Energold Drilling Corp. (EGDFF) CEO Fred Davidson on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Energold Drilling Corp. (OTCPK:EGDFF) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 27, 2018 4:15 PM ET

Executives

Jerry Huang - Investor Relations

Steven Gold - Chief Financial Officer

Fred Davidson - Chief Executive Officer

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Kelly, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Energold Drilling Corporation Second Quarter Results Conference Call. All participants are in a listen only mode. After the presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session [Operator Instructions]. Thank you.

Mr. Jerry Huang, Manager of Investor Relations, you may begin your conference.

Jerry Huang

Thank you, Kelly. Thank you everyone for joining us today. Before we review our 2018 second quarter financial results, we would like to go over our disclosure policy.

Certain statements in the following conference call regarding Energold Drilling Corp's business operations may constitute forward-looking statements. Such statements are not historical facts but are predictions about the future, which inherently involves risks, uncertainties and could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

I would like to now turn it over to the CFO of Energold Group, Mr. Steven [Davidson].

Steven Gold

Thank you, Jerry. It's Steven Gold, CFO of Energold and I'll go through financial review and then pass it over to Fred for some of his comments.

Second quarter was highly reflective of the current environment for commodity prices with the seasonal effect of course namely in the energy sector, which were typical of that period of the year. Notwithstanding, the Company has dramatically improved its utilization of drilling rigs, typically used in winter months only. Specifically, these winter rigs were put into the field to meet contracts in the green energy space in North America during the period.

Second quarter revenue for the Company was $23.8 million compared to $17.9 million the same period of 2017, representing a substantial 33% increase on a year-over-year basis. While the mineral division remains healthy despite some headwinds, the energy division, as discussed, provides nearly all of this increase in revenue during the period compared to 2017. Specifically, revenue in the mineral division dropped by about $700,000, while revenue in the energy division increased by about $4.5 million and the manufacturing division, so it's revenue improved by the $2 million.

Gross margin on a group-wide basis increased 16% from 10% in the same period last year. Even more encouraging is the Company's EBITDA, which was positive in the period of about $1 million compared to a series of negative EBITDA levels in 2017. The Company recorded a net loss in the period of $2.8 million, which compares to $4.8 million loss in the same period of last year. At the end of the quarter, Energold had cash on hand of $4.8 million and $53.9 million of working capital. Notably, the Company held accounts receivable of nearly $19 million at the end of the quarter compared to $12.6 million at the end of 2017.

The results in the fourth quarter suggest that the increase in mineral drilling activity and revenue has tapered off somewhat despite remaining at recovery levels. This tapering off is a result of flattening metal prices that have led to some clients pursuing a more cautious approach to drilling and exploration in general. Specifically, revenues in the mineral division decreased to $12.4 million from $13.1 million in the comparable period of 2017. Meters drilled in the period were strong at 83,100 meters compared to almost 89,000 the same period last year. Capacity in certain markets, however, remains tight while other areas are becoming more competitive. Pricing in the mineral division remains competitive, especially for the Company's frontier style, man-portable drilling rigs, which typically commend a higher price per meter than more conventional equipments.

In the energy division, revenue for the three months ended June 30th were $8.1 million compared to $3.5 million for the same period in 2017. Gross margin of 8% in the second quarter compared to a negative margin in the same period last year. Revenue growth is a result of management's focus on adding more revenue streams to reduce rig downtime during the summer months in the energy sector, especially in the area of sustainable drilling where the Company is building a leading market share position across North America. Notably, the Company drilled nearly 88,000 meters of green energy drilling during the period compared to just 32,500 meters in the same period of 2017.

In the manufacturing division, the revenue for the period was $3.2 million and a margin of 35% compared to $1.2 million in revenue last year with the negative margin. This improvement in sales revenue demonstrates the result of the completion of the division's restructuring activities in 2017, which have led to a more streamlined manufacturing process and a more efficient sales pipeline. Meanwhile, management is currently considering several options for the manufacturing division, including the possible sale of Dando or a joint venture.

With my brief financial review complete, I'll now pass the call over to Fred Davidson for his outlook. Fred?

Fred Davidson

Thank you, Steven. Needless to say, this is part of a longer-term strategic plan of the group, recognizing that as Steven mentioned that, although, we're seeing recovery on the mineral side. It is not a dramatic recovery but a gradual recovery. And while improving utilization is nowhere near the highs of times like 2012, the strategy therefore was to diversify our offering, explore where we can use our equipment and people in similar but not the same industries that don't necessarily have to rely on the volatility of the mineral market. Certainly, this year was indicative of that, as Steven mentioned, we're able to take a number of our rigs that generally only work three to four months a year in the oil patch and employ them in other activities.

The second quarter was actually a little lower than we expected on the bottom line with the energy side when we experienced some extreme weather conditions at one of the drill sites. But otherwise, going forward, we're seeing very strong demand for our sustainable drilling. That also includes horizontal drilling for infrastructure where we're active both in Canada and in Central America now. So we're seeing very strong growth in both of those areas, sustainable drilling and infrastructure work, and we expect that to continue through the balance of the year.

Our current forecast suggests that we'd be doing almost 50% of our work our mineral drilling or rather our drilling will be minerals unless we see a dramatic uptick in minerals and the balance in our non-traditional drilling areas. This, going forward, shouldn’t impede us in our ability to take on additional mineral drilling. We still have -- our mineral rigs are rather dramatically underutilized and available to hit the market when there is demand. It was in 2012, I think, we had about $120 million in mineral drilling alone. So we're quite capable of handling a lot more growth on the mineral side. But in the meantime, our non-traditional drilling is fairly dramatically improving our top line and bottom line.

