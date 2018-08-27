Berry Petroleum: Low Risk Assets, A Nice Upside Potential

Berry focuses on low risk conventional oil production in an area where it has over a 100 years experience.

Berry Petroleum, (BRY) has a rich history of oil production in California. Beginning in 1909 a man named C.J. Berry began to drill oil wells in Kern, County. One of his original wells, the Ethel D still produces. I remember working with Berry during my time in California, and the philosophy of drilling cheap, low risk wells carries on to this day.

Berry has just emerged from a period where they were acquired for $2.5 bn by a large independent, Linn Energy- which went bankrupt in 2016. Thanks largely to the debt taken on in that transaction. Berry's assets are geared to conventional, well understood plays, as a contrast to the ubiquitous shale story, that now has a wart or two (at least temporarily) on it.

As a California producer they have a dedicated market in the 'Golden State, with little fear of outside competition from the east. It seems the investment community likes the story they tell. Goldman Sachs Analyst, John Nelson was on their call and called them an increasing differentiated cash flow story. Investors generally like cash flow stories that trend up, often dragging the stock price up as well. The current analyst range for Berry is $17-25 over the next year. On Friday, with the release of it's 2-Q earnings, and oil up a couple of percent on Iran worries, BRY popped 10.2%. Nice move.

Here is a closer look at their asset base

They are primarily heavy 13 API gravity, black oil producers with assets focused in two main areas, Kern County's San Joachin basin, and the Uinta basin in Utah. Most of their production though is right in California giving them a dedicated market with few competitors.

With their current asset base they have a couple of decades of drilling opportunities ahead of them.

The key to the Berry story is the type of wells they drill and their low costs to produce them. Their typical well is only a couple of thousand feet deep, and they aren't putting a $5 mm frac on them to get the oil out. Costs run from $.5 mm to $1.2 mm, far below the typical $7-8 mm shale fracs having been running.

The bulk of Berry's assets are in California in the San Joaquin "Super Basin"

This is an area I know well. It is covered with hundreds of thousands of oil wells of the type you see in the inset picture. There is massive infrastructure to develop new wells in this basin.

We'll focus on these as they form the cornerstone thesis for this company. I view the Uinta, and Piceance basins as being 'gravy' to the over all story.

Given their long history operating in this area, Berry understands their reservoirs at a high level. Instead of blindly fracking these wells, Berry has determined the optimum stages, and low intensity sand concentrations to frac what matters! They refer to these as 'pinpoint' fracs, and installing completions with this mindset enables Berry to keep costs down.

On the thermal sandstone field they have determined that a matrix gravel pack(pumped below frac gradient is superior to fracking. Gravel packs are generally much cheaper than fracs, as they use far less material and take almost no time or horsepower to pump.

Note the depth from which most production in California is obtained. These are relative 'post holes' compared with the 'miles' of reservoir the shale frackers must engage to get their payouts.

Kern county, California is the steam-flood capital of the world. If you have never been out there, it's kind of an ugly sight...until you realize how much money is being made. I suppose it's still an ugly sight, but if you have 'skin', perhaps you can metabolize it better.

Steam heating reduces the viscosity of the oil, enabling it to flow toward the well bore.

The wells cost just a few hundred thousand dollars to drill and complete. Their daily production is small, but it can go on for years.

The decline curves shown by Berry in the slide above for their low cost production in the San Joachin versus several of the big frac plays in the NA shale basins.

The curve for the sandstone formations is impressive and has to do with the enhanced oil recovery technique of steam flooding (EOR). Bottom line these wells will still be producing years, after they have repaid their capital costs.

Access to markets, or lack of is a big story impacting some unconventional producers. A story that is hobbling growth for some companies in the Permian at this time, as an example. Berry takes pains to point out this is not a problem for them. California is well covered by north/south pipe line infrastructure that leads to massive refineries in the San Francisco and LA areas.

So what makes Berry a cash generating machine?

We have discussed their low capital costs per well, and the comparative longevity of Berry's wells once they are on line. Financial management is the next area of performance.

Berry has hedged their production at weighted average of $69.76 against Brent futures. To do this they took a restructuring charge of $126 mm in the quarter. This should be a one-off, for the next few quarters anyway.

This impacted their earnings for the quarter and the half, but is a one time expense. The benefit will be to generate more cash going forward to fund the dividend and capex to increase production.

Berry in their current half year, with their adjusted EBIDTA of $94.521 mm is doing just that right out of the gate. A feat to be admired

Your takeaway

Berry's price is slightly above their IPO price currently, and rose sharply on Friday. With an EV/EBIDTA of 9.82 they are currently in an acceptable range, that should only improve going forward.

I liked what I saw going through the details of this company. In particular I was impressed during the conference call by managements commitment to funding a (small) quarterly dividend of $.12 cents per share (prorated this quarter to $.09 cents, yielding 3.1% at the current stock price.

The are in a good position to pick up new assets from less efficient operators as their debt to EBIDTA ratio is a comfortable 4.86. They also have 750 mm shares authorized with on 66 mm issued. Pumping out more stock is certainly an option for a cap raise.

Debt of $457,333 mm against total equity of $808,496 mm = a leverage ratio of 1.767, and is compliant with their credit facility. The bulk of the debt has a maturity of 2026, and results in no short term liquidity issues. The company has over $350 mm of additional borrowing capacity under current arrangements.

All in all, I think this is a company in a good position to grow earnings and profits going forward.

Total production grew QoQ by 2.5%, which would equate to more than 10% for the full year on an annualized basis. Comparisons to the previous year aren't relevant to me as they involve some asset swaps that were non-core, and related to its disposition of the Hugoton gas reserves.

I am looking hard at taking a position in this company, but will probably watch it for a day or two, depending on macro events, to see if it gives back any of the that big run up of last week.

Disclaimer: I am not an accountant or CPA or CFA. This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.

