information Implies 10%-Plus Tesla Model 3 Shortfall For Q3

That would mean, by the mildest of interpretation, a shortfall of at least approximately 10% for the quarter. Is this baked into the Street's 3Q expectations now?

Some reasonable extrapolation from Tesla's production-to-sales ratio in the past suggests that Tesla's 3Q Model 3 sales would be between 37,000 and 47,000.

Tesla's Model 3 production guidance for the quarter was for 50,000-55,000, with sales being higher given the inventory overhang from Q2.

Now, Tesla's favored PR outlet Electrek has leaked out that quarter-to-date production has been only 30,000 for Model 3 and 47,000 including Model S and X.

Photos from the Tesla factory over the last couple of weeks had indicated much lower Model 3 production activity compared to July.

Many of us Tesla (TSLA) bears suspected that one element of Elon Musk's erratic "going private" distraction was to distract from an inability of the company to make the company's 3Q guidance. This guidance included production of 50,000 to 55,000 Model 3 units - and with sales being even higher, given the inventory overhang from 2Q: here.

In recent weeks, production of the Model 3 looks to have declined materially from where it was in July. This comes to us from one person photographing activity at the Tesla factory seemingly almost constantly at all hours of the day and night. Here is one example from the recent week: skabooshka on Twitter.

These observations make it relatively clear that Tesla's production has not reached a sustained 4,000 Model 3 units per week on any consistent basis, especially after the end of July. Until today, August 27, this evidence was viewed with some suspicion from some TSLA bears because the source was perceived to be a bearish one.

This has now changed. At 12:45 pm ET on August 27, Tesla's favored information outlet - Electrek - published that it has been provided by reliable source the numbers for Model 3 and total Tesla car production (including Model S and X) for the quarter to date: Tesla is on track for incredible production record this quarter albeit being behind on Model 3 goal.

After I first wrote this article, this major leak to Electrek also was reported by Clark Schultz of Seeking Alpha: Game on again for Tesla production forecasts. You can, therefore, view this article as simply expanding on this SA acknowledgement of the leak of the Tesla production numbers to Electrek.

Basically, the numbers are 47,000 units in total, of which just under 30,000 are Model 3. So let's do the math of what that means on a per-week basis.

30,000 units divided by 57 days (31 in July and 26 in August) is 526 per day. Multiply by seven, and you get 3,684 per week.

By any measure, that's a lot lower than the close to 5,000 Tesla has talked about - let alone a path up to 6,000 and eventually 10,000. Then consider that Model 3 production in August was apparently a lot lower than in July, so perhaps 4,500 per week in July and at best 3,000 per week in August. Perhaps this rate will pick up soon, but there's no way to know what will happen in the remaining five weeks of the quarter.

Let's say the range for the rest of the quarter is 3,000 to 4,000 per week. That's 15,000 to 20,000 units produced. That would put Model 3 production at 45,000 to 50,000 for the quarter, or 5,000 below the guidance of 50,000 to 55,000.

However, it's not production that's really important. The old Soviet Union had lots of production too. Sales are more important - before we get to the even more important margins and profitability. We are seeing retail checks that show Model 3 units linger at the Tesla store/service centers for up to three months: Paul on Twitter. I have personally witnessed Model 3 units with low VIN numbers still sitting there, unsold. There are many of them who have been sitting at retail/service locations 45-90 days. That means something is wrong - either with demand or ability to sell a car that has defects. What I don't know is how widespread this is.

Therefore, while Tesla may end up producing 45,000 to 50,000 Model 3 units in 3Q, and it has 11,166 units in "carry over" from 2Q - Tesla Q2 2018 Vehicle Production and Deliveries - that doesn't mean Tesla will actually sell between 56,166 and 61,166 Model 3 units in 3Q. It's going to be less.

How much less? In 3Q, Tesla sold about two-thirds of the Model 3 units it produced - 18,440 units out of 28,578. Therefore, the equivalent number for 3Q would end up being at or slightly below 40,000 Model 3 units actually sold, potentially as few as 37,000 or so.

Insideevs has Tesla delivering 14,250 Model 3 units in the U.S. in July: Monthly Plug-In Sales Scorecard. At that sales rate, we are looking at 42,750 units sold in the U.S. for the quarter. Add another 4,000 for Canada and that would indicate 46,750 for the quarter as a whole for the Model 3.

So, by that indication, Model 3 sales would be larger than the "40,000 or slightly below" that the other measure outlined above would indicate. Then again, the Insideevs monthly estimate for July does not yet reflect the indicated production slowdown in August. We will have a better sense once Insideevs publishes its U.S. Model 3 sales estimate for August - probably on Wednesday next week (September 5).

Another material variable also is the Tesla inventory draw-down (if one is possible) that would occur as a result of inventory discounting. This goes for not only the Model 3 but also the S and X. If Tesla is successful in dumping those inventories, that would clearly help the top line - even if it were to impact margins negatively.

How will this play out in the stock market?

Tesla has said and promised a lot of things for the third quarter and beyond:

It has promised GAAP profitability.

It has promised free cash flow to be positive.

It has "talked" about Model 3 production not just approximating 5,000 per week but also indicated that the trajectory is up and to the right, even though the exact timeline is a bit fuzzy. In any case, with sales exceeding production, that would mean sales somewhere above 50,000 to 55,000 for the quarter.

Based on the Tesla production data leaked to Electrek and combined with what had already seen over the previous two or more weeks in terms of a Model 3 production slow-down, 3Q now points to an approximate 10% Model 3 shortfall vs. guidance. Of course, with five weeks left in the quarter and with all sorts of inventory discounting still possible, much can still change. But now, we have an idea why the CEO has been so eager to talk about things other than evidence of Model 3 production and sales for the third quarter.

Of course, in the final analysis, it's not sales that matters, let alone production of course - it's profitability. This Model 3 production slowdown doesn't really tell us anything about the financial bottom line. However, for a hypergrowth story - in terms of revenue - it can't be a good sign for the stock if Model 3 production and sales appear to be on track for approximately 10% behind 3Q guidance.

Remember, the stock was trading at just a rounding error above $300 a share when the 2Q was reported on August 1. Now, the stock is still higher after essentially a round-trip up to around the $380 mark. At some point soon, the failed buyout drama will subside and investors will again look to operational metrics.

Right out of the gate, it looks like we may see an approximate 10% haircut to the 3Q Model 3 sales number by the time Tesla reports these production and sales numbers in the first five days of October. Is that 10% shortfall built into the Street's expectations right now? If not, what is built into the current expectations? Will the Street forgive a 10% Model 3 unit shortfall? If so, based on what?

