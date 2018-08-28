What To Do About The 'Flattening' Yield Curve? - Today's Editors' Picks

The spread between the long and short bond has been flattening and is now at its lowest level in a few years. In the recent past, a flat yield curve has almost always predicted recessions, but is this time different? Let us know your thoughts!

Nicholas, great article. I too am concerned about a recession, but quite candidly based on the economy and the stock market as it exists today, it doesn't look like there's a recession anywhere in sight. So I think we are a long way off from recession, even if the yield curve does invert, as you stated in your article. Nonetheless, I've been positioning my portfolio with a greater degree of percentage in cash that I have in the past. Also, I have more defensive names, like Dominion and Duke and some pharmaceutical companies. If I were to sell any stock in my portfolio, it might be Intel, since it has been one of my most lackluster stocks. Anyway, really good article on thanks for spurring some thought on this topic!