We expect to keep on going forward this way, growing with minerals. But at the same time, exploring the ability to use both our crews and our equipment on tertiary or secondary type of activities not related to mineral drilling. We're seeing that going forward for the balance of the year. We expect to see some very strong demand for the non-traditional drilling as we go forward. Steven?

Steven Gold

I think as part as an outlook vis-à-vis the financial situation of the Company; we have suitable working capital for the current projects that we have; we are, I think, well-funded to bid on some of the better projects that we have coming our way; and of course receivables are at a substantial level, majority of which are on the energy side and none are causing us any concern.

So with that, operator, I will pass it over to you to invite questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of [Eric Carrier from Hollis Wealth]. Your line is open.

Fred Davidson

Go ahead Eric. We've lost him…

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of James Dale, a Private Investor. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Fred good to hear you back after from your galavanting the globe.

Fred Davidson

[Indiscernible] generate the business don’t they?

Unidentified Analyst

So my question start to -- I talked to Steven on the last quarterly call, and he’d given soft guidance that reaching free cash flow being positive sometime in Q3. Is that still what you guys are looking at? I know some of the horizontal drilling projects, I think of horizontal drilling projects that were announced back in Q1 are -- I’m assuming part of that accounts receivable bucket and going to be converted the cash here in the coming months. So is that basically the backdrop?

Fred Davidson

We’re forecasting the situation where our EBITDA is positive now for the first six months and certainly, we’re looking forward to the same in the next six months. There is no significant CapEx requirements for the balance of the year. And you’re quite right, the receive will keep on building up and up and then we’re expecting to see them level off and maybe decline a little bit as collections improve. Most of these projects that we’re talking about that are non-mineral are fairly long-term, six months at a time. And unfortunately, most of them require we complete the job before they give us any payment. So it gets to be a bit of type situation on the cash only because of that.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, interesting. Sounds like you’re dealing with governments.

Fred Davidson

We’re dealing. In many cases, we're the sub-contractor to a contractor who’s dealing with the government.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Well, that explains with the payment. Then my other question is about -- that sounded interesting -- most interesting part of the release was regarding Dando and the strategic review going on there. Is that -- well I guess, I mean, obviously the balance sheet is still needs addressed over time. And how much of it is looking at liquidity and showing up the balance sheet potentially, how much of it is looking at maybe some of these new business lines and having more capital to take advantage of higher return on equity projects and business lines as opposed to the manufacturing business? I mean, can you give a little color on what the thinking is there?

Fred Davidson

Well, I think you nailed it. The manufacturing business requires a fair bit of capital. Strategically, we’ve turned it around and I think it has become far more attractive at this point in time. But there’s a bit of financial triage. Money isn’t cheap anymore and we’re focusing more on those sectors, which can generate cash faster, and that was higher returns in the manufacturing sector. So the idea is being manufacturing; it is more attractive now; we’ve cleaned it up; hit looks better; we want to get it streamline what we do; and focus on our strengths right now. And with exceptional manufacturing, we’re seeing some real strengths right across the board.

Unidentified Analyst

So do you -- this will be my last one, I appreciate your patience. So obviously, knowing that there’s no crystal ball but do you have any sense as far as timing on when that strategic decision might be made. I mean are we engaged investment bankers or where you're at in that arc?

Fred Davidson

We’re exploring a couple of options right at the moment. But at this point in time, we haven’t engaged investment bankers, per se. We’re talking to some potential strategic partners, in many cases, competitors. The other thing that does give us encouragement to deal with it is the facility is in the UK, but we’re not comfortable with Brexit or the possibility of Brexit and quite frankly, not wanting to get too political. We’re not too comfortable with where the politics in the UK might be. So we looked at it and said this is about time, we don’t feel comfortable, let’s get it off of our plate and focus on the things we have time for.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, I just have the one quick follow-you. Any sense on -- I mean, what would you call mid cycle revenue out of that business? I mean are you talking $10 million a year or something like that?

Fred Davidson

Yes, that'd be about right. Usually, the bottom line is at least the data hasn't been very impressive. I think it would show a marginal profit. Overall, we had a couple of good sales in the first and second quarter there that wouldn’t rate to the bottom line but overall, it's not a high generally gross margin producer. So it's one that a $10 million, okay, you're there but it's not going to be $20 million quickly. And that's why we're focusing on everything else but it right at the moment.

Unidentified Analyst

So given that profile, probably thinking $6 million to $10 million you might get for -- I mean we're not talking something, it's going to go at a multiple revenue multiple most likely?

Fred Davidson

To be honest, I don't think we'd even hit those numbers. I think it could be a fairly little number…

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, good to know. All right, I appreciate your patience with me. Thanks guys.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And there seems to be no further questions at this time.

Jerry Huang

Okay, sounds good. Thank you, Operator. Thank you, Kelly. Thank you everyone in joining us in reviewing our 2018 second quarter financial and operational results. We look forward to having everyone again next quarterly call. If you have any questions or would like to submit questions for our call, please visit our Web site at www.energold.com or call our office directly at 604-681-0152. We have a chance to thank you for your continued support of Energold Drilling. And from all of us at Energold, have a great day.

Operator

And this concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.