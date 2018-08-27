Maybe Elon Musk Should Take SpaceX Public Instead?

As SpaceX stands ready to produce exponential growth into the next decade with little funding issues, we do not think the rational SpaceX investor wants to share their fortune.

Based on our $26 billion valuation, SpaceX’s private shareholders have made more than 270% on their investment in the last five years.

K C Ma, Zachary Gunn, and John Hotaling

Since Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Silver Lake are still in the room, Elon Musk might as well ask them to look at the other side of the coin: SpaceX (SPACE) going public. This time, the evaluation should be less troublesome. First, whether “funding is secured” should not be an issue to voluntary open market initial public offerings. Secondly, Elon Musk does not need “shareholder approval” as he owns more than 80% of the company. Also the other minority shareholders are not required to sell their shares to public shareholders. More importantly, since there are no public shares traded and the price is set by the SpaceX management, Elon Musk’s intent of any changes in corporate control should not constitute an intent to manipulate SpaceX's share price.

Going Public vs. Staying Private

That being said, even with less of a regulatory hurdle, the economics of going public require significantly more scrutiny. Rational owners should constantly weigh the costs and benefits of staying private vs. going public. The decision should invariably depend on whether the public shares would be worth more than the private shares.

One source of the value premium is a public company’s ability to tap the public market for equity. This is the most convincing argument as to why firms go public, especially firms with high growth prospects. For an aging private company which has exhausted all the capital from private sources, the availability of capital becomes more important than the cost of capital. A related argument is the liquidity benefit of being publicly traded. Managers have benefits of control with the ability to make investment decisions in spite of any disagreement with shareholders. However, it's easier to deal with outside shareholders compared to inside shareholders. Therefore, there's an obvious tradeoff between the benefit of corporate control and the cost of liquidity.

However, there is a price to pay for owners to access public capital. As insiders always are more informed, going public will increase the risk premium originated from the information asymmetry between insider owners and outside owners. On that count, public shares are expected to produce lower returns than private shares.

Going Public (Private) As An Option

Ultimately, company owners face a crucial decision with regard to sources of capital, given a variety of choices. At any point in time, business owners always have the option to either go public or stay private, and vice versa. While being private (public), the going private (public) option value is zero. The equity in a firm, public or private, is a residual claim on profits, assuming the firm is liquidated and all outstanding debts and other financial claims are paid off. Thus, it's customary to consider that the stock is a call option on the liquidating value of the firm with an exercise price on outstanding debts. Accordingly, the decision of going public may be valued as call options to maximize the equity share values or to exercise the call option on the private value of the firm. In the following section, we seek to estimate the private value of SpaceX.

SpaceX’s Likely IPO Values

We will use the same approach to derive SpaceX’s valuation in its previous funding runs.

A. Liquidity Events

Most private companies provide regular, pre-announced liquidity events for private shareholders to get liquidity. They have the opportunity, say every six months, to buy or sell shares with the company at the price set by the company. Through Fidelity Investments, SpaceX set up a program a few years ago to enable approved accredited investors to buy and sell shares at certain times. SpaceX has significantly large power to decide whom they want to have as private shareholders, for what amount, and at what price level. SpaceX also controls the price at which their secondaries are traded because the company plans to be kept private.

As there's a significant global interest in investing in SpaceX, the competition gives the company a lot of flexibility to set terms. As a result, large institutions often negotiate a set price for SpaceX private placement using criteria such as the company’s financial performance and market condition. Fidelity has disclosed that some of its mutual funds, including the Fidelity Growth Company Fund, acquired SpaceX shares through private placements beginning in January 2015. The regulatory filing showed that Musk sold $1 billion worth of SpaceX shares to Fidelity and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) at an average cost of $79 a share (Table 1).

B. Trefis Team’s SpaceX Revenue Estimates

Generally, private company management uses an objective process to set the private share value regularly, based on the current fundamentals. Since Elon Musk owns 80% of the company, he is the de-facto decision maker of the liquidity events. For the last few years, SpaceX has had several successful private placements which amounted to half a billion to $1 billion (Table 1).

Figure S1: SpaceX Revenue Estimates

C. SpaceX Private Valuation

Trefis Dashboard estimated the average revenue per rocket launch during 2014’s high of $175 million to $70 million in recent periods (Figure S1). With the estimated number of successful launches, total launch revenue was estimated to be $2 billion and $2.7 billion for 2018 and 2019, respectively. For valuation, they used the revenue multiples (P/S) from funding-round valuation by early investors, 11.4 to 16.2, to derive SpaceX’s $12 billion revenue in 2014 to $21 billion in 2017 (see Figure S and Table 2).

Figure S: SpaceX‘s Revenue Multiples and Share Prices

D. SpaceX Private Share Value

Interpolating the rest of the valuation based on their revenue estimates, SpaceX's valuation was between $12 billion in 2014 and $26 billion in 2018 (Table 2), with the secondary prices on SharesPost indicating that SpaceX traded around $77 a share in 2014 and $169 in April 2018 (Table 2A). We were able to infer the number of private shares were between 156 million and 165 million. With valuation estimates and shares outstanding, SpaceX’s private share value ranged from $77 in 2014 to $169 in 2018, and a projected $206 in 2019 (Table 2).

Should SpaceX Go Public?

From above, SpaceX's private shareholders have received 270% over the five-year period, or 22% annually. Just for 2018, it's estimated that SpaceX will have 30 successful launches. With this outlook, there's significant global interest in becoming one of SpaceX’s “private” investors. It appears that SpaceX does not have any funding issue in the near future. It stands to reason then that there's less incentive for current shareholders to share the high stock returns with the public in exchange for funding that the company does not need.

How Does SpaceX Going Public Affect Tesla?

If SpaceX was to go public, they would be able to issue public shares traded on open exchanges. As a result, they'd be able to raise capital much easier because they have a superior credit standing as well as quality future growth. SpaceX, under the control of major shareholder Elon Musk, will be able to fund any projects they choose to fund, including going to Mars, or even taking over Tesla sometime down the road.

At a minimum, without raising capital for SpaceX's use, Elon Musk always can pledge his holding of more than 80% of SpaceX public shares outstanding as collateral to borrow money from Goldman Sachs to fund Tesla's need. This is similar to his last loan from Goldman Sachs with his pledging Tesla's holding. Except this time, SpaceX's shares should be worth more than Tesla's shares in the public capital market.

What Does SpaceX Going Public Have To Do With Elon Musk?

Even if it may not make economic sense for SpaceX to go public, it may make more personal and financial sense to Elon Musk if SpaceX goes public. There's always a novel idea that IPOs are a prelude to future takeover activities. As discussed before, a SpaceX IPO can serve as the first step to sell the company at an attractive price. The SpaceX new public shares may be used as currency for Elon Musk to “secure funding” to acquire Tesla in another effort. On the other hand, if you were Elon Musk, would you cash out your high-return, high-growth SpaceX to invest in the low-return, high-risk Tesla?

Maybe Elon Musk should take SpaceX public? Maybe not!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.